Close

Support Global Voices

To stay independent, free, and sustainable, our community needs the help of friends and readers like you.

Donate now »

See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

From Cuba, with VPN

There is evidence Cuba blocked WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal because of protests
A small portrait of Periodismo de Barrio
Written byPeriodismo de Barrio
Translated byAnthony Sutterman
Translation posted 15 July 2021 0:18 GMT

Translations

Read this post in Español

Protests in Havana, Cuba, on July 11, 2021 Photo: Periodismo de Barrio.

This story was originally written by Geisy Guia Delis for the Cuban media Periodismo de Barrio and was edited by Global Voices.

I was able to see the first video on Twitter on Sunday morning, July 11, at 11 o'clock: a group of 20 people banging on pans in the middle of a nighttime power blackout, in a place that looked like Holguín. The video lasted only 10 seconds, but I played it several times. Shortly after, live transmissions of hundreds of people in the streets of San Antonio de los Baños, Artemisa province, went viral on Facebook. The cries of “Freedom!”, “We are not afraid!” and “Down with the dictatorship!” were as shocking as they were implausible. I needed some time to convince myself that all this was real.

On July 11, thousands of Cubans across the island joined the largest protests in decades against Cuba's communist government, during which dozens of people were arrested. They protested the lack of food and medicine as the country faces a severe economic crisis worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic and the U.S. embargo.

I realized what was happening and immediately thought that in a few minutes the internet service in Cuba, or at least in San Antonio de los Baños, would be interrupted. This is now an automatic train of thought. Everyone on the island knows what the protocol is because we learned our lesson on November 26, 2020, when the Ministry of the Interior and the only telephone service provider in Cuba, ETECSA, disabled internet access so that state security agents, dressed as medical personnel, could break into Damas 955, the residence of Cuban artist Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara and headquarters of the San Isidro Movement.

You may also be interested: Who is artist Luis Manuel Otero, symbol of the resistance and thorn in the side of the Cuban regime?

The video of the protests in San Antonio de los Baños remained online long enough to be seen in all provinces of the country. Just when the “gunpowder” was spreading to Palma Soriano, Santiago de Cuba, the first problems with WhatsApp, Facebook and Telegram started to be reported. Some users on Twitter also began to denounce the service failure. Several people, who could stay online longer through VPN, managed to upload images of Havana's Malecon, San Rafael Boulevard, Bauta and Güines—places overflowing with people shouting “Motherland and life!”

It is speculated in some discussion groups of Cuban programers and developers that ETECSA divides its users into “farms,” for which it creates different content distribution and delivery systems. This allows the testing of new functionalities, but it also enables the company to shut down the service in batches. This may explain why the same VPN, for example, works for some users and not for others, even if they live in the same house.

Although a few users have been able to access the Internet through the home internet service Nauta Hogar and others have been able to get online using the wifi hotspots, most Cubans could not access the internet via mobile data 48 hours later. Several people in the private sector reported that they could barely work because of this measure.

And if you call ETECSA's hotline, they will tell you that the service is down.

The people who were rallying and organizing through social networks have been disconnected. And don't be naïve: that is precisely what the authorities are after to stop the spread of the protests. However, limiting internet rights has a direct impact on the loss of other civil rights, much more so in authoritarian regimes.

According to OpenObservatory, a website dedicated to monitoring internet censorship, there is evidence that Cuba blocked WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal in response to the protests. Likewise, DougMadory, director of Internet analytics at Kentikinic, reported yesterday afternoon that, due to the anti-government demonstrations in Cuba, data and Internet traffic—to and from the island—dropped to zero around 4:05 p.m. local time.

You may also be interested: Cuban artists fight repression through song, social media and hunger strikes

In a radio program, Cuban journalist Arleen Rodriguez Derivet, confirms the existence of firewalls on social networks, supposedly to cut off hate speech.

In June 2011, the United Nations adopted the Joint Declaration on Freedom of Expression and the Internet, in which it was agreed that states should “Promote universal access to the Internet to promote respect for other rights, such as the rights to education, health care and work.”

Similarly, it is specified that there is no reason to justify the suspension of internet access, either to the whole population or segments of the public, not even for reasons of public order or national security.

During an appearance on July 12, President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez lashed out on national television against social networks and some media, blaming them for promoting a “soft coup” against the Revolution.

While protests continue to be reported from various locations, Cubans are waiting for the service they pay for with their own salaries, or that their relatives pay for from abroad, to resume. In these days when a smile on the other side of the screen is so valuable, the Cuban government has opted for more isolation.

The Bridge

The Bridge features personal essays, commentary, and creative non-fiction that illuminate differences in perception between local and international coverage of news events, from the unique perspective of members of the Global Voices community. Views expressed do not necessarily represent the opinion of the community as a whole. All Posts

Categories

Regions
Topics
Creative Commons License
A small portrait of Periodismo de Barrio
Written byPeriodismo de Barrio
Translated byAnthony Sutterman

Support our work

Global Voices stands out as one of the earliest and strongest examples of how media committed to building community and defending human rights can positively influence how people experience events happening beyond their own communities and national borders.

Please consider making a donation to help us continue this work.

Donate now

Recent Cuba Stories

More »

Top World Stories

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved

Receive great stories from around the world directly in your inbox.

Sign up to receive the best of Global Voices!

Submitted addresses will be confirmed by email, and used only to keep you up to date about Global Voices and our mission. See our Privacy Policy for details.

Newsletter powered by Mailchimp (Privacy Policy and Terms).

* = required field
Email Frequency



No thanks, show me the site