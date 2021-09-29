Join us LIVE on November 4 for roundtable discussion “Online news distribution for newsrooms”

Hosted by TargetingS and Global Voices and aimed at social media editors in newsrooms, this 60-minute roundtable discussion on Thursday, November 4 at 9am PDT/12pm EDT/4pm UTC will focus on how news organizations share stories with audiences across social media, and on ways to use automation to improve social reach and increase reader engagement. The session is free and open to the public and will be live streamed on YouTube.

Moderated by Nevin Thompson, Global Voices’ social media lead, the discussion will feature David Christopher, media specialist at IFEX, a global network of free expression advocates, and Val Khotemlyansky, VP Product at TargetingS.

Discussion topics will include:

How newsroom online distribution teams approach sharing news stories

Best practices, tips, and ideas from different newsrooms for connecting with audiences

Understanding how to identify and prioritize opportunities to engage with audiences, and then optimize workflows

Incorporating automation into your workflow

Understanding which metrics make sense for your newsroom to track

Best practices and quick tips and hacks to get the most of your story production

Identifying and using “evergreen” content

About TargetingS

Targetings is an AI-based social media management platform that minimizes the time spent on routine social media tasks, increases audience engagement, and provides opportunities to drive revenue. Launched in 2014 by tech and media experts, Targetings can now be found in 40 countries, in 30 languages and publishing over 19M posts each month.

Details:

When: Thursday, November 4 at 9am PDT/12pm EDT/4pm UTC (click here to convert to your local time zone)

Where: YouTube Live

Register at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/online-news-distribution-for-newsrooms-tickets-184259584377

For more information, contact:

Nevin Thompson, Social Media Manager, Global Voices