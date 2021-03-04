Close

LIVE on March 9: Will Argentina's ‘green tide’ on abortion rights spread throughout Latin America?

The Spanish-language session will be live-streamed on Facebook Live, YouTube, and Twitch
A small portrait of Melissa Vida
Written byMelissa Vida
Translated byGeorgia Popplewell
Translation posted 4 March 2021 1:33 GMT

Translations

Read this post in Español

Photo credits (L to R): Romina Navarro on Global Voices; Lara Va vía Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0); Juan Diez vía Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

The legalization of abortion in Argentina in December 2020 triggered a wave of debates on reproductive rights across Latin America. Several countries in the region impose a total ban on abortion; and in others where the practice has been fully or partially legalized, it faces strong backlash from pro-life groups.

Join us on March 9 for the latest in our Global Voices Insights live webinar series, where a panel will explore the impact of the Argentina decision on the rest of Latin America, and attempt to answer the question: Will Argentina's “green tide” spread throughout the region, changing laws and attitudes around abortion? 

The session, which will be conducted in Spanish and moderated by Melissa Vida, Global Voices’ regional editor for Latin America, starts at 6pm UTC (12pm Mexico City and Central America/1pm Bogotá/3pm Buenos Aires/7pm Madrid), and features the following:

  • Anette Eklund, translator and content creator, journalist, professor, activist and advocate for linguistic democracy and human rights; also a Global Voices contributor.
  • Vienna Herrera, multimedia reporter with the Hondura news outlet Contracorriente, focused on issues of gender, sexual and reproductive rights, extractivism, environment and power structures; also a member of the team of the project “Land of Resistants,” a finalist for the Premio Gabo 2020.
  • Gabriela Mesones Rojo, Venezuelan journalist and writer, editorial coordinator of Cinco8 and  Caracas Chronicles; also a contributor and researcher on Global Voices’ Civic Media Observatory.
  • Giselle Carino, Argentinian political scientist and activist and CEO of IPPFRHO, an organization working to guarantee universal access to sexual and reproductive health care in Lain America and the Caribbean.

The session is free of charge and open on the public, and will be live-streamed on Facebook Live, YouTube y Twitch.

We look forward to having you join us on March 9 at 6pm UTC (click this link to convert to your local time zone)!

