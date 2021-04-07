WATCH/LISTEN: Breaking the taboo on abortion

Last December, the world's eyes were riveted on Argentina as abortion was legalized in that country. But to what extent are girls and women being forced to become mothers in other parts of the world?
Watch or listen to this edition of Global Voices Insights (originally live-streamed on April 7), in which our Latin America editor Melissa Vida is joined for an engaging conversation about reproductive rights with the following specialists and activists:
-
- Debora Diniz (Brazil): an anthropologist who develops research projects on bioethics, feminism, human rights and health. She teaches at the University of Brasilia, is a researcher at Brown University, and is an activist for reproductive rights. Her documentaries on abortion, equal marriage, secular state and stem cell research have received numerous national and international awards and have been screened in numerous competitions.
- Joy Asasira (Uganda): a leading African Sexual Reproductive Health, Human Rights, and Gender advocate and strategist with a global advocacy, campaigns, and movement building and coordination footprint. Joy was awarded Uganda Law Society’s best Female Human Rights Lawyer 2018/2019 and recognition as an emerging mid-career woman leader in Global Health at the Women Leaders in Global Health Conference (2017) at Stanford University.
- Emilie Palamy Pradichit (Thailand): founder and director of Manushya Foundation, which she founded in 2017 (Manushya means ‘Human Being’ in Sanskrit), with the goal to reinforce the power of local communities, in particular women human rights defenders, so they can fight for their rights, equality, and social justice. She is an international human rights lawyer specialized in access to justice for marginalized communities.
- R Umaima Ahmed (Pakistan): a freelance journalist. Earlier she was Associate Web Editor at The News on Sunday and The Nation Newspaper. She has over ten years’ experience in content, print and online media. She also contributes to online local and foreign media. She focuses on digital security, women issues, and animal rights. She is a contributor at Global Voices.
- Dominika Lasota (Poland): a 19-year-old climate justice activist who is part of the Fridays For Future movement and the Women's Strike.