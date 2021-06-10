Close

Support Global Voices

To stay independent, free, and sustainable, our community needs the help of friends and readers like you.

Donate now »

See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

Global Voices’ top stories on environmental destruction, as the planet just observed World Environment Day

Written byFilip Noubel
Posted 10 June 2021 14:20 GMT

The proposed Kanal Istanbul project would split Istanbul's European continent by a 45km long shipping canal joining the Black Sea to the Marmara, and running parallel to the Bosphorus strait. Screenshot from BBC News Türkçe video 

June 5 marks World Environmental Day, the date chosen by the United Nations in 1972 to raise global awareness about the vital importance of the environment.

Global Voices has covered environmental issues extensively over the years, and one focus of our stories has been the way pollution, as well as massive urbanization, development infrastructures, human-caused accidents are destroying fragile ecosystems, poisoning the food chain and harming humans as well as animals. Here are the ones that have most captured our attention so far this year:

Indigenous people denounce Chinese oil giant's extractions in Peru's Amazon Forest

Are GDP and environmental protection necessarily a contradiction? While many governments tend to prioritize economic growth, including foreign investment, they forget or ignore the fact that on the long term, societies end up playing a high price to compensate for natural destruction brought by project not meeting environmental standards.

Greenpeace report highlights extent of European nations’ dumping of waste in Turkey

For certain governments, one quick way to claim a green GDP is to simply export their waste to other countries and let those countries deal with the consequences of their own unsustainable model of consumerism.

Experts warn Turkey's ambitious Istanbul Kanal will result in environmental destruction – and open a geopolitical can of worms

While nearly 70 percent of the world's population now lives in cities, urban development is often failing to include green models of planning to accommodate even larger numbers f urban dwellers.

Japan announces timeline to dilute, dump radioactive water from Fukushima plant

The Japanese government has announced it plans to release contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean in 2023, yet this decision poses serious implications for communities along the Fukushima coastline.

Could Venezuela oil tanker in the Caribbean Sea still pose an environmental threat? 

Oil tankers are a source of major ocean and water pollution around the world. When governments do not react timely to such threats, environmental activists are on the frontline to raise awareness and call for real action.

Oman detains activists over online posts criticizing projects that could destroy Dhofar plain

In Oman the government is determined to ignore concern by environmental activists in order to go ahead with urban development despite the threats posed to a lush valley.

New Chinese-led port project faces backslash from local residents and environmentalists in Peru 

A port development project might put at risk Peru's biodiversity, recognized as one of the most diverse in the world. While civil society was able to push back once, the government is apparently approving the project without major changes and despite an independent environmental assessment demonstrating a negative impact for local communities.

Community in Trinidad says ‘No’ to quarry operator targeting area's last untouched watershed

In Trinidad and Tobago, residents are committed to stop a quarry project in the country's last valley with untouched watershed, and this for the third time as government and business seem to ignore their plea for dropping the project.

Categories

Regions
Topics
Creative Commons License
Written byFilip Noubel

Support our work

Global Voices stands out as one of the earliest and strongest examples of how media committed to building community and defending human rights can positively influence how people experience events happening beyond their own communities and national borders.

Please consider making a donation to help us continue this work.

Donate now

Recent Caribbean Stories

More »

Top World Stories

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved

Receive great stories from around the world directly in your inbox.

Sign up to receive the best of Global Voices!

Submitted addresses will be confirmed by email, and used only to keep you up to date about Global Voices and our mission. See our Privacy Policy for details.

Newsletter powered by Mailchimp (Privacy Policy and Terms).

* = required field
Email Frequency



No thanks, show me the site