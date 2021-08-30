Close

Support Global Voices

To stay independent, free, and sustainable, our community needs the help of friends and readers like you.

Donate now »

See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

#KeepItOn: How the Twitter ban is affecting young Nigerians 

“I had anxiety attack the day the news was announced.”
A small portrait of Victoria Audu
Written byVictoria Audu
Posted 30 August 2021 12:00 GMT

A metaphor for the Nigerian Twitter ban? A young Nigerian woman behind a chain linked fence. Image by Muhammadtaha Ibrahim Ma'aji, Pexels, free to use.

Two months into the shutdown of Twitter by the Nigerian government, many young business owners, social media influencers, and activists have been adversely affected, and Global Voices spoke to them to understand the impact of the ban on their lives and businesses. Fears about the possible expansion of the suspension to other social media platforms such as Instagram has excerberated their concerns.

The shock of the Nigerian government’s June 4, 2021 banning of Twitter still reverberates. The Nigerian government banned the social media platform after Twitter deemed harmful and deleted a tweet by President Muhammadu Buhari which suggested that the state would use violence against the Igbo ethnic group. 

Since then, many have speculated that the government’s suspension of the microblogging platform was also in retaliation for Twitter’s support for the youth-led October 2020 #ENDSARS movement against police brutality. 

READ MORE: Social media became a life-saving tool for Nigerians. Now, they have to fight for it

Nigerians resisted the ban by tweeting with the hashtag #KeepItOn. The #KeepItOn campaign is a coalition of more than 200 research, advocacy, media and organisations, including AccessNow, “located within 75 countries around the world, fighting to end Internet shutdowns globally.” On May 26, 2020, Twitter released a special emoji to support the #KeepItOn campaign:

READ MORE: Global Voices Special Coverage — #EndSARS: A youth movement to end police brutality in Nigeria

‘Instagram might be next’

Different categories of young people have been adversely affected by the Twitter restriction: young Nigerian entrepreneurs who make a livelihood from the platform through marketing their goods and services; those who use Twitter to laugh and meet new people; and those who depend on the platform for issue advocacy.  

A Lagos-based owner of a jewelry business (name withheld for security reasons) is one of such young Nigerian business owners who depend on the platform to reach their customers. “I had a very bad anxiety attack the day the news was announced,” she told Global Voices. 

Although the Lagos jewelry owner has an Instagram account for her business, most of her sales come through her Twitter account. “Getting followers on Instagram is also very hard. I already had about 400 followers on Twitter,” the 18-year-old told Global Voices. 

This young business owner is not oblivious to the value that being present on the platform has added to her sales. The number has helped in crediting her as a business owner in relation to the norms on Twitter. She also expresses how her business had become such an important part of her life as she had something she could dedicate time to and grow.

The jewelry seller and other Nigerians have remained active on Twitter despite the ban, by using VPN circumvention tools. However, the use of VPN to access the platform has not alleviated their plight either. The routing of their tweets through other countries has displaced the audience and market of these young Nigerian entrepreneurs. 

The Lagos jewelry owner is no stranger to VPNs, having to rely on them in the past in order to get simple things for her enjoyment such as accessing movies on Netflix that are not available in Nigeria. She has since tried to use them to access Twitter. She laments, however, that it can get tiring having the VPNs affecting her other apps such as Pinterest where she is forced to view posts in another language. 

Nwalema, a young content creator, social media influencer, and model is also feeling the Twitter ban. She discussed the situation in an interview with Global Voices. The country appears to be firmly in the grip of a “dictatorship,” she said. She fears that “Instagram might be next” to be banned by the government, even though the government has not said they would ban the platform She worries that the licensing or even possible ban of all social media platforms in the country will spell doom for her and other influencers, especially students who earn a living from the platform.

Others use Twitter as a platform to express their socio-political opinions and make a difference through advocacy. One of such online activists is Chisom Agbodike, a 19-year-old student studying in Ekiti in southwestern Nigeria. Agbodike advocates for LGBTQ+ rights and uses the platform to express these views. Since the Twitter ban began, many young Nigerians, including Agbodike, have been on edge because of the scary thought of the country slowly becoming autocratic as opposed to democratic.

The Lagos jewelry owner, Nwalema, and Agbodike are just a few examples of the millions of Nigerian youths who have found solace in social media — be it purely for entertainment, to have their voices heard, or to earn a living — and are now being restricted by the government. 

One thing that can be sure is that many young people have lost hope in the democracy that Nigeria claims to be practicing. For them, #KeepItOn seems to be their best option for survival. 

This article is part of a series of posts examining past and present online advocacies for transparency, accountability and good governance by Nigerian youth.  This writing project was part of the Digital Communication course for second year students of Mass Communication, School of Media and Communication (SMC), Pan Atlantic University, Lagos, Nigeria. This project falls under Global Voices’ digital rights reporting and newsroom training for communication students around the world. 
Advox

This post is part of Advox, a Global Voices project dedicated to protecting freedom of expression online. All Posts

Categories

Regions
Topics
Creative Commons License
A small portrait of Victoria Audu
Written byVictoria Audu

Support our work

Global Voices stands out as one of the earliest and strongest examples of how media committed to building community and defending human rights can positively influence how people experience events happening beyond their own communities and national borders.

Please consider making a donation to help us continue this work.

Donate now

Recent Sub-Saharan Africa Stories

More »

Top World Stories

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved

Receive great stories from around the world directly in your inbox.

Sign up to receive the best of Global Voices!

Submitted addresses will be confirmed by email, and used only to keep you up to date about Global Voices and our mission. See our Privacy Policy for details.

Newsletter powered by Mailchimp (Privacy Policy and Terms).

* = required field
Email Frequency



No thanks, show me the site