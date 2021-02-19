Close

Support Global Voices

To stay independent, free, and sustainable, our community needs the help of friends and readers like you.

Donate now »

See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

After grisly murder, women hold protest in Baku

Femicide in Azerbaijan remains unaddressed
Written byOC Media
Posted 19 February 2021 15:36 GMT

A group of women holding signs “Femicide is political.” Photo from Gulnara Mehdiyeva's Facebook page, via OC Media and used with permission.

This article originally appeared in English on OC Media. An edited version is republished here via a content partnership agreement.

Feminists in Azerbaijan held a rally in front of the Government House on February 4 in response to the brutal killing of a woman in Baku. 
“Despite the dire situation facing Azerbaijan’s women, the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs does not take any serious action or report on the current situation,” one of the protestors told Voice of America. 
The protesters held posters that read “femicide is political,” which the police took away after observing the scene for a few minutes. Police also escorted women out of the site.
Protestors said the demonstration was given impetus by the brutal murder of Banu Maharramova, a 32-year-old woman whose dismembered body was found in the trash bin in Baku’s Nasimi district on January 27. Local police allege that she was killed by her 75-year-old father-in-law Idris Maharramov.

Police report that after killing the woman, Maharramov dismembered her body, stuffed the parts into cellophane bags, and threw them in trash bins in the nearby district. According to neighbors, Banu Maharramova lived with her two young children as well as her in-laws, while her husband lives abroad.

After the incident, Idris Maharramov was detained by police. He remains in custody, suspected of committing premeditated murder. The investigation is ongoing.

News of the killing sparked a wave of anger on social media under the hashtag #banuüçünsusma (don’t be silent for Banu).

Aghazadeh said that they initially planned the rally as a response to two recent suicides by young women in January. Their deaths, she said, were a “symptom of the endemic violence and lack of social support that women face in Azerbaijan.”

“Women feel trapped,” Aghazadeh says, “there are too few domestic violence shelters and they hesitate to appeal to the police as officers often make attempts at family reconciliation, while actually just returning victims into the clutches of their abuser.”

“The aim of our protest in front of the Government House was to attract the attention of the Ombudsman as well as the State Committee for Family, Women and Children's Affairs whose offices are in this building, and are directly responsible for combatting this issue in the country,” Aghazadeh said.

Categories

Regions
Topics
Creative Commons License
Written byOC Media

Support our work

Global Voices stands out as one of the earliest and strongest examples of how media committed to building community and defending human rights can positively influence how people experience events happening beyond their own communities and national borders.

Please consider making a donation to help us continue this work.

Donate now

Recent Eastern & Central Europe Stories

More »

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved

Receive great stories from around the world directly in your inbox.

Sign up to receive the best of Global Voices!

Submitted addresses will be confirmed by email, and used only to keep you up to date about Global Voices and our mission. See our Privacy Policy for details.

Newsletter powered by Mailchimp (Privacy Policy and Terms).

* = required field
Email Frequency



No thanks, show me the site