Close

Support Global Voices

To stay independent, free, and sustainable, our community needs the help of friends and readers like you.

Donate now »

See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

WATCH: What Eurovision tells us about Europe

Written byGeorgia Popplewell
Posted 20 May 2021 18:52 GMT

For many fans of the Eurovision Song Contest, this week is “Eurovision week”—the final show of the annual singing extravaganza takes place on May 22. And even less ardent followers of the show might agree that Eurovision—and the events surrounding it—provides a compelling lens through which to regard contemporary Europe, its politics, its self-image, and its presumed values.

In this episode of Global Voices Insights, Global Voices’ managing editor Filip Noubel sat down with Eastern Europe editor Tanya Lokot and Central Europe editor Filip Stojanovski for a conversation about Eurovision as a cultural phenomenon. The webinar also featured special guest interviews with two Eurovision 2021 contestants: Benny Cristo from the Czech Republic, and Vasil from North Macedonia.

And please visit our Eurovision special coverage page for more stories!

Categories

Regions
Topics
Creative Commons License
Written byGeorgia Popplewell

Support our work

Global Voices stands out as one of the earliest and strongest examples of how media committed to building community and defending human rights can positively influence how people experience events happening beyond their own communities and national borders.

Please consider making a donation to help us continue this work.

Donate now

Recent Eastern & Central Europe Stories

More »

Top World Stories

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved

Love reading Global Voices?

Help us understand our readers by completing a quick survey »

Close