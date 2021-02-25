Philippines’ ‘Paradis Island’ has a message for ‘Attack on Titan’ fans

Paradis Island PH is a vacation resort in the Philippines and it has no connection with the Paradis Island in the popular manga and anime series “Attack on Titan” (進撃の巨人). To make that clear, Paradis Island PH created a Facebook post assuring readers and potential visitors that there were no “titans” at the resort—and the tongue-in-cheek post quickly went viral.

The island resort is in Lake Lumot, Cavinti, located in Laguna province, south of the capital region of Metro Manila. It offers recreational activities for those who want to rent the villas on the “eco-friendly and unspoiled” private island.

Meanwhile, the Paradis Island of “Attack on Titan” is where the Eldian people have relocated and built gigantic walls as protection against giants, the “titans.” The original Japanese manga series is written and illustrated by Hajime Isayama, and the animated version of the series is currently wildly popular around the world.

This year marks the final season of the series and this probably led more people to look for information about the manga, including the setting of the story on “Paradis Island.”

Paradis Island PH acknowledged the coincidence of sharing a name with an island in a popular manga and used this to post a light-hearted disclaimer on Facebook:

Disclaimer: Maraming kumakalat na balita online na ang Founding Titan ay nasa Paradis Island PH at itinatago daw namin ito. Sa mga hindi po nakakaalam, ang Founding Titan ay na kay Eren Yeager na, kasama ng Attack Titan at War Hammer Titan. Kami ay isang inosenteng isla lamang sa isang lake sa Laguna at walang kinalaman sa mga Titans. 😭

Maaari po kayong magpabook sa amin ng inyong events ngayong summer, masisiguro po naming magiging masaya at enjoyable ang inyong stay (at wala pong Titan na mambubulabog)

Disclaimer: News is spreading online that the Founding Titan is in Paradis Island PH and that we are hiding it. For those who do not know, the Founding Titan is already with Eren Yeager, including the Attack Titan and War Hammer Titan. We are an innocent island in a lake in Laguna and we have nothing to do with Titans. You can book events with us during the summer, we assure you that your stay will be fun and enjoyable (and no Titans will disturb you)

This post became popular and was widely shared by netizens especially those who know the manga and anime series. A local news website also published a story about the viral social media disclaimer.

The Paradis Island PH Facebook page posted a funny disclaimer denying that they were hiding the so-called Founding Titan from popular anime series “Attack on Titan.” https://t.co/mCtbCAHrt5 — GMA News (@gmanews) February 23, 2021

Another Facebook post by the resort has also gained popularity. It refers to the soundtrack of the anime which features the Japanese word sasageyo (捧げよ, calling upon another to sacrifice oneself in battle).

Paalala madlang citizen: Napag-alaman po namin nitong nakakaraan na maraming nagchecheck at gusto bumisita sa lake at sa paligid ng Paradis. Pakiusap po sana, bawal po mag-ingay lalo na ang sumigaw ng “SASAGEYO SASAGEYO” pag nandon na sa lake. Ninenerbiyos po kasi yung mga guests pati yung caretakers namin.

Pag po ganyan, wala na po kaming choice, mapipilitan na kami magpalagay ng walls sa Paradis Island.

Reminder to fellow citizens: We recently learned that many are inquiring and interested to visit the lake and Paradis. We are begging you, refrain from being noisy and don’t shout “SASAGEYO SASAGEYO” if you are in the lake. It is scaring our guests and caretakers. If this persists, we will have no choice and be forced to build walls on Paradis Island.

We expect more hilarious social media updates from Paradis Island PH alluding to “Attack on Titan” especially as the series will continue to publish and air more episodes until April.