LIVE on February 10: A conversation with Jillian C. York on her upcoming book “Silicon Values”

“Who has the power to decide what does or doesn't appear on the internet?” That's the fundamental question posed by activist and writer Jillian C. York in her upcoming book “Silicon Values,” set for release on March 2, 2021.

On Wednesday, February 10 at 2:00pm GMT, Jillian will join Global Voices’ executive director Ivan Sigal for a live video conversation about the book, which, as she notes in the preface, “seeks to encapsulate the history of how Silicon Valley’s major communications platforms created a system apart—specifically, a system that governs how we can express ourselves online.”

Jillian, who is the Director of International Freedom of Expression at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, is also a long-standing member of Global Voices, where she cut her teeth writing about digital rights and freedom of expression in the context of the Middle East.

The session is free and open to the public and will be live-streamed on Facebook Live, YouTube, and Twitch.

We look forward to having you join us on Wednesday, February 10 at 2:00pm GMT (click here to convert to your local time zone)!