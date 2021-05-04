‘Industrial Heaven': a Ukrainian Instagram account digs deeper into the Donbas region

The East of Ukraine is typically visualised in the public imagination as a constellation of coal mines, factory mega-structures, and mining towns, set amid dusty steppes and sparse bodies of water. But the region’s industrial history is quite recent: though the industrialisation of the mineral-rich steppe in Eastern Ukraine took place in the 19th and 20th centuries, it became the defining frame for the highly urbanised region of over three million people. The region’s complex history, identities, and aesthetics, however, demand closer scrutiny.

More recently, the Donbas landscape has had to face the “double challenges of de-industrialisation and military aggression”. The armed conflict with Russia, which began in 2014 and saw large parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions occupied by Russian and pro-Russian forces, has displaced millions of local citizens and has drawn unprecedented attention to Donbas, putting its toponyms on the front pages of global media. It has also created an opportunity for local activists, writers, poets and artists to contest the simplified, stereotypical framing of their region presented to mainstream audiences.

The Instagram account “Industrial Heaven” (“Індустріяльний рай”), created by Sievierodonetsk-based artist Oleksandr Kuchynskyi, offers a rich visual canvas portraying “a split region” through a curated collection of current photos, found imagery and ephemera (from Soviet posters and industrial design to postcards), and archival images from bygone eras. Kuchynskyi himself participates in artistic expeditions to derelict industrial zones and examines the infrastructure of monotowns. His own art, in the words of art curator Dmytro Chepurnyi, speaks to the “contradictions connected to the industrial heritage, the aesthetics of decay, and the human existence in this context”.

For Global Voices, I interviewed Kuchynskyi about his inspiration for the project and his reflections on the evolving identity of the Donbas region.

Tanya Lokot (TL): Why did you choose this name for your Instagram account?

Олександр Кучинський (OK): Назва з’явилася раніше за сам проект. Це алюзія на міф про “соціалістичний рай”, яким радянська пропаганда репрезентувала Донбас. Цей регіон був перенасиченим промисловістю і останні 30 років потерпав від сильної кризи, пов’язаної з деіндустріалізацією. Зараз до цього ще додалася війна з Росією, яка поглибила кризу та прискорила руйнування його економічного потенціалу. Зараз Донбас скоріше можна назвати пост-індустріальним пеклом, і в цьому також є деяка іронія.

Oleksandr Kuchynskyi (OK): The name was born before the project itself. It is an allusion to the myth of the “socialist heaven” that the Soviet propaganda used to represent Donbas. This region was oversaturated with industry and for the past 30 years has suffered from an acute crisis of deindustrialisation. On top of this there is now the war with Russia, which has deepened the crisis and exacerbated the destruction of the region’s economic potential. Today Donbas can more accurately be called a “post-industrial hell”, and there is a degree of irony in this as well.

TL: The account description calls it a “portrait of a splitted region” [sic]. What was your aim in creating it and how has that changed over time?

OK: Коли я створював акаунт (ще до Інстаграму, у ВК), у мене не було ніякої особливої мети. Вона сформувалася пізніше, коли я зрозумів що цей регіон насправді має дуже складну та маловивчену історію. Донбас є неоднорідним та строкатим, тут проживає багато різних етнічних груп та релігійних громад. Тутешні люди з сусідніх міст або сел можуть сильно відрізнятися один від одного, в залежності від того де саме вони живуть: у шахтарському містечку, крупному промисловому центрі або селі. Донбас є роз’єднаним не тільки через те, що одна його частина зараз окупована Росією. Він роз’єднаний ментально, релігійно, культурно. Особливо гострим тут є конфлікт між старим радянським та молодим прогресивним поколіннями. З початком війни у людей з’явились попит на вивчення цього краю й потреба пізнати його історію та культуру поза загальновідомими міфами та стереотипами, які були сформовані ще в радянські часи й досі дуже часто є домінуючими в інформаційному просторі й у свідомості самих місцевих жителів. Я сприймаю це як своєрідний пазл з безліччю білих плям, який треба скласти та зрозуміти, чим ті білі плями треба заповнити.

OK: When I first created the account (on VK, before Instagram), I didn’t have any particular aim. That took shape later, when I understood that this region actually has quite a complex but poorly researched history. Donbas is heterogeneous and diverse, it is home to a multitude of different ethnic groups and religious communities. The local inhabitants of neighbouring towns or villages can be quite different from one another, depending on where they live: in a miners’ town, a large industrial centre or in a village. Donbas is “split” not only because one part of it is currently occupied by Russia. It is split in mental, religious, cultural terms. The conflict between the older soviet generation and the younger, more progressive one is especially evident here. With the start of the war, we have seen people develop a demand for examining this land and a need to learn more about its history and culture beyond the commonly known myths and stereotypes. Those were formed in Soviet times and often dominate the information space as well as the conscience of the local residents. I approach this as a kind of puzzle with lots of blank spots that one must put together and understand what those blank spots need to be filled with.

