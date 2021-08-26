Close

Support Global Voices

To stay independent, free, and sustainable, our community needs the help of friends and readers like you.

Donate now »

See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

Russian court issues bigger fines to social media companies for breaching data localization rules

Social media giants have heretofore ignored Russia's data localization demands
A small portrait of Tanya Lokot
Written byTanya Lokot
Posted 26 August 2021 21:49 GMT
Image by Thomas Ulrich from Pixabay.

Image by Thomas Ulrich from Pixabay. Pixabay License.

A Moscow district court has hit social media giants with significant new fines for violating Russia's data localization requirements. The latest penalties add up to 36 million rubles, or over $485,000.

Facebook has been fined 15-million ruble ($202,000), while Twitter has been fined 17 million rubles ($229,000). WhatsApp, a messaging app owned by Facebook, received a separate fine of 4 million rubles ($54,000), according to a statement from Russian internet regulator Roskomnadzor.

The data localization law, adopted in 2015, requires all internet companies processing Russian users’ data to store such data on servers physically located inside Russia. The policy is aimed at giving the Russian state greater control over online content and communications. It also opens doors for extrajudicial access to user information, which is harder to achieve when personal data is sent or stored using services based outside of the country. While most social media companies still require court orders to support government requests for user data, it is significantly easier for state authorities to gain access to data that is stored locally, either by using surveillance technology or through direct access to company servers in their jurisdiction.

Some technology companies, such as Booking.com, Apple and Samsung, have reportedly complied with the legislation: according to Roskomnadzor, around 600 foreign technology companies with offices in Russia have already localized Russian users’ personal data. But Western social media companies have steadfastly ignored the Kremlin's demands, and it is unclear how they might react to the new fines.

Russian internet regulator Roskomnadzor has long threatened fines and even blocking for non-compliance, but so far only a few companies have faced palpable sanctions. In 2016, LinkedIn, a social network for professionals now owned by Microsoft, was blocked in Russia for refusing to comply with the data localization rules.

In February 2020, Facebook and Twitter were issued with a 4-million rouble fine each ($54,000), which they failed to pay, with Twitter appealing the fine in court. Commentators at the time noted that since neither company had a legal entity in Russia, it would be difficult to mandate they pay the fines. Google received a similar fine (3 million rubles or $41,000) in July 2021.

Russian data localization rules are hardly unique: countries from Germany and Canada to Vietnam and Indonesia have adopted their versions of rules for national data storage.

In March 2019, Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg announced that the platform and its other services, Instagram and WhatsApp, would not store “sensitive” user information in countries with a “weak record” on human rights, though did not say which countries made this list.

In the past year, Russia has put new pressures on social media companies.

In the spring of 2021, Russian authorities cracked down on online networks for failing to remove protest-related content during mass pro-opposition rallies around the country. They also began throttling Twitter's loading speeds to punish the microblogging platform for failing to delete content deemed illegal by Russian censors.

In July 2021, President Vladimir Putin signed a new law that obliges foreign social media companies with over 500,000 daily views to open branch offices in Russia and register local legal entities. Non-compliant platforms could face advertising restrictions or blocking.

RuNet Echo

This post is part of RuNet Echo, a Global Voices project to interpret the Russian language internet. All Posts · Read more »

Advox

This post is part of Advox, a Global Voices project dedicated to protecting freedom of expression online. All Posts

Categories

Regions
Topics
Creative Commons License
A small portrait of Tanya Lokot
Written byTanya Lokot

Support our work

Global Voices stands out as one of the earliest and strongest examples of how media committed to building community and defending human rights can positively influence how people experience events happening beyond their own communities and national borders.

Please consider making a donation to help us continue this work.

Donate now

Recent Eastern & Central Europe Stories

More »

Top World Stories

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved

Receive great stories from around the world directly in your inbox.

Sign up to receive the best of Global Voices!

Submitted addresses will be confirmed by email, and used only to keep you up to date about Global Voices and our mission. See our Privacy Policy for details.

Newsletter powered by Mailchimp (Privacy Policy and Terms).

* = required field
Email Frequency



No thanks, show me the site