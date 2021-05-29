Colombians ‘save the evidence’ as they denounce social media censorship of protests

This story was originally published on Meedan, and an edited version is re-published on Global Voices.

Colombian protesters have denounced social media platforms’ censorship of their posts about the country's “paro nacional” (“national strike”)—ongoing anti-government demonstrations. This includes internet disruption in Cali, one of the major sites of the protests. To strike back at this censorship, a number of initiatives have emerged that aim to preserve the memory of this historic moment; this is crucial as it guarantees the independence of the historical content from platforms’ servers and content moderation policies.

The #paronacional protests started on April 28 in several cities in Colombia as the population rejected the tax reform presented by President Ivan Duque. The proposal favored the Colombian elite, making the lower and middle classes responsible for paying off the country's debts acquired in recent years, including efforts to combat COVID-19. The presidential response was to deploy the military and police forces to quell the civilian protesters, resulting in 61 deaths as of press time. After the first weeks of the protests, the proposed tax was withdrawn, the Colombian population is still protesting.

Records of the rebellion taking place on the streets have been largely shared on social networks, and comments emerged from protesters declaring that they were being censored on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. The Fundación de Libertad de Prensa (Colombian Press Freedom Foundation) also released a strong statement about the censoring of content as well as the violence against journalists during the protests and digital rights group, Fundación Karisma, also demanded more explanations from social media companies for the removals.

In response, Facebook stated that its AI technology was trained to remove content that was violent and that it had a team of 30,000 content moderators on the platform. It’s important to understand the impact of these platform rules, as it’s unclear how much of the content had been wrongly labeled and how much was restored. To accomplish this, a record of incidents is needed as well as a report from the platforms.

Several tweets of protesters commenting on content being erased from Instagram. “Did anyone else have issues with instagram when trying to view stories about the strike?” “Why is Instagram deleting content?” “All my stories from yesterday about Colombia were deleted. Did this happen to anybody else?”

Preserving evidence

During this short time, initiatives were created to address the preservation and documentation of the content being censored on social media.

Karisma Foundation is collecting content that is being removed from Instagram, Twitter and Facebook through a questionnaire shared on social media via activist groups. For the foundation, these content takedowns indicate a violation of freedom of expression and dissemination of information.

The University of Chile created a Twitter bot called @ArchivaColombia and the hashtag #AseguraLaEvidencia (“Save the Evidence”). Content that has that hashtag on Twitter will be automatically saved on their servers and can also be sent via a Telegram channel.

Image showing how the Twitter bot works. Once someone posts on Twitter, a user can reply to it with the hashtag #AseguraLaEvidencia and the content is saved on Telegram and the user can receive it as well.

Sharing resistance experiences on social media

There is power in being connected and sharing micro and macro political learnings through social media. Associations, journalists and civil society have been enhancing democratic ecosystems and networks by doing so.

In Colombia, activists observed that military violence increases at night, so the protests should happen only in daylight and withdraw when it is dark. “Be water, my friend” is a famous saying from martial artist Bruce Lee and has been a slogan for resistance strategy adaptation in this case. This slogan has also been a part of the 2019 Hong Kong protests against the extradition bill, as protesters changed the patterns of where they would gather in the city, confounding policing efforts and succeeding in self-organizing publicly.

Instagram post by Baudoap: “To be water is to sabotage the fear-based script. Protest by day and at nighttime stay at home”

Yet, even if the protestors evade the military, they have limited opportunities to evade social media's content moderation policies. Last August, several Latin American civil society organizations came together to propose ways to regulate large platforms from a Latin American perspective, recommending transparency, processes, co-regulation, defense, and appeal mechanisms.