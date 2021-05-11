Global Voices is seeking an Asia-Pacific-based English-language subeditor

Global Voices (GV) is seeking to hire an Asia-Pacific based subeditor who will be responsible for editing stories written in or translated into English by our contributors.

GV stories focus on topics such as internet culture, freedom of speech online, technology and digital rights, human rights, civics and political movements, diversity and representation, and language diversity.

Most of Global Voices’ contributors are volunteers and English may not be their first language. Contributors include journalists, advocates, students, teachers, researchers, doctors, scientists, translators and many other professions, as well as GV’s media partners.

Subeditors’ duties include:

Editing stories written by contributors for publication for a global audience. Stories will usually have been given an initial review by a regional editor with knowledge of the topic and context.

Participating in weekly virtual editorial meetings

Working in accordance with Global Voices community and editorial guidelines, mission, and culture

Successful candidates for the positions will:

Be native English speakers or have high professional fluency in English

Have proven editing skills and experience editing news in English

Be able to edit sensitively for a global audience

Be effective communicators

Be comfortable working with others in a loosely structured, wholly virtual work environment

Be able to work to deadline

Have high computer literacy

Have reliable access to a broadband internet connection

Be available for GV work 15-20 hours a week

Be able to demonstrate a strong commitment to Global Voices’ mission and values.

Preference will be given to candidates:

Who have a thorough understanding of digital rights, freedom of speech, and activism-related issues and dynamics

Who have social media skills

Who have a working or professional knowledge of another language, especially Chinese

Global Voices is a global, virtual organization. The engine of the Global Voices newsroom is a team of part-time editors who work with volunteer contributors and translators around the world to highlight stories and perspectives that are underrepresented in international mainstream media.

The geographic requirement associated with this position is to be based now and in the future in a time zone located between UTC/GMT+3 and UTC/GMT+10. Please note that Global Voices has no office or physical headquarters. Candidates must be comfortable setting their own schedules and working in a wholly virtual environment and be prepared to do some international travel.

We strongly welcome candidates from outside North America and Western Europe and encourage people currently contributing to the Global Voices project to apply.

A subeditor would be expected to work half-time with some flexibility, and will be treated as a freelance contractors.

To apply:

Email a résumé and a cover letter in English that highlights your work and explains why you would be a great fit for Global Voices to jobs@globalvoices.org, with the subject line: Global Voices Subeditor: [your name]. The application deadline is 11:59pm EST (GMT -4) on May 31, 2021.