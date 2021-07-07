Humanities researchers have become ‘enemies of the nation’ in Brazil, says anthropologist

This text is part of a special Global Voices series on women with academic careers called Women in Science. See other stories here and here.

An anthropologist known for her research on China and the political period that preceded the rise of far-right president Jair Bolsonaro, Rosana Pinheiro-Machado, 41, had a column in The Intercept Brazil and was a professor at a federal university in southern Brazil known as UFSM until she found herself in a tight corner.

With difficulty in pursuing an academic career in Brazil, she decided to migrate and accept an offer to take up the discipline of International Development at the University of Bath in the United Kingdom. She is also a member of the Higher Education Academy and was Professor of International Development at the University of Oxford between 2013 and 2017.

Like other Brazilian scholars, in recent years, Pinheiro-Machado has faced cuts in federal science funding and the growing devaluation of the humanities and those dedicated to them in the country.

In addition to this, there were also personal attacks, especially from people who adhered to far-right movements, who accused her of practicing and teaching communism in universities. By becoming practically “enemies of the nation,” professionals in the humanities field began to be persecuted in the country. She faced everything from accusations in the Federal Public Ministry to misogynistic swearing online and attempts to boycott her classes.

By accepting the offer, Pinheiro-Machado ended up becoming part of a “brain drain” of academics escaping Brazil in search of better professional opportunities.

Currently, her attention is mainly focused on researching China-Brazil relations and the informal economy, production and consumption of goods and social inclusion through consumption, new middle strata in the Global South, and narratives of the post-Covid world in the international media. She is the author of several books, the most recent being “Amanhã Vai Ser Maior” (Tomorrow Will Be Bigger, Editora Planeta, 2019), in which she analyzes the rise of the far-right in Brazil and possible “escape routes,” and has just started a new column in the Spanish newspaper El País.

In a videoconference call with Global Voices, she shared her career inspirations, current research, and experience as a woman in academia.

Talita Fernandes (TF): What motivated you to become a researcher? Did any women inspire you in this choice?

Rosana Pinheiro-Machado (RP): Eu não consigo separar a pesquisa da docência, então eu interpreto como o que me inspirou a ser professora de uma maneira geral. Eu venho de uma família muito ligada à política, eu sempre quis ir para questão mais intelectual e política. Isso se aliou com uma professora de História que eu tive, que foi muito importante na minha formação. Ela foi minha professora por anos na escola, e era um modelo para mim. Quando eu entrei para a faculdade de Ciências Sociais, a ideia era seguir carreira política. Mas aí eu descobri a pesquisa, começando minha carreira acadêmica com a Cornelia Eckert e a Ana Luiza Carvalho da Rocha, que foram minhas duas orientadoras e que, até hoje, influenciam a maneira como eu sou formatada como antropóloga, como etnógrafa. Hoje eu também tenho outros referenciais, como a Débora Diniz, que é alguém que não só me ajuda em termos práticos, mas uma pessoa que eu quero ser, que é um grande modelo para mim.

Rosana Pinheiro-Machado (RP): I can't separate research from teaching, so I interpret it as what inspired me to be a teacher in general. I come from a family very connected to politics. I always wanted to dive into a more intellectual and political issue. This was linked to a history teacher I had, who was very important in my education. She was my teacher for years at school and a role model for me. When I started studying social sciences during my undergraduate years, the idea was to pursue a political career. But then I discovered research, starting my academic career with Cornelia Eckert and Ana Luiza Carvalho da Rocha, who were my two advisors and who, to this day, influence the way I am as an anthropologist and as an ethnographer. Today I also have other references, like Débora Diniz, who is someone who not only helps me in practical terms but is also a person I want to be, who is a great role model for me.

TF: There are cases of researchers who left Brazil in recent years, like Débora Diniz and you. Are we experiencing a brain drain? What are some of the reasons in the current context that have led to this?

RP: Sim. Sem dúvida há uma fuga de cérebros. Mas aí tem duas coisas: uma coisa é como isso ficou difícil para todos os pesquisadores de todas as áreas, com a falta de recursos e com a falta de crédito e legitimidade do governo brasileiro em relação à ciência. A outra coisa, endereçada especificamente às mulheres na ciência, é o fato de que, principalmente pesquisadoras e especialmente pesquisadoras de ciências humanas, que estão lidando com aspectos de política, de desigualdade social, racial, de gênero, atualmente esses temas transformam quem trabalha com eles em inimigos da nação. Eu passei por situações de pessoas ligando para a ouvidoria da universidade quando eu escrevia uma coluna sobre Paulo Freire [educador brasileiro, que costuma ser criticado pela extrema-direita]. Já tive que acionar o diretor, deixar a guarda universitária sob aviso para eu entrar em sala de aula. Pessoas me chamando de terrorista por ministrar um curso sobre movimentos sociais. Recebi um processo de investigação no Ministério Público Federal, pedindo para investigar toda minha carreira docente na universidade: com que dinheiro eu fui para o exterior, quais disciplinas eu estava ministrando, quais os processos administrativos que existiam contra mim. O processo foi arquivado, porque não tinha fundamento. Então, simplesmente, se tornou impossível [seguir no Brasil].