TL: What are the biggest misconceptions about Donbas and Eastern Ukraine in general? Does your project seek to address them and how?

OK: Щодо Донбасу та сходу України існує теза про те, що це територія “культурного пустища”, в якій населення є повністю русифікованим. Цей дерогативний стереотип активно культивувався в роки незалежності, зокрема завдяки деяким діячам культури, які, на мою думку, тим самим показали своє невігластво та поверхневе розуміння того, що з себе представляє цей регіон насправді. Також останні роки Росія активно просуває тезу про “російськомовний та православний” схід, ігноруючи те, що ані російськомовна, ані православна групи не є тут найбільшими чи домінуючими. На Донбасі свого часу селилися адвентисти, баптисти, протестанти. За царських часів тут було безліч німецьких, бельгійських, французьких та валлійських колоній, які безумовно залишили свій відбиток в розвитку регіону. Сама назва “Донбас” є скороченням від Донецького вугільного басейну, і найчастіше цей край асоціюють саме з вугільною промисловістю. Проте значну частку економіки тут складали важке машинобудування, науково-технічні та дослідницькі інституції, металургія, хімічна промисловість, сільське господарство, виробництво кераміки та безліч інших галузей. По можливості, я стараюсь охоплювати всі ці теми та показувати невідомі широкому загалу матеріали.

OK: There is a thesis arguing that Donbas and the East of Ukraine are a kind of “cultural wasteland” where the local population has been completely Russified. This derogatory stereotype was actively cultivated in the years since Ukraine’s independence thanks to some of the people influential in the cultural sphere. To my mind, this really showed their ignorance and quite a superficial understanding of what the region is really like. In recent years, Russia has also actively promoted the idea of a “Russian-speaking and [Christian] Orthodox” East, completely ignoring the fact that neither the Russian-speaking nor the Ortodox community here are the largest or the most dominant. At various times in the past, adventists, baptists, protestants made their home here. During tsarist times, there were numerous German, Belgian, French and Wallonian colonies here, and they have definitely left their mark on the development of the region. The name “Donbas” itself is an acronym for the Donetsk coal basin, and the area is most frequently associated with the mining industry. But a large chunk of the local economy was composed of heavy engineering industry, scientific and technical research institutions, metallurgy, chemical industries, agriculture, pottery and ceramics, and many other branches of industry. I try as much as possible to cover all these topics and to share content and materials that the lay audience isn’t aware of.

TL: Donbas is often portrayed in the media as the “industrial heart” of Ukraine. To what extent do you think this is a limited understanding of what the history and modernity of the region is really like, especially for the people who live there?

OK: Це не єдиний індустріальний регіон України, тож “сердець” у нас декілька. Але на Донбасі протягом тривалого часу навіювалась атмосфера “винятковості” цього регіону. При тому, що паралельно з цим відбувалась поступова, але дуже шокова деіндустріалізація. Багато людей залишилися без роботи через закриття шахт та заводів. Для донбаських моно-міст/поселень це було безнадійною ситуацією. Багато районів швидко стали вельми депресивними місцями. В деяких шахтарських містечках люди навіть обмінювалися бартером вугіллям з копанок, бо в людей просто не було валюти. Ніколи Донбас не описують як сільськогосподарський край, хоча “дикого поля”, як його ще називають, тут майже не залишилося окрім невеликих відсотків заповідних зон. До індустріалізації тут було безліч козацьких поселень та переважала сільська культура, проте через появу європейських капіталів та подальшу розбудову промисловості вона нікуди не зникла. Значних втрат донбаські села зазнали під час Голодомору. Однак багатьом людям з міст за роки пропаганди нав’язали думку що Голодомору на Донбасі не було. У містах голоду не було, так. Але в селах – був. Щодо “індустріального серця” України – більшість найкрупніших промислових об’єктів регіону вже знищено. Серце це вже не б’ється так сильно.

OK: [Donbas] isn’t the only industrial region in Ukraine, so we have several “hearts”. But in the region, the atmosphere of “exceptionality” was insistently promoted for quite a long time. And this was happening in parallel with the gradual, but quite shocking deindustrialisation. Lots of people were left without jobs as the mines and factories shut down. For many Donbas monotowns and settlements this was a dead-end situation. Several regions quickly turned into quite depressing places. In some mining towns people would barter coal mined in kopanky (illegal mines) [for other goods – GV], simply because no one had any currency. Donbas is never described as an agricultural land, even though there is virtually no “wild field” [uncultivated land – GV] left here, apart from several wildlife reserve zones. Before industrialisation, there were scores of Cossack settlements here and the rural culture was dominant, but it hasn’t simply disappeared with the arrival of European capital and the further development of industry. Donbas villages suffered significant losses during the Holodomor [man-made famine – GV]. But many people living in cities were conditioned by propaganda that there was no Holodomor in Donbas. Sure, there was no famine in cities. But in villages, there was. And as for the “industrial heart” of Ukraine, most of the largest industrial objects in the regions have been destroyed, so this heart isn’t beating as strongly today.

