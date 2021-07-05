Close

Support Global Voices

To stay independent, free, and sustainable, our community needs the help of friends and readers like you.

Donate now »

See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

Hong Kong Government defines assault on police as “lone wolf terrorism”

Police said the acts of mourning was no different from supporting terrorism.
Written byOiwan Lam
Posted 5 July 2021 5:51 GMT

Some Hongkongers placed white flowers near the scene of attack to mourn the Leung's death. Photo used with permission.

July 1 2021, the 100th anniversary of the establishment of Chinese Communist Party and the 24th anniversary of the handover of sovereignty to China, ended dramatically with a police stabbing in Hong Kong. The assailant, 50-year-old Leung Kin Fai stabbed a police officer in the back in Causeway Bay at 10 pm.

The injured police officer, 28, was hospitalized and is currently in a stable condition after surgery. On the other hand, after the attack, the assailant stabbed himself in the chest and died in the hospital.

The newly promoted Secretary of Security Chris Tang described the incident as a ‘lone-wolf style act of domestic terrorism’ and claimed that the man had been radicalized by hate speech. Some were concerned that this characterization foreshadows increasingly repressive policies within the city. Edward Chan, a Ph.D. student, was among the first to express such concern:

The police authorities banned the July 1 rally for the second consecutive year on the grounds of pandemic control. Since 1997, the annual event has been an occasion for citizens to express their grievances on government policy.

To ward off potential public gatherings, the police deployed thousands of officers to protest hot spots around Hong Kong Island. Causeway Bay was one of the district with the heaviest police presence. 

Local media outlets later revealed that Leung was employed and living with his parents. He had left a suicide note in which he criticized the National Security Law and police agencies’ abuse of power during and after the 2019 anti-China extradition protests crackdown, as hundreds of protestors were injured, arrested and charged with serious crimes such as police assaults, rioting, inciting rioting, state subversion and etc.. 

On social media, pro-democracy netizens described Leung as ‘a man who seeks justice’ (義士）or ‘a hero who sacrifices himself'（烈士）and  a number of citizens went to Causeway Bay to mourn Leung's death:

The police authorities issued a statement suggesting that mourning Leung was ‘no different from supporting terrorism’ and stressed that the national security police authorities would conduct further investigation on the case:

It will incite further hatred, divide the society and eventually breach social order and endanger public safety, threatening everyone in Hong Kong…Members of the public should remain rational, discern fact from fallacy and not tolerate or glorify violence. We should not let misinformation mislead the next generation into going astray or even worse to become terrorists.

The newly promoted Chief secretary John Lee even implied in his blog post that act of mourning could be interpreted as inciting or advocating terrorism. Independent journalist Aron Nicholas highlighted Lee's comments on Twitter:

However, criminology experts are concerned that the label of ‘lone wolf terrorist’ might further antagonize pro-democracy Hongkongers and intensify animosity between them and the police forces. The label carries the risk of ‘creating a self-perpetuating problem’, according to Raffaello Pantucci, an expert on terrorism.  

Many, such as independent journalist Rich Scotford, are worried that the terrorist label could lead to the introduction of Xinjiang style repression to Hong Kong:

More than a million Uyghurs have been arbitrarily detained in re-education camps China’s Xinjiang region since 2018. The Chinese authorities have, on the other hand, justified the policy as effective measures against terrorism and extremism.

The anticipation of more repressive measures is not groundless, on July 4, the police authorities arrested a 20-year-woman and a 26-year-old man for posting inflammatory messages on social media. The messages allegedly incite others to kill officers and set police premises on fire. The police, however, has not revealed exactly what were written in the messages. 

Categories

Regions
Topics
Creative Commons License
Written byOiwan Lam

Support our work

Global Voices stands out as one of the earliest and strongest examples of how media committed to building community and defending human rights can positively influence how people experience events happening beyond their own communities and national borders.

Please consider making a donation to help us continue this work.

Donate now

Recent East Asia Stories

More »

Top World Stories

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved

Receive great stories from around the world directly in your inbox.

Sign up to receive the best of Global Voices!

Submitted addresses will be confirmed by email, and used only to keep you up to date about Global Voices and our mission. See our Privacy Policy for details.

Newsletter powered by Mailchimp (Privacy Policy and Terms).

* = required field
Email Frequency



No thanks, show me the site