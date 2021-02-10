Close

WATCH: A conversation with Jillian C. York on her upcoming book “Silicon Values”

Who has the power to decide what should or shouldn't appear on the internet?
Written byGeorgia Popplewell
Posted 10 February 2021 19:17 GMT

Who has the power to decide what should or shouldn't appear on the internet? As our public sphere becomes a privatized platform, who watches the watchmen?

In this conversation with Global Voices’ executive director Ivan Sigal originally live-streamed on February 10, 2021, writer and activist Jillian C. York discusses the questions above, along with the many timely and pressing issues she addresses in her upcoming book, “Silicon Values: The Future of Free Speech Under Surveillance Capitalism,” which hits bookstores on March 23, 2021. 

