Close

Support Global Voices

To stay independent, free, and sustainable, our community needs the help of friends and readers like you.

Donate now »

See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

Macedonians race to buy ‘Euro 2020′ sticker album for local footballers’ collection

Macedonian footballers' stickers in European champion sticker booklet is unprecedented.
Written byMetamorphosis Foundation
Posted 9 April 2021 15:03 GMT

Pages with the national team of North Macedonia in the Euro 2020 sticker album. Photo: Emilija Buraliev, published with permission.

This story was originally published by Meta.mk. An edited version is republished here via a content-sharing agreement between Global Voices and Metamorphosis Foundation.

For the first time after the breakup of Yugoslavia, football stickers collectors in North Macedonia have a chance to see their national football team in a sticker book for a European championship.

Judging by the reactions on the social networks and the swarms at the stores and news stands, the most recent sticker album “Euro 2020” by the Italian publisher Panini has caused quite a sensation, building on the revelry of the Macedonian national football team's recent victories.

The sticker album is dedicated to the European football championship that was supposed to happen in 2020, but was postponed by UEFA to the 11th of June of this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, without changing its name.

The distribution of the sticker book and the stickers in North Macedonia began with April. During working hours on Saturday, people of all ages queued in front of the “World Press” store in the center of the capital Skopje, waiting patiently to buy the sticker book and the stickers.

Fans queued up in front of the store waiting patiently for their chance to buy the sticker book. Skopje, 3rd of May 2021. Photo credits: Meta.mk

One Skopje resident, Emilija Buraliev, told Meta.mk how collecting stickers became a family tradition from the time when her son started playing football at the age 6. Since then, they have been collecting stickers for both UEFA Euro championship and FIFA World cup albums.

Секоја втора година купувавме албуми и секогаш ги полневме. Највозбудливо беше менувањето сликички пред фонтана и споменикот на Мајка Тереза. Јас имав улога на шофер, а синот се менуваше. Сега има 14 години, не игра фудбал, ама сепак се собираат сликички. Оваа година со поголем кеиф бидејќи игра Македонија. Овој пат сигурно поради короната ќе нема менување на фонтана, ама ќе се снајдеме некако – онлјан.

Every second year we would buy albums and managed to fill them all. The most exciting part was participating in public meetings of collectors who swapped spare stickers in the city park and in the center of Skopje near Mother Teresa monument. I had the role of the driver while my son did the exchanging. He's now 14 and stopped playing football, but we still collect the stickers – this year with special gusto, because of Macedonian participation. This year I don't expect large meetings of collectors due to the coronavirus, but we'll manage somehow – online.

On social networks, the people who have managed to purchase stickers are sharing their impressions, especially those who have managed to find stickers of domestic football players, especially the team captain Goran Pandev.

Brother Pandev and [the cat] Dzhimoti Melanija Loli

The tradition of collecting and swapping the self-adhesive cards is part of the common culture in the former Yugoslavia. In the 70s and the 80s, all across the former Yugoslav federation, there was great interest in domestic stickers books, like “Životinjsko carstvo” (Animal Kingdom) from the Croatian confectionery company Kraš, in addition to the imported sticker books from Panini. There were sticker albums on a wide range of interests, from sports to comics, from TV series to educational content.

In 2006, the Macedonian computer programmer Goran Shlakeski founded the slikicki.com web site, (“slikički” is the Macedonian term for stickers). Over the years it was available in Macedonian, English and Slovene, and has become a meeting place of the online community of sticker collectors. On this not-for-profit web site, the collectors publish their collections and arrange barters.

With the advent of social networks, some of these meetings become quite huge, with hundreds of collectors gathering at the Fountain, the popular meeting point at Skopje City Park, which Global Voices reported about in 2014.

Apart from the network of news stands and other shops, the stickers “Euro 2020” can be also bought through the slikicki.mk web site, run by Dipres dooel – Skopje. The price of one sticker is 8 denars  (15 US cents), but they are sold in packs of five, for the price of 40 denars (0.77 dollars) . To fill out the sticker album, the collector has to find a total of 654 unique stickers.

The monetary value of a full sticker album is about 110 dollars, which is quite pricey for a book in North Macedonia. Collectors usually end up spending much more, as often they can't swap the spare stickers. However, they claim that the passion driving them makes the process worthwhile, particularly this time, when having their own national team in the album makes them feel they are a part of both sports and the country's history.

Categories

Regions
Topics
Creative Commons License
Written byMetamorphosis Foundation

Support our work

Global Voices stands out as one of the earliest and strongest examples of how media committed to building community and defending human rights can positively influence how people experience events happening beyond their own communities and national borders.

Please consider making a donation to help us continue this work.

Donate now

Recent Eastern & Central Europe Stories

More »

Top World Stories

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved

Receive great stories from around the world directly in your inbox.

Sign up to receive the best of Global Voices!

Submitted addresses will be confirmed by email, and used only to keep you up to date about Global Voices and our mission. See our Privacy Policy for details.

Newsletter powered by Mailchimp (Privacy Policy and Terms).

* = required field
Email Frequency



No thanks, show me the site