RP: Yes. There is definitely a brain drain. But there are two things: one thing is how difficult this has become for all researchers in all areas, with the lack of resources and the lack of credit and legitimacy of the Brazilian government in relation to science. The other thing, specifically addressed to women in science, is the fact that mainly researchers and especially researchers in the humanities who are dealing with aspects of politics, social inequality, race, gender, are transformed into enemies of the nation. I went through situations of people calling the university ombudsperson when I was writing a column about Paulo Freire [Brazilian educator, who is often criticized by the far right]. Once I had to call the head of the department, and notify the college security, so I could enter in the classroom. I had people calling me a terrorist for teaching a course on social movements. I received a complaint from the Federal Public Ministry, asking to investigate my entire teaching career at the university: with what money did I go abroad, what subjects I was teaching, what administrative proceedings existed against me. The process was shelved because it had no basis to move forward. So, it simply became impossible [to stay in Brazil].

TF: Do you believe that the attacks you suffered were motivated or intensified by the fact that you are a woman?

RP: Sem dúvida. Primeiro, porque o nível de linguagem dirigido a mim é uma linguagem que para homem não se aplica. Vagabunda, baranga, ou, ao contrário, “essa daí pelo menos eu comia”. Teve um youtuber que dizia: “por que está estudando, por que está fazendo pesquisa essa daqui? Até que é bonitinha, se tivesse um homem talvez estivesse quieta”. Esse tipo de linguagem sexualizada, para me chamar de coroa que precisa de botox, ou para me chamar de “comível”, é uma linguagem que só faz sentido para gênero.

RP: Without a doubt. First, because the level of language addressed to me is a language that does not apply for men. Slut, baranga (Brazilian slang for ugly woman), or, on the contrary, ‘That one, I would hit that.” There was a Youtuber who said: “Why is she studying? Why is she doing research? She's pretty cute. If she had a man, maybe she'd be quiet.” This kind of sexualized language, to call me a cougar who needs botox, or to call me “doable” is a language that only makes sense in a gender context.

TF: What should change in Brazil today in relation to research?

RP: A gente precisa de investimento e de valorização e precisa de um governo que não veja a ciência pelo senso comum, que veja a ciência pelo olhar dos cientistas. Que o Ministério da Ciência e Tecnologia seja conduzido por técnicos. Porque é muito mais do que investimento que a gente precisa. A gente precisa de apoio e de entender o que é o trabalho do cientista. É um absurdo a gente estar numa situação em que se é um inimigo da nação, que as pessoas não entendem o que você faz. E o que você faz, na verdade, é a linha de desenvolvimento nacional. Toda saída de desenvolvimento vai passar por inovação, tecnologia, inteligência artificial, soluções criativas para o século 21, soluções para um mundo mais sustentável. Não existe desenvolvimento sem ciência. No caso brasileiro, você não tem não só investimento; você é odiado, você é humilhado. A gente não recebe investimento e ainda é pisado pela comunidade.

RP: We need investment and appreciation and we need a government that does not see science through common sense, that sees science through the eyes of scientists. That the Ministry of Science and Technology be led by technicians. Because it's much more than the funding itself we need. We need support and to understand what is a scientist's work. It's absurd for us to be in a situation where you're an enemy of the nation, that people don't understand what you're doing. And what you actually do is the national development line. All development outputs will include innovation, technology, artificial intelligence, creative solutions for the 21st century, solutions for a more sustainable world. There is no development without science. In the Brazilian case, you don't only have investment; you are hated, you are humiliated. We do not receive investment and are still trampled by the community.

TF: Can you talk a little bit about your research on Bolsonarismo? Do you think it is a movement in itself? And how do you see it today, after two years of Jair Bolsonaro's government?

RP: Acho importante ressaltar que as mulheres estão à frente nesse campo. Mulheres com análises focadas na vida concreta. Aqui eu destaco o trabalho da Isabela Kalil e da Esther Solano, e o meu, em parceria com a Lucia Scalco. Nós somos pessoas que, desde 2016, estamos falando do bolsonarismo como bolsonarismo. Desde que esse movimento começou a se delinear. Penso que é um movimento específico, e que ele é uma conjunção de forças em torno da figura do Bolsonaro. Mas é uma conjunção de forças de extrema-direita, essa combinação única de conservadorismo, autoritarismo, hiperliberalismo, e hiperpunitivismo. Essa combinação única, que eram forças dispersas, anteriormente, e começam a se unificar em torno da figura do Bolsonaro. Como eu sempre digo, o bolsonarismo é maior que Bolsonaro. O Bolsonaro é a figura que reuniu todas essas forças e isso vai orbitando em torno dele, mas também, como mostra a própria Isabela Kalil, em determinados momentos os grupos vão se radicalizar a ponto de achar que o Bolsonaro não está sendo forte o suficiente, não está sendo autoritário o suficiente, como se esperava.

