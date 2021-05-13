Global Voices is seeking an Associate Editor

Global Voices (GV) is seeking to hire an Associate Editor, who will support the Global Voices editorial team and volunteer community of contributors, working closely with the Managing Editor to produce stories and provide editorial support on special projects in line with our goals and mission.

GV stories focus on topics such as internet culture, freedom of speech online, technology and digital rights, human rights, civics and political movements, diversity and representation, and language diversity.

Most of Global Voices’ contributors are volunteers and English may not be their first language. Contributors include journalists, advocates, students, teachers, researchers, doctors, scientists, translators and many other professions, as well as GV’s media partners.

Associate Editor’s duties include:

Editing stories written by contributors for publication for a global audience, and ensuring their timely and accurate publication to Global Voices websites

Management of website content

Careful integration of social media at all levels of story production and promotion

Providing ongoing support, encouragement and earning to contributors

Maintaining Global Voices Style Guide and other training material

Newsroom management including management of subeditors team

Developing media partnerships

Contributing to internal and external reports

Coordinating efforts with other sections of Global Voices

Editorial projects creation and management

Editing and publishing of other content such as webinars and audio

Participating in community and external communication activities

Participating in security and safety activities

Participating in regular virtual editorial meetings

Working in accordance with Global Voices community and editorial guidelines, mission, and culture

Successful candidates for the position will:

Have native English fluency

Have proven editing skills and experience editing news in English

Be able to edit sensitively for a global audience

Be effective communicators

Be prepared to edit the work of less experienced writers

Be comfortable working with others in a loosely structured, wholly virtual work environment

Be able to work to deadline

Have high computer literacy

Have reliable access to a broadband internet connection

Be able to demonstrate a strong commitment to Global Voices’ mission and values.

Preference will be given to candidates:

Who have a thorough understanding of digital rights, freedom of speech, and activism-related issues and dynamics

Who have social media skills

Who have project management skills

Who have a working or professional knowledge of another language, especially French or Portuguese

Who have experience in fundraising

Global Voices is a global, virtual organization. The engine of the Global Voices newsroom is a team of part-time editors who work with volunteer contributors and translators around the world to highlight stories and perspectives that are underrepresented in international mainstream media.

There is no geographic requirement associated with this position. Please note that Global Voices has no office or physical headquarters. Candidates must be comfortable setting their own schedules and working in a wholly virtual environment and be prepared to do some international travel.

We strongly welcome candidates from outside North America and Western Europe and encourage people currently contributing to the Global Voices project to apply.

An Associate Editor would be expected to work full time with some flexibility, and will be treated as a freelance contractor.

To apply:

Email a résumé and a cover letter in English that highlights your work and explains why you would be a great fit for Global Voices to jobs@globalvoices.org, with the subject line: Global Voices Associate Editor: [your name]. The application deadline is 11:59pm EST (GMT -4) on May 31, 2021.