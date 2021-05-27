Global Voices seeks a director for our Advox Project, to lead our work on technology and rights

Global Voices is seeking a director to lead our Advox project, to guide our editorial reporting, research, activism and advocacy on freedom of expression and digital rights and technology.

We are seeking candidates with deep knowledge of global digital rights issues, experience conceptualizing and building media, research and advocacy projects, working with data, writing about and advocating for digital rights issues, and working with a globally distributed team.

We are especially interested in candidates with experience working on or researching the relationship between technology and authoritarian governance and rights-restricting regimes.

Global Voices is a global, virtual media organization with staff, contractors and volunteer contributors on every continent. Our contributors undertake writing, research, advocacy and translation to highlight stories and perspectives from around the world that are underrepresented in international mainstream media.

We recognize that universal human rights to free expression, access to information, and privacy are being challenged by governments, companies, and other powerful actors worldwide. We believe that the Global Voices community is uniquely positioned to document and explain these threats. Our Advox project aims to leverage our great strength – our networks, our knowledge, and the voices we amplify – to demonstrate the many ways that technology can either enable or violate human rights, with a particular focus on free expression.

The Advox director will guide these efforts, both as a leader and as a mentor to our many community members who are working to highlight threats to digital rights and free expression in their own communities. The director will serve as a bridge between the Global Voices community and other key communities and networks of digital rights activists and experts around the world. The ideal candidate will demonstrate an ability to support, connect and amplify the many voices speaking out on these issues.

The Advox director will work with our distributed community of volunteers and our newsroom team to oversee strategic editorial outputs under the Advox mantle. The Advox director will also be part of Global Voices’ core leadership team, and will participate in organization-wide management, strategy, and leadership.

The ideal candidate will have fluency in English and at least one other language, and at least three years of experience in the following areas:

Building and executing media or public-facing research projects

Building advocacy initiatives on digital rights issues

Designing and working with online community-driven or grassroots activism projects

Working in diverse, multicultural communities comprising participants with different levels of experience

A broad base of international experience, living or working in multiple countries

Be a part of digital rights networks and communities, and have deep familiarity with current issues and concerns in the field

And have proven skills in the following areas:

Writing and producing media for a global audience (in English)

Project management

Public speaking (in English)

Strategic fundraising

Communication and facilitation in multicultural settings

Working independently, in a distributed team

Designing creative and innovative approaches to complex challenges at the intersection of rights and networked societies

Using and helping others to use secure, open source communication tools

All applicants should demonstrate a strong commitment to Global Voices’ mission and values.

There is no geographic requirement associated with this position; Global Voices has no office or physical headquarters. Candidates must have consistent, reliable access to broadband internet connectivity, be comfortable working in a wholly virtual environment, and be prepared to make around five international work trips per year. The Advocacy Director will report to the Global Voices Executive Director and Managing Director.

We strongly welcome candidates from outside North America and Western Europe and encourage people currently contributing to Global Voices to apply.

The position is near full-time or full-time and will be treated as a freelance contract.

To apply:

Email the following items to jobs AT globalvoices DOT org, with the subject line Global Voices Advox Director: [your name]:

A cover letter in English that highlights your work and explains why you would be a good fit for the position

Your CV

Links or PDFs showcasing three projects, articles or campaigns you’ve worked on

Applications will be accepted until 11:59pm EST (GMT -4) on June 15, 2021.