RP: I think it's important to emphasize that women are at the forefront in this field. Women with analyzes focused on concrete life. Here I highlight the work of Isabela Kalil and Esther Solano, and mine, in partnership with Lucia Scalco. We are people who, since 2016, have been talking about bolsonarismo as bolsonarismo, since this movement began to take shape. I think it is a specific movement, and that it is a conjunction of forces around the figure of Bolsonaro. But it is a conjunction of far-right forces, this unique combination of conservatism, authoritarianism, hyper liberalism, and hyper punishment. This unique combination, which was previously dispersed forces, began to unify around the figure of Bolsonaro. As I always say, bolsonarismo is bigger than Bolsonaro. Bolsonaro is the figure that brought all these forces together and this goes around him, but also, as Isabela Kalil shows, at certain times the groups will radicalize to the point where they think Bolsonaro is not being strong enough, not being authoritarian enough, as expected.

TF: What has been the most rewarding moment of your career so far?

RP: Tendo vindo de escola pública, das condições que eu vim, acho que o momento mais gratificante da minha vida foi ter mudado a história da minha vida via conhecimento. Ter chegado na China pela primeira vez. Esse momento, quando eu pousei em Pequim, acho que foi um dos momentos mais bonitos da minha vida. Acho que esse é o primeiro, do âmbito pessoal. E depois o coroamento dessa pesquisa, quando eu ganhei o prêmio de melhor tese do Brasil. Mas depois disso eu diria que foi o curso de escrita acadêmica que eu fiz no YouTube em 2020. Foi a coisa mais gratificante que eu fiz na minha vida, porque eu saí do Brasil, mas acho que eu consegui contribuir como nunca havia contribuído para o Brasil. Tive contato direto com 50 mil estudantes brasileiros, no mínimo. É um curso que reúne diversas coisas que eu pensava sobre escrita acadêmica, dessa falta de suporte à escrita, mas ele também é um espaço de acolhimento, de afeto.

RP: Having come from a public school, from the conditions I came from, I think the most rewarding moment in my life was changing the story of my life through knowledge. Having arrived in China for the first time, that moment, when I landed in Beijing, I think it was one of the most beautiful moments of my life. I think this is the first, on a personal level. And then the culmination of this research, when I won the award for best thesis in Brazil. But after that, I would say it was the academic writing course I organized on YouTube in 2020. It was the most rewarding thing I've done in my life because I left Brazil, but I think I managed to contribute as I had never contributed to Brazil. I had direct contact with at least 50 thousand Brazilian students. It is a course that brings together several things I thought about academic writing, this lack of support for writing, but it is also a welcoming space, of affection.

TF: What advice would you like to give other women researchers?

RP: Se eu pudesse dar um conselho, eu diria duas coisas. Primeiro: trabalhe com mulheres em colaboração, não em competição. O conhecimento colaborativo é melhor, é mais interessante. Ele é melhor como produto. Inclusive, individualmente, é melhor, porque você vai fazer mais, sua carreira vai ser melhor. A segunda coisa é: leia muito. Muito, muito. Porque nós, mulheres, vamos precisar saber o dobro, o triplo, para chegar no mesmo lugar que os homens. Estude e colabore. E não acredite na síndrome da impostora. Somos todos meio ruins e somos todos muito bons. Precisamos lidar com as fraquezas de uma maneira realista e saber aproveitar as qualidades. Olhar para o conhecimento de uma maneira mais objetiva e menos fantasiosa em relação à nossa capacidade.

RP: If I could give an advice, I would say two things. First: work with women in collaboration, not competing with them. Collaborative knowledge is better. It's more interesting. It's better as a product. Even individually, it's better, because you'll do more, and your career will be better. The second thing is: read a lot. A lot. Because we women are going to need to know double, triple, to get to the same place as men. Study and collaborate. And don't believe in imposter syndrome. We're all kind of bad and we're all pretty good. We need to deal with weaknesses in a realistic way and know how to build on the strengths, looking at knowledge in a more objective and less fanciful way in relation to our ability.



Name: Rosana Pinheiro-Machado

Research field: University of Bath (UK), Anthropology and Social Sciences with a focus in emerging economies.

Where to find out more: Twitter @_pinheira