WATCH: What Eurovision tells us about Europe

For many fans of the Eurovision Song Contest, this week is “Eurovision week”—the final show of the annual singing extravaganza takes place on May 22. And even less ardent followers of the show might agree that Eurovision—and the events surrounding it—provides a compelling lens through which to regard contemporary Europe, its politics, its self-image, and its presumed values.

In this episode of Global Voices Insights, Global Voices’ managing editor Filip Noubel sat down with Eastern Europe editor Tanya Lokot and Central Europe editor Filip Stojanovski for a conversation about Eurovision as a cultural phenomenon. The webinar also featured special guest interviews with two Eurovision 2021 contestants: Benny Cristo from the Czech Republic, and Vasil from North Macedonia.

