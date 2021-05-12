Several NGOs denounce censorship of Palestinian voices by tech companies

Several non-government organisations launched a petition on May 11 calling on tech companies to stop silencing Palestinian content, in light of recent provocations by Israeli authorities against Palestinians in the occupied city of Jerusalem which have led to some of the worst violence in years.

At least 49 Palestinians and 6 Israelis were killed in an exchange of missiles between Israel and Hamas, the Islamist movement that governs the enclave of Gaza, while hundreds of Palestinian protesters were wounded in Jerusalem as Israeli forces violently confronted demonstrations triggered by restrictions on movements of Palestinians in the Old City and appropriation of their homes by Israeli Jewish settlers.

According to the statement by the signatory organisations, which include SMEX, 7amleh, INSM, Samir Kassir Foundation, Masaar, Team Community, JOSA and the Lebanese Center for Human Rights:

This past week we have witnessed escalations in Israeli police brutality against Palestinians in Sheikh Jarrah in East Jerusalem. Families in the neighborhood now face the imminent threat of being expelled from their homes, while being violently attacked by the Israeli police and Israeli Jewish settlers. Violence spread across the Old City as Israeli forces besieged and raided Al-Aqsa mosque with sound bombs, tear gas and rubber-coated steel bullets, injuring over 300 worshippers and protestors.