TL: Where and how do you find content for the account? How do you curate the images?

OK: Більшість контенту знаходжу в інтернеті на різних ресурсах: локальних публічних сторінках, блогах, новинних сайтах тощо. Деякий контент створюю сам завдяки знахідкам, пов’язаних з регіоном та експедицій по різним місцям і районам. Зображення що публікуються можна розділити на декілька груп: фото териконів, промислових та закинутих об’єктів; артефакти та друкована продукція, пов’язані з Донбасом; фотографії з минулих століть, мистецтво та природні об’єкти. Також в планах робити більше публікацій про видатних людей з цього регіону.

OK: I find most of the content online in various places: local public pages, blogs, news websites. Some of the content I create myself thanks to the many discoveries related to the region and the findings from our field trips to the many local spots and districts. The images I publish can be divided into several groups: photos of slag heaps, industrial or derelict objects; artifacts and print ephemera related to Donbas; photos from past centuries, art and natural or environmental objects. I also have plans to publish more posts about prominent individuals from the region.

TL: Many of your images are from the past. Does this reflect a certain nostalgia for times gone by? Or is it more akin to what many call “ruin porn” – a fascination with decay or destruction? Or is there something more here?

OK: Минуле є невід’ємною часткою сьогодення. Я не можу ностальгувати за минулим століттям, бо прожив там надто мало, але фотографії минулого допомагають мені зрозуміти, чому цей регіон зараз такий який є. У нас величезна концентрація закинутих об’єктів, частина з яких є вражаючою за своїми масштабами, але вони дуже швидко зникають. В Лисичанську, наприклад, останні десь роки чотири демонтують декілька величезних підприємств. На їх місці тепер поле битого залізобетону. Такі місця дуже швидко зникають з людської пам’яті. Мені б хотілося їх хоча б зафіксувати.

OK: The past is inseparable from the present. I can’t feel nostalgic for the past century since I didn’t spend all that long in it, but the photos from the past help me understand why this region is the way it is today. We have a huge number of derelict objects, most of which are quite impressive in scale, but they disappear very quickly. In Lysychansk (a city in Luhansk region), for instance, for the past four years they’ve been dismantling several large industrial enterprises. In their place there is now a field of crumbling reinforced concrete. Places such as these vanish from human memory incredibly fast. I would like to at least preserve a snapshot of them.

TL: What is happening in Donbas at the moment, how it is being portrayed and preserved in history, is inevitably marked by the war, the armed conflict, the occupation and the violence. How, if at all, do you reflect on this in your account?

OK: Часом я публікую фотографії про війну та її наслідки, однак більшої переваги надаю іншим матеріалам. Зокрема тим, які пояснюють, чому це насилля та війна стали тут можливими. Як на мене, це не менш важливо для розуміння сьогоднішньої ситуації.

OK: Sometimes I do publish photographs about the war and its consequences, but I mostly give preference to other content. Especially those that explain why this violence and this war became possible here. To my mind, this is just as important in order to understand the current predicament.

TL: Why did you choose Instagram as the platform for your project? Who is your audience?

OK: До Інстаграму проект існував у вигляді публічної сторінки в ВК – там також публікувались статті, локальна музика та фільми про регіон і з усього цього вийшов доволі великий архів. Після блокування ВК в Україні кількість українців у пабліку почала стрімко падати, тож згодом я переніс його в Інстаграм. Хоч це і не ідеальна платформа, але вона досить зручна. Аудиторія в “Раю” доволі різна – це люди робочих і творчих професій, журналісти, історики, активісти. Переважна більшість, звісно, є українцями (як місцевими, так і з інших регіонів), але й іноземців теж багато.

OK: Before Instagram, the project existed as a public page on VK – it also hosted articles, local music and films about the region, and all of this turned into quite a hefty archive. After VK was blocked in Ukraine, the number of Ukrainian visitors began falling swiftly, so I ended up moving it to Instagram. While it isn’t an ideal platform, it is quite convenient. The audience for “Heaven” is quite diverse – blue collar and white collar workers, creatives, journalists, historians, activists. The majority of them are Ukrainians, of course (both locals and from other regions), but there are many foreigners as well.

TL: You are an artist yourself. Do you think of your account as an art project? How does it align with your art practice?

OK: Цей акаунт я зараз розглядаю більше як архів. Можливо, він колись виллється в якийсь мистецький проект – це було б логічною спробою якось розвіртуалізувати “Рай” та розказати якусь історію. Моя творчість сильно пов’язана з Донбасом та сходом України. Те, що я займаюсь вивченням регіону в якому живу, безумовно впливає і на мої творчі проекти. Деякі фотографії, зроблені під час прогулянок по різним містам Луганщини, я використовую як матеріал для своїх колажів або полотен. Наразі в процесі дві серії робіт: “Тринадцята область” та “Сірість”.