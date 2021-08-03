Close

Support Global Voices

To stay independent, free, and sustainable, our community needs the help of friends and readers like you.

Donate now »

See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

Missing Belarusian activist found dead in Ukraine

Ukrainian police have opened murder investigation into Vital Shyshou's death
Written byTanya Lokot
Posted 3 August 2021 11:14 GMT
Belarusian activist Vital Shyshou, photo courtesy of Belarusian House in Ukraine (BDU) on Telegram.

Belarusian activist Vital Shyshou, photo courtesy of Belarusian House in Ukraine (BDU) on Telegram.

Belarusian activist Vital Shyshou, who went missing in Ukraine on August 2, has been found dead in a park near his home in Kyiv, according to police reports.

Shyshou, who left Belarus in the autumn of 2020 fearing state persecution amid mass protests, was living in Kyiv, where he founded and ran the Belarusian House in Ukraine (BDU), a non-profit organisation supporting Belarusian citizens fleeing persecution by the regime of Belarus’ Aliaksandr Lukashenka.

The activist's colleagues reported in a post on BDU's Telegram channel that Shyshou disappeared on the morning of August 2, when he went for his usual run and “did not return”. According to the statement published by Ukrainian police on August 3, after an extensive search operation, he was “found hanged today in one of Kyiv's parks, not far from his place of residence”.

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsihanouskaya, who is also living in exile in Lithuania, expressed her condolences to the activist's family.

In another update on their Telegram channel, BDU said they suspected Shyshou was being watched by Belarusian state agents while in Ukraine and said he was warned of possible provocations.

За Виталиком велась слежка. О фактах были соответствующие уведомления полиции. Также нас неоднократно предупреждали как местные источники, так и свои люди в РБ о всевозможных провокациях вплоть до похищения и ликвидации. Виталий стоически и с юмором относился к этим предупреждениям, заявляя, что хоть так возможно БДУ выйдет из инфовакуума.

Vitalik was under surveillance. These facts were correspondingly communicated by the police. We were repeatedly warned by local sources, and our people in Belarus about possible provocations, up to and including kidnapping and liquidation. Vitaliy treated these warning stoically and with a bit of humour, saying that at least this way BDU would go beyond the information vacuum.

Yury Shchuchko, a fellow BDU activist who participated in the search for Shyshou told Current Time, a TV channel run by RFE/RL and Voice of America, that Shyshou's face appeared to show signs of having been beaten. Shchuchko speculated that Belarusian state security (KGB) officials known to be operating inside Ukraine might be responsible and called the incident “a usual [KGB] scheme”.

In their statement on Shyshou's case, Ukrainian police said they had “launched a criminal case under Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (premeditated murder) and will check all versions, including the version of murder disguised as suicide”.

The Belarusian regime of Aliaksandr Lukashenka is no stranger to transnational repression. On August 1, 2021, Belarusian athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya was removed from the Olympics by Belarusian sports officials who attempted to put her on a flight home against her will. She requested police protection and was later granted a humanitarian visa by Poland.

In May 2021, Belarus grounded a Ryanair flight from Greece to Lithuania over its territory and detained opposition journalist Raman Pratasevich, who remains under house arrest.

In July 2016, veteran Belarusian journalist Pavel Sheremet, who had investigated corruption at the top echelons of Belarusian power, was killed by a car bomb in Kyiv. Five years on, the probe into his death is still ongoing and his murder remains unsolved. Activists and media rights groups have called for a thorough and transparent investigation to identify those responsible for Sheremet's murder.

Categories

Regions
Topics
Creative Commons License
Written byTanya Lokot

Support our work

Global Voices stands out as one of the earliest and strongest examples of how media committed to building community and defending human rights can positively influence how people experience events happening beyond their own communities and national borders.

Please consider making a donation to help us continue this work.

Donate now

Recent Eastern & Central Europe Stories

More »

Top World Stories

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved

Receive great stories from around the world directly in your inbox.

Sign up to receive the best of Global Voices!

Submitted addresses will be confirmed by email, and used only to keep you up to date about Global Voices and our mission. See our Privacy Policy for details.

Newsletter powered by Mailchimp (Privacy Policy and Terms).

* = required field
Email Frequency



No thanks, show me the site