Close

Support Global Voices

To stay independent, free, and sustainable, our community needs the help of friends and readers like you.

Donate now »

See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

Fresh clashes on Nakhchivan border

The clashes, reportedly began late on July 19
Written byOC Media
Posted 26 July 2021 7:20 GMT

Yeraskh-Heydarabad-map-OC_Media

This article was first published on OC Media. An edited version is republished here under a content partnership agreement.

A number of clashes took place in the vicinity of the Armenian village of Yeraskh and the Azerbaijani village of Heydarabad, reportedly beginning late Monday, July 19, and lasting into the early hours of Tuesday, July 20. Two people were reportedly injured, one from each side of the conflict.

The clashes are a symptom of increasing tensions within the region as Azerbaijan looks to maximize pressure on Armenia and Russia. In a thread on Twitter analyzing the renewed tensions, Laurence Broers, South Caucasus Program Director at Conciliation Resources, noted that Azerbaijan is pressuring its neighbor Armenia for an additional peace agreement and also pressuring Russia to ‘deliver’ on agreements reached during the November 2020 peace agreement, following the 44-day war between the two countries.

Pashinyan is Armenia's Prime Minister who agreed to allow Azerbaijan transit across southern Armenia as part of the November 2020 peace agreement.

While the situation along the Armenian border with Nakhchivan has been tense in recent days, small clashes have occurred along much of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border since early May. Earlier in July, an Armenian soldier was wounded in a shooting near the Verin Shorzha village of Gegharkunik Province.

Following the latest incident, the Armenian Defence Ministry accused Azerbaijan of opening fire on Yeraskh using mortars. The village head, Radik Oghikyan, was injured, according to the ministry, while trying to extinguish a fire.

The ministry stated that it would not allow any change in the border, adding that the responsibility for any further escalation “falls on the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan.”

Similar statements were made by officials in Azerbaijan. According to the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry, Armenian forces fired in the direction of Heydarabad “using weapons of various calibres.”

Tensions along the northern border of Nakhchivan rose on July 14, after an Armenian soldier was killed as shots were exchanged over the border.

On the same day, Armenia reported that two of its soldiers had gone missing due to fog near Lake Sev, on the border between Armenia’s southern Syunik Province and Azerbaijan. No official information has since been released on their whereabouts, meanwhile, Sputnik has reported that, according to its sources, the two soldiers are currently in the custody of Azerbaijani authorities.

The area around the lake has been a hotspot since early May,  after an apparent incursion of Azerbaijani troops in the area as well as further north in Gegharkunik Province. No change in the situation has been reported since then.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has called for both sides to withdraw troops from the border. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has not accepted the proposal.

Armenia and Azerbaijan fought a six-week war in 2020 over Nagorno-Karabakh, recognized internationally as part of Azerbaijan but controlled by ethnic Armenians since the early 1990s. The two sides signed a cease-fire on November 10, 2020, with Azerbaijan regaining control over a section of Nagorno-Karabakhall and all seven districts surrounding Nagorno-Karabakh previously under occupation. The agreement, signed between Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan, also called for the deployment of some 2,000 Russian peacekeepers.

On June 12, Azerbaijan released 15 Armenian detainees in exchange for maps showing locations of nearly 100,000 landmines that Armenian forces had planted during last year’s bitter war.

Following the most recent clash, Armenia's Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan, who was appointed to this position after the war, resigned.

Meanwhile, the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia, Toivo Klaar, expressed concern over renewed tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan in a tweet:

Similarly, the US Embassy in Armenia called for de-escalation:

Categories

Regions
Topics
Creative Commons License
Written byOC Media

Support our work

Global Voices stands out as one of the earliest and strongest examples of how media committed to building community and defending human rights can positively influence how people experience events happening beyond their own communities and national borders.

Please consider making a donation to help us continue this work.

Donate now

Recent Central Asia & Caucasus Stories

More »

Top World Stories

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved

Receive great stories from around the world directly in your inbox.

Sign up to receive the best of Global Voices!

Submitted addresses will be confirmed by email, and used only to keep you up to date about Global Voices and our mission. See our Privacy Policy for details.

Newsletter powered by Mailchimp (Privacy Policy and Terms).

* = required field
Email Frequency



No thanks, show me the site