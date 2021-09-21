Close

Support Global Voices

To stay independent, free, and sustainable, our community needs the help of friends and readers like you.

Donate now »

See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

France blasts Australia's nuclear-powered submarine deal with US and UK as ‘duplicity’

French officials say they were blindsided by the new partnership
A small portrait of Kevin Rennie
Written byKevin Rennie
Posted 21 September 2021 8:11 GMT

Australia to acquire nuclear submarine fleet as part of partnership with US and UK — Screenshot ABC News video

When the leaders of Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom (AUSUK) announced a new ‘enhanced trilateral security partnership’, they probably expected the most strident reaction to come from the Chinese government, whose rising maritime and military might partly spurred the new agreement.

However, China’s criticism has been somewhat muted compared to the loud condemnation and diplomatic reaction from France.

While tensions have been building between Australia and China, its largest trading partner, for some time, they peaked in 2020 when Australia called for an independent investigation into the origins of COVID-19.

Though the recent partnership announcement did not mention the People's Republic of China directly, AUKUS is clearly hoping to contain Chinese ambitions in the Indo-Pacific region. The joint statement by the Australia-US Ministerial Consultations (AUSMIN) on September 17, referenced the PRC's ‘expansive maritime claims in the South China Sea’. The Chinese government criticised their ‘obsolete Cold War mentality':

The Global Times, a Chinese state media newspaper, was blunt in its editorial:

Australian troops are also most likely to be the first batch of Western soldiers to waste their lives in the South China Sea.

The agreement would allow Australia to purchase armaments from the US and UK. The big-ticket sale involves eight nuclear-powered submarines, which will replace an existing 90 billion Australian dollar (65 billion US dollar) program with France for 12 diesel/electric boats. The subs are to be partly built in South Australia with the help of US and UK technology and expertise.

The costs have not yet been determined but are likely to exceed the French contract price. It could be more than two decades before the subs are delivered to the Australian navy.

France accuses Australia of ‘duplicity, contempt and lies’

The French government claimed it was ‘blind-sided’ by the deal, which was a ‘stab in the back’. France has recalled its ambassadors from both Canberra and Washington — a highly unusual action for a close ally. The UK similarly received a strong rebuke from the French:

French officials openly scorned the deal, referring to Australia’s ‘duplicity, contempt and lies’ and to the UK as ‘a spare tyre’ in the deal.

Australia’s Defence Minister, Peter Dutton dismissed French criticisms, noting there had been ongoing issues over the contract, with his Defence head flagging possible alternatives earlier in the year and PM Morrison warning the French company to meet deadlines.

At the same time, Minister Peter Dutton announced closer military ties with US troops and airforce personnel, hinting at an increased American military presence on Australian soil.

Morrison stated that the fleet would not be nuclear-armed and that Australia would not set out to establish a civil nuclear capability.

A weakened partnership

Although the deal was endorsed by the Labor Party opposition, they slammed the government for mishandling the deal and wasting money. After the announcement, Former Labor prime minister, Paul Keating, expressed concern about potentially losing national sovereignty:

There was also criticism of the apparent flip-flop by the government regarding its preferred sub-type:

The furore was met with a good dose of humour down under, which included the popular satirical website The Shovel:

The diplomatic conflict has been a cartoonist’s delight all week:

To add insult to injury, US President Biden appeared to forget PM Morrison’s name during the joint press conference, calling him ‘that fella down under’.

Australia’s Greens leader, Adam Bandt included this blunder in a wider attack on AUKUS:

Bandt had earlier called the boats ‘floating Chernobyls’ in reference to the nuclear reactors onboard.

Some Aussies underlined the deterioration in Australia/France relations:

Meanwhile, French officials intensified their criticism of the AUKUS nations and proposed halting negotiations over a European Union free trade agreement with Australia:

Writing at The Conversation, academics Romain Fathi and Claire Rioult addressed the long-term implications of the new partnership:

Left in the dark about Australia’s sudden change of mind, France and the European Union more broadly now face a dramatic re-think of their diplomatic and military doctrine in the Indo-Pacific region on very short notice.

…France proposed a genuine strategic alliance with Australia, one based on mutual respect and common values that would have bolstered Australia’s sovereignty in the long term and diversified Australia’s partnerships to reduce its dependence on those “great and powerful friends”.

However, the French-Australian partnership is unlikely to be salvaged anytime soon given the public humiliation France has felt.

Australia will have a national election in 2022 and Michael West was one of many who saw the partnership in cynical political terms. He said online that the deal was intended to ‘win an election at the expense of good diplomacy’.

Former diplomat Cavan Hogue seemed to sum up the thoughts of many Australians online:

…this deal will cost us a lot of money, a substantial loss of sovereignty, a lowering of our reputation in the world and the potential to get dragged into a war we should avoid.

Categories

Regions
Topics
Creative Commons License
A small portrait of Kevin Rennie
Written byKevin Rennie

Support our work

Global Voices stands out as one of the earliest and strongest examples of how media committed to building community and defending human rights can positively influence how people experience events happening beyond their own communities and national borders.

Please consider making a donation to help us continue this work.

Donate now

Recent Oceania Stories

More »

Top World Stories

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved

Receive great stories from around the world directly in your inbox.

Sign up to receive the best of Global Voices!

Submitted addresses will be confirmed by email, and used only to keep you up to date about Global Voices and our mission. See our Privacy Policy for details.

Newsletter powered by Mailchimp (Privacy Policy and Terms).

* = required field
Email Frequency



No thanks, show me the site