Close

Support Global Voices

To stay independent, free, and sustainable, our community needs the help of friends and readers like you.

Donate now »

See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

After 28 years, Kenya qualifies for major African basketball tournament, led by record-breaking female coach

Kenya’s men win against Angola to secure their place at AfroBasket 2021
Written byRichard Wanjohi
Posted 8 March 2021 8:48 GMT
Image

Kenya's Men's Basketball team. Image courtesy of Kenya Basketball Federation

After a 28-year hiatus,  Kenya's national basketball team recently qualified for the FIBA's AfroBasket 2021 tournament to be held in Kigali, Rwanda. “Team Morans,” as they are popularly known, were among the final qualifiers for the tournament, in Yaounde, Cameroon. They join other countries including reigning champions Tunisia, hosts Rwanda, basketball powerhouses Angola, Senegal and the Democratic Republic of Congo who will be competing in Kigali.

Kenya is renowned for its prowess in athletics, as well as rugby in team sports, but this time it was the country's basketballers who caught national and global attention.

Gidson Olda noted on the blog PearlRadio.com that the Kenya campaign started off slowly:

The Morans began their final campaign to qualify for the Afrobasket tournament today but lost against Senegal 51-69 . The Morans who are under the tutelage of Australian coach Liz Mills were a much improved side from the previous qualifier and led the first and second quarter before surrendering in the third.

This loss motivated the team, with Australian coach Liz Mills at the helm, to give their all and in the second game caused a major upset, beating the more fancied Angola by 74-73 with a buzzer-beater from Tylor Ongwae, a win that was summed up in the Afro News blog;

“We started slowly but once we locked down on defence, we shut down their opportunities to score and that intensity flowed into our offense. We never gave up and we knew if it was close in the fourth and we could push to win it,” Coach Mills said during an interview at the team’s hotel on Sunday.

The news of the victory and qualification woke Kenyans up on February 21 in a frenzy of excitement, and goodwill messages including from Kenya's Head of State. Others who congratulated the team's historic performance included the Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed who said the Morans achieved a rare feat, proving Kenyan basketball has come of age.

“With the exceptional support of their technical bench, the Morans have consistently perfected their game and with consistent determination, defied all odds to qualify for the FIBA Afrobasket Championships slated for August this year” the CS said in a statement, saying that the ministry was very proud of Morans having come from behind in the first half to beat Angola, which is one of the finest basketball teams on the African continent, which is not a mean achievement.

The CS further said that the Ministry has fully facilitated all national teams to safely resume training to prepare for upcoming continental meets, international championships and the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo later this year.

But the Morans’ victory wasn't the only noteworthy achievement that night. Liz Mills, the Australia-born coach, also made history by becoming the first female coach to lead an African team to the AfroBasket tournament—and a men's team to boot! Mills bettered a previous record held by Beninois Brigitte Affidehome Tonon who was the first woman to lead a men's national team in Africa when she guided Benin to the regional qualifiers of the FIBA AfroBasket in 2017.

Having previously coached the Rwanda and Cameroon national teams as an assistant coach, Liz Mills was appointed in early 2021 to add the “X-factor” to a great run for the men's team. She had been appointed after the team's previous coach Cliff Owuor indicated he would not be available for the February 2021 qualifiers.

Going into the qualifiers, Mills understood the weight of the assignment and the expectations of the nation. In an interview on the FIBA website, she said it is a culmination of 10 years working in Africa, having started as a club coach and eventually as assistant manager on national teams.

Image

Liz Mills and the Kenya Men's team Morans celebrate after the final whistle is blown winning 74-73 against Angola

Mills revealed that she had given firm instructions that the ball be in Tylor Ongwae’s hands for the last play. The move worked as Ongwae made a jump shot with three seconds to the buzzer sending the Kenyans into ecstatic celebrations on the court. Ongwae, who had a brilliant game efficiency of +18, led the Kenyans with 16 points.

Morans player Tom Bush Wamukota said Ongwe has proved to the world that Kenya is not only known for athletics but other sports too.

Coach Mills said she was proud of the team and is looking for more than just to qualify:

“I’m personally proud of all the players. Next up is the AfroBasket in Rwanda in August and then we get straight to World Cup qualifiers,” she said, adding that Kenya is not going to Rwanda just to participate.

Mills now leads the Kenyan national team to the tournament proper, and she paid homage to the trailblazers in a tweet as shown below;

Kenya's Morans joined 15 other teams which represent their countries in Kigali Arena at Rwanda's capital, Kigali from August to September this year.

Categories

Regions
Topics
Creative Commons License
Written byRichard Wanjohi

Support our work

Global Voices stands out as one of the earliest and strongest examples of how media committed to building community and defending human rights can positively influence how people experience events happening beyond their own communities and national borders.

Please consider making a donation to help us continue this work.

Donate now

Recent Sub-Saharan Africa Stories

More »

Top World Stories

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved

Receive great stories from around the world directly in your inbox.

Sign up to receive the best of Global Voices!

Submitted addresses will be confirmed by email, and used only to keep you up to date about Global Voices and our mission. See our Privacy Policy for details.

Newsletter powered by Mailchimp (Privacy Policy and Terms).

* = required field
Email Frequency



No thanks, show me the site