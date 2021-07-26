Close

Support Global Voices

To stay independent, free, and sustainable, our community needs the help of friends and readers like you.

Donate now »

See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui who was killed in Afghanistan remembered and honoured online

Social media was flooded by obituaries and tributes to Siddiqui
Written byAnumeha Verma
Posted 26 July 2021 10:08 GMT
Danish Siddiqui speaking at TEDxGateway in 2010. Screenshot via YouTube channel TEDx Talks. Fair use.

Danish Siddiqui speaking at TEDxGateway in 2010. Screenshot via YouTube channel TEDx Talks. Fair use.

Acclaimed Indian and Pulitzer Prize winner Danish Siddiqui was killed in Afghanistan on the 13th of July, 2021. He was on an assignment, embedded with a convoy of Afghan security forces and, according to the reports, was covering the clash between the security forces and Taliban near a border crossing with Pakistan. Danish's demise has led to a range of emotions being expressed across fraternities, from respectful tributes to critical comments (from naysayers).

The legacy of Danish Siddiqui

Danish had a stellar career in journalism, working with television and prestigious news agencies across the world. His lens captured a range of happenings and made stories come alive through vivid photographs. From political conflicts to the countless struggles faced by people, Danish injected a world of depth into his work.

Before his demise, Danish had posted several pictures on his Twitter handle capturing the reported rescue mission by Afghan forces in Kandahar.

Winning the Pulitzer Prize in 2018, in the category of feature photography along with other colleagues for documenting the state of the Rohingya community in Myanmar, was a milestone in his career. The documentary was significant in many ways: it won the Pulitzer, and it also opened a window that increased  the visibility of the struggles of the Rohingya community and their life in refugee camps.

Siddiqui's first brush with photography started early, with a borrowed black and white camera on a school trip to the Himalayas. After completing a bachelor's degree from Jamila Milia Islamia, one of the most prestigious universities in Delhi, he proceeded to get a master's degree in Mass Communication from the Communication Research Centre on the same campus. He kept being charmed by still photography all through his studies, and later during his television career.

The human angle was always big in his photo stories. His profile on the Wider Image of Reuters reads, “While I enjoy covering news stories — from business to politics to sports — what I enjoy most is capturing the human face of a breaking story.”

Whether it was the play of emotions on the faces of the people watching a Bollywood film at the Maratha theatre in Mumbai, or the heartbreaking plight of the Rohingya community, the ‘human’ essence indeed spoke loud and clear in Siddiqui's work.

His latest mission in Afghanistan brought him to a place where life hangs in balance by a delicate thread. Siddiqui's Twitter handle reveals that he was no stranger to the perils that lay in being a photojournalist embedded with the military. However, these challenges did not influence the riveting photo stories that he churned out.

Remembered widely online

Since he died, social media has been flooded with obituaries and tributes to his work, from diplomats to fellow journalists. Journalists all over India made temporary shrines with cameras to pay tribute to the departed photojournalist.

Expat Indian activist Naina Raathore tweeted:

Afghanistan’s Ambassador to India Farid Mamundzay tweeted:

Trolled even after death

One voice that has remained conspicuously silent though is the Prime Minister's Office in India. Notable journalist Karan Thapar asked in an Op-ed in Hindustan Times: “If the world felt the need to mourn his death, how come his own PM did not?”

On the other hand, the so-called members of the Lutyen's media, known for their left leanings, have been called out for failing to criticise the U.S. ideologies that allegedly led to an escalation of violence in Afghanistan.

Even in death, Danish has not been spared muck-raking from trolls, some of whom crossed the boundaries of human compassion and celebrated his death, while others questioned those who mourned his death.

François Gautier, a French journalist based in India who worked as a correspondent for several French-language dailies, tweeted:

User “For a cleaner Coimbatore…சுத்தமிகு கோவைக்காக” questioned:

From targeted killings to threats that leave them in a perilous state of mental distress and fear for their lives, journalists in Afghanistan face much peril. Danish Siddiqui's demise in the crossfires between the Afghan forces and Taliban is just one of the many tragedies in the larger web of a complex issue that the country is struggling with.

Categories

Regions
Topics
Creative Commons License
Written byAnumeha Verma

Support our work

Global Voices stands out as one of the earliest and strongest examples of how media committed to building community and defending human rights can positively influence how people experience events happening beyond their own communities and national borders.

Please consider making a donation to help us continue this work.

Donate now

Recent South Asia Stories

More »

Top World Stories

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved

Receive great stories from around the world directly in your inbox.

Sign up to receive the best of Global Voices!

Submitted addresses will be confirmed by email, and used only to keep you up to date about Global Voices and our mission. See our Privacy Policy for details.

Newsletter powered by Mailchimp (Privacy Policy and Terms).

* = required field
Email Frequency



No thanks, show me the site