Close

Support Global Voices

To stay independent, free, and sustainable, our community needs the help of friends and readers like you.

Donate now »

See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

Kazakhstan news site receives threats after reigniting a child abuse story

Unidentified callers pressured journalist to take down a harrowing story
A small portrait of Paolo Sorbello
Written byPaolo Sorbello
Posted 8 September 2021 6:25 GMT

A screengrab from The Village’s YouTube video shows the grandmother of the boy from the southern village of Abai, who denounced the violence being meted out to her grandson, saying she “couldn’t withstand it any longer”.

The Village, a popular internet news outlet in Kazakhstan, was established in 2017 as a light read mostly targeting readers from Almaty, the country's most populous city. It soon turned into a voice for independent journalism, triggering the attention of those who dislike reporters researching thorny issues.

After journalist Assem Zhapisheva wrote a follow-up to a harrowing story about child rape that had been in the headlines since 2018—which reached a readership of 40,000 in just 24 hours, impressive for a long read in Kazakhstan—she started receiving threatening phone calls, allegedly from public officials. Zhapisheva immediately turned off her phone and appealed to the authorities to investigate, while on September 1 The Village wrote a public complaint on its Telegram channel:

Мы вынуждены сообщить, что прямо сейчас на нашу редакцию совершается атака неустановленных лиц, представляющихся различными ведомствами с требованием удалить статью.

Мы требуем прекратить давление на независимых журналистов. Мы не намерены удалять опубликованный материал.

Этим лицам же советуем решать проблемы в стране, а не пытаться заткнуть журналистов.

We inform you that unknown individuals, who introduce themselves as state officials, are attacking us, demanding we remove the article from our website.

We demand that they stop pressuring independent journalists. We do not intend to remove our article.

We suggest they [try and] solve the problems in the country, rather than attempt to shut journalists up.

The Ministry of Information sent a note the following day, saying that its representative had indeed contacted the editorial office of The Village, but only to “provide assistance regarding the accuracy of the information presented,” not to pressure its journalists.

Hours later, the country's Ombudsman for Children, Aruzhan Sain, noted in a Facebook post that Zhapisheva's article falsely stated the child still lives in the Abai village, whereas he had been relocated with his mother years ago. In 2018, over the course of six months, the child had been repeatedly raped by older boys in the village of Abai, in the south of the country.

Erden Zikibay, a local artist, drew an illustration in which he juxtaposed the golden heritage of 19th century poet Abai with the dark reality of rural Kazakhstan under then-president Nursultan Nazarbayev, where violence and rape go unpunished.

Locals—including the victim's parents, as well as school directors and village authorities—tried to cover up the story for as long as possible, until the boy's grandmother managed to catch the attention of journalist Amangeldy Batyrbekov.

Batyrbekov's report uncovered the truth about abuse, laying bare a society all too keen to victim-blame and condone bullying. In Kazakhstan, it is considered better to cover up something as ‘shameful’ as rape, rather than denouncing it and making it public. Despite the case grabbing national headlines, no one was ever punished for the crime.

Rather, Batyrbekov received threats for publishing the article and was ultimately sentenced for libel in 2019, after reports that unveiled cases of corruption in the education sector. His initial sentence of two years and three months in prison was overturned on appeal, and he was freed after serving four months in jail.

Batyrbekov's case was not an isolated one. In June, press freedom watchdog Adil Soz published a report on the many death threats against Ak Zhaiyk's editor-in-chief Azamat Maitanov and his staff. A popular newspaper in the Atyrau region, Ak Zhaiyk is one of the few independent voices in western Kazakhstan.

Another staunch independent outlet, Uralskaya Nedelya, has been the target of harassment for years. On several occasions, its chief editor, Lukpan Akhmediyarov, has withstood threats and police pressure related to stories the paper has published.

According to media watchdog Reporters Without Borders, Kazakhstan is among the worst-performing countries in terms of press freedom. Just months ago, the Pegasus Project, an investigation of leaked documents, showed how several journalists had been targeted with spyware by the country's security services.

Whether through harassment, threats, or direct violence, journalists in Kazakhstan continue to find themselves under pressure from both the authorities and local elites.

Advox

This post is part of Advox, a Global Voices project dedicated to protecting freedom of expression online. All Posts

Categories

Regions
Topics
Creative Commons License
A small portrait of Paolo Sorbello
Written byPaolo Sorbello

Support our work

Global Voices stands out as one of the earliest and strongest examples of how media committed to building community and defending human rights can positively influence how people experience events happening beyond their own communities and national borders.

Please consider making a donation to help us continue this work.

Donate now

Recent Central Asia & Caucasus Stories

More »

Top World Stories

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved

Receive great stories from around the world directly in your inbox.

Sign up to receive the best of Global Voices!

Submitted addresses will be confirmed by email, and used only to keep you up to date about Global Voices and our mission. See our Privacy Policy for details.

Newsletter powered by Mailchimp (Privacy Policy and Terms).

* = required field
Email Frequency



No thanks, show me the site