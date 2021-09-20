Close

Support Global Voices

To stay independent, free, and sustainable, our community needs the help of friends and readers like you.

Donate now »

See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

Hong Kong’s largest pro-democracy union coalition to disband, cites threats to safety

Numerous civil society groups have closed under Hong Kong's NSL
A small portrait of Hong Kong Free Press
Written byHong Kong Free Press
Posted 20 September 2021 11:54 GMT

HKCTU's press conference on September 19, 2021. Photo taken by Kyle Lam / HKFP. Used with permission.

The following post was written by Candice Chau and published in Hong Kong Free Press on September 20, 2021. It is republished on Global Voices under a content partnership agreement. 

Hong Kong’s largest pro-democracy union coalition, the Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions (HKCTU), says it will disband because of threats to members’ safety. The group is the latest civil society organisation to shut down in Hong Kong in the wake of the 2020 national security law (NSL).

Members of the HKCTU had received messages in recent days making them feel they could face threats to their physical safety if they continue operations, chairperson Joe Wong said on Sunday, 19 of September 2021, when announcing the decision.

Wong denied claims by pro-Beijing media outlets that the HKCTU was an agent for foreign entities, a potential offence under the sweeping NSL.

He said the confederation had worked on some projects with the Solidarity Centre, an organisation under the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations, on the promotion of labour rights and collective bargaining which did not involve any political activities.

The HKCTU had stopped working with the centre before July last year, when the security law came into effect.

Wong also refuted another claim by Hong Kong’s Beijing-controlled newspaper Wen Wei Po, that the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) to which the Hong Kong confederation belongs was a political organisation under the guise of a transnational union.

The chairperson said the ITUC was the world’s largest union confederation. The Beijing-recognised All‑China Federation of Trade Unions had hosted a visiting group from ITUC, and was invited to attend its international meetings as an observer. Wong stressed:

Workers’ movements always stressed international solidarity. The HKCTU cooperating or connecting with unions in other regions is natural and justifiable, the government never said in the past 30 years that this is in violation of any laws… The regime, through state media, has described participation in international unions as colluding with foreign forces. This is a great interference with workers’ rights to participate in unions. [Is this our highlight or thiers?]

Founded in 1990, the HKCTU until recently represented almost 100 affiliated organisations with around 145,000 members. But around 10 member organisations have dropped out recently.

Disbandment process

HKCTU’s executive committee passed a motion on September 16 to begin disbanding, and a vote will be taken at a special members’ meeting on October 3.

All but four executive committee members have resigned, with Wong, vice-chairperson Leo Tang, treasurer Chung Chung-fai, and general secretary Lee Cheuk-yan still in post. Lee is currently serving jail sentences over protest-related charges.

Mung Siu-tat, the HKCTU’s chief executive, told his friends on Facebook on September 18 that he had already resigned and left Hong Kong:

The situation in society has worsened drastically, and the political risks [I] face personally are imminent. Based on safety considerations, [I] had to make an emergency decision to leave Hong Kong. A strong power has forced me to make a painful and resigned decision between my two roles of being the chief executive and a father.

The HKCTU’s labour law consultation hotline and monthly donations have ceased operations and the confederation said it had stopped handling new cases for affiliated members.

The HKCTU became just the latest major opposition group in Hong Kong to disband, after the city’s largest teachers’ union, the Hong Kong Professional Teachers’ Union, and protest coalition Civil Human Rights Front last month announced their decision to shut down.

Wong thanked Lee and former chairperson Carol Ng, who is in custody awaiting trial in a national security case, for their contributions to the confederation and to the Hong Kong’s workers’ movement and apologized for the disbandment decision:

I would like to apologise here to the affiliated members and Hong Kong people, that the HKCTU cannot hold out.

Categories

Regions
Topics
Creative Commons License
A small portrait of Hong Kong Free Press
Written byHong Kong Free Press

Support our work

Global Voices stands out as one of the earliest and strongest examples of how media committed to building community and defending human rights can positively influence how people experience events happening beyond their own communities and national borders.

Please consider making a donation to help us continue this work.

Donate now

Recent East Asia Stories

More »

Top World Stories

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved

Receive great stories from around the world directly in your inbox.

Sign up to receive the best of Global Voices!

Submitted addresses will be confirmed by email, and used only to keep you up to date about Global Voices and our mission. See our Privacy Policy for details.

Newsletter powered by Mailchimp (Privacy Policy and Terms).

* = required field
Email Frequency



No thanks, show me the site