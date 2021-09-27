Three Melbourne teenagers inspire public with their COVID-19 data tracking website

For those in need of a feel-good COVID-19 story, this one from Oz should fit the bill.

The three people behind CovidBaseAU, one of the most successful Australian pandemic data website and Twitter account, have outed themselves. Guardian Australia explained the backstory:

It turns out one of the most authoritative Covid-19 tracking sites in Australia is run by three teenagers. The team, who have been running CovidbaseAU, became part of their own statistics after getting their first doses of the Moderna vaccine in Melbourne.

CovidBaseAU presents daily data about the pandemic in Australia, including local case numbers, tests, hospitalisations, deaths and vaccinations. It has national and state figures.

Jack and Darcy are 15 years old and Wesley is 14. Their pinned tweet to celebrate getting their first shot of vaccine gave the game away:

BOOM! 12-15s can get the💉 Today the three of us who run @covidbaseau, Jack, Wesley and Darcy, had our first dose of the Moderna vaccine.🎉 Thought this would be a good time to share who we really are.😄 Thrilled that we will finally be included in our data! pic.twitter.com/SeIQFXPjGW — CovidBaseAU 🦠📊🇦🇺 (@covidbaseau) September 23, 2021

There were over 1,400 replies to the tweet in the first few hours. This exchange shed some light on the three go-getters:

I (Jack) actually do have one working in a restaurant (not right now due to lockdown). Darcy does a bit of work on thermal modelling. Wesley is under 15 so not so easy. But thanks! — CovidBaseAU 🦠📊🇦🇺 (@covidbaseau) September 23, 2021

There were some high-powered congratulations, such as this tweet from public health professor Bill Bowtell:

Warmest congratulations and many thanks for your great contributions to quantifying Covid. Good policy can only be made on basis of good and honest figures provided quickly. You have made a real difference. — Bill Bowtell AO (@billbowtell) September 24, 2021

The trio was interviewed by a fellow ‘numbers gremlin’, Casey Briggs, on ABC TV News (Australian Broadcasting Corporation). Briggs has been the ABC's regular TV data guru during the pandemic. His graphic presentations have won him a large loyal following on social media.

The ABC joked that the trio was ‘unmasking’ themselves, which they literally did in the video:

They explained that their homeschooling lessons during lockdowns in Melbourne have helped them with this project.

‘Data geek’ Ben Krauth celebrated the complexity of their work:

For those not as familiar with the amazing coding abilities of the trio behind @covidbaseau. Check out this amazing tweet today, from a BOT they coded! This is one of the most advanced tweets I've seen on covid anywhere. So awesome. https://t.co/sA3aRpibl8 — Ben Krauth (@KrauthBen) September 23, 2021

There were plenty of doses of humour:

Are you telling me that you three high school kids provide clearer info than the entire Department of Health? Damn… — SJ Williams (that fella downunder…) (@sjwill99) September 23, 2021

They have a Patreon account if you'd like to become a patron.

Jack, Darcy and Wesley were overwhelmed by the response of their fellow Melburnians and well-wishers globally:

My 8year old boy saw you on the project tonight and he was blown away at what you guys are doing! Keep striving and inspiring. There is hope 👏🏻 — Jess (@J_Trimmy) September 24, 2021

Warm congratulations from the Netherlands 🇵🇾 You 3 really put a big smile on my face. Keep up the good work you'll do on your website, it is really incredible! — Melanie (@MelRamaekers) September 24, 2021

There was media coverage in several languages and from a far away as Ireland.

Anyway, we'll give them the last word: