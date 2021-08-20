Close

Nanjala Nyabola joins Global Voices as Advox Director

Posted 20 August 2021 12:36 GMT

Nanjala Nyabola, Global Voices’ new Advox Director. Photo courtesy Nanjala Nyabola.

We are thrilled to announce that Kenyan writer and researcher Nanjala Nyabola has joined Global Voices as the director of our Advox project. As head of Advox, she will guide our editorial reporting, research, activism and advocacy on online freedom of expression and digital rights.

Nanjala's work focuses on the intersection between technology, media, and society. She holds a BA in African Studies and Political Science from the University of Birmingham, an MSc in African Studies and an MSc in Forced Migration from the University of Oxford, and a JD from Harvard Law School.

She has held numerous research associate positions, including with the Overseas Development Institute (ODI), the Oxford Internet Institute (OII), and other institutions, and has worked as an independent research lead for several projects on human rights broadly, and digital rights specifically, around the world.

She is also a fellow at the Stanford Digital Civil Society Lab, Centre for International Governance Innovation (CIGI), the Digital Forensic Lab at the Atlantic Council, The Centre for Intellectual Property and Information Technology (CIPIT) at Strathmore University, and the Centre for International Cooperation (CIC) at NYU.

She has published in several academic journals including the African Security Review and The Women's Studies Quarterly and contributed to numerous edited collections. She also writes commentary for publications like The Nation, Al Jazeera, The Boston Review, and others.

Nanjala is the author of two books, “Digital Democracy, Analogue Politics: How the Internet Era is Transforming Politics in Kenya” (Zed Books, 2018) and “Travelling While Black: Essays Inspired by a Life on the Move” (Hurst Books, 2020).

Categories

Topics
