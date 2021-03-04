LIVE on March 9: Will Argentina's ‘green tide’ on abortion rights spread throughout Latin America?

The legalization of abortion in Argentina in December 2020 triggered a wave of debates on reproductive rights across Latin America. Several countries in the region impose a total ban on abortion; and in others where the practice has been fully or partially legalized, it faces strong backlash from pro-life groups.

Anette Eklund , translator and content creator, journalist, professor, activist and advocate for linguistic democracy and human rights; also a Global Voices contributor.

, translator and content creator, journalist, professor, activist and advocate for linguistic democracy and human rights; also a Global Voices contributor. Vienna Herrera , multimedia reporter with the Hondura news outlet Contracorriente, focused on issues of gender, sexual and reproductive rights, extractivism, environment and power structures; also a member of the team of the project “Land of Resistants,” a finalist for the Premio Gabo 2020.

, multimedia reporter with the Hondura news outlet Contracorriente, focused on issues of gender, sexual and reproductive rights, extractivism, environment and power structures; also a member of the team of the project “Land of Resistants,” a finalist for the Premio Gabo 2020. Gabriela Mesones Rojo , Venezuelan journalist and writer, editorial coordinator of Cinco8 and Caracas Chronicles; also a contributor and researcher on Global Voices’ Civic Media Observatory.

, Venezuelan journalist and writer, editorial coordinator of Cinco8 and Caracas Chronicles; also a contributor and researcher on Global Voices’ Civic Media Observatory. Giselle Carino, Argentinian political scientist and activist and CEO of IPPFRHO, an organization working to guarantee universal access to sexual and reproductive health care in Lain America and the Caribbean.

