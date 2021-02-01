‘Women’s role in science is vital': An interview with Ecuadorian scientist Patricia Castillo Briceño

Women’s contribution to science has historically not received due recognition. On this occasion we interviewed Ecuadorian marine biologist Patricia Castillo Briceño, who is also co-director of the EBIOAC Equatorial and Ocean Acidification (BIOMA, in Spanish) project and co-founder of the Ecuadorian Network of Female Scientists (REMCI).

REMCI is now a strong community for women scientists in Ecuador. It builds collaboration among women instead of competitiveness, raises awareness against sexual harassment in universities, and normalizes science as a career for girls and women.

Belen Febres: I’d like to start with the contribution your work has made. Can you tell us a bit about your research?

Patricia Castillo Briceño: Claro. Yo investigo cómo el funcionamiento de los organismos marinos se ve modificado por factores ambientales. Actualmente estudio la acidificación de los océanos, que es parte del cambio climático y es causada por el exceso de CO2 que genera el uso masivo de combustibles fósiles, lo cual altera la química del agua con repercusiones para la vida marina. Desde que regresé a Ecuador en 2014 estoy aplicando lo aprendido durante mis estudios de posgrado para evaluar cómo las condiciones de acidificación afectan a especies nativas del país, incluyendo peces, moluscos y crustáceos. Esto es muy importante porque Ecuador es una de las zonas con mayor riqueza en biodiversidad marina y también uno de los puntos más propensos a los riesgos derivados de la acidificación oceánica. El que no existan datos locales limita nuestra capacidad para responder a estos riesgos, por ello he dedicado gran parte de mi trabajo a posicionar el tema para el desarrollo de investigaciones y para promover la toma decisiones basada en evidencias científicas.

Patricia Castillo Briceño: I study how environmental factors change the functioning of marine organisms. I am currently looking at ocean acidification, which is a part of climate change. Ocean acidification is caused by excess CO2 generated by massive human use of fossil fuels, which in turn alters water chemistry and has repercussions for marine life. Once I completed my graduate studies, I returned to Ecuador in 2014 and began applying what I learned to evaluate how acidification conditions affect Ecuador’s native species, including fish, mollusks, and crustaceans. This is very important because Ecuador possesses some of the richest marine biodiversity in the world. At the same time, these are also some of the most at-risk areas for ocean acidification. There is a lack of local data that limits our ability to respond to these risks, which is why I have dedicated much of my work to positioning the issue for research development and advocating for policy decision-making based on scientific evidence.

BF: How did you become interested in this topic and in marine biology in general?

Patricia Castillo Briceño: Mi interés empezó cuando me mudé desde mi Quito natal en la sierra ecuatoriana a Manta, en la costa del país. Ahí descubrí los animales acuáticos y la energía impresionante del mar con toda su inmensidad. Esto me motivó a estudiar biología marina en Ecuador, luego viajé a España y Francia para mis estudios de postgrado y posdoctorado. En 2014, regresé porque siempre mi objetivo fue aportar a mi país.

BF: Did you encounter any difficulties in this process?

Patricia Castillo Briceño: Al inicio no fue fácil ser extranjera, vivir con otras reglas y estilos de vida, a veces en otros idiomas como en Francia y UK; pero esas experiencias enriquecen y además son oportunidades para investigar a muy alto nivel. De regreso en Ecuador la difucltad estuvo al arrancar la investigación porque nadie trabajaba en este tema y el acceso a fondos y tecnología es limitado, pero ha sido gratificante, pues logramos hacer cambios en política pública relevantes en esta área en el país.

Patricia Castillo Briceño: At first it was not easy being a foreigner living among other customs, lifestyles, and sometimes other languages, like in France and the UK. But these are enriching experiences and provide very high level opportunities for research. Starting the research investigation back in Ecuador was difficult because there was no one working on this issue yet, and there is limited access to funds and technology. It’s been gratifying for us, however, to be able to make relevant changes in public policy in this part of the country.

BF: You also created the Network of Ecuadorian Women in Science (REMCI).

Sí. Nuestra iniciativa nació en 2016 cuando algunas científicas comenzamos a hablar vía Twitter sobre la necesidad de crear espacios que fortalezcan la participación de mujeres en ciencias y de posicionar este tema en la agenda nacional. Luego, vimos que una forma de consolidar nuestros esfuerzos era el trabajo en redes y creamos REMCI. Ahora seguimos ampliando y diversificando nuestra red, siempre desde la sororidad y el apoyo para combatir esa idea impuesta de que necesitamos competir entre nosotras para sobresalir.

Yes. Our initiative started in 2016 when a few scientists began a Twitter discussion about how badly Ecuador needed encouragement and recruitment for women’s participation in science, and how crucial it was to place this issue on the national agenda. We then saw that networking was one way to consolidate our efforts, so we created REMCI. These days we continue to expand and diversify our network, which is always from a place of sisterhood and with support to combat the patriarchal idea that women need to compete among ourselves to excel.

BF: Why a women's network specifically?

Porque el ser mujer influye mucho. No es común escuchar que una niña sueñe con ser científica, y esto se debe a que la educación y la sociedad establecen roles de género desde muy temprano. Marcan tu camino con las materias que te enseñan, con los “cumplidos” que te dan (te dicen que eres bonita, nunca inteligente), y con los modelos a seguir que te presentan. Yo tuve la suerte de que mi mamá es bioquímica, entonces crecí jugando con su microscopio portátil y sabiendo que las mujeres pueden estar en la ciencia. Pero crecí también con la idea de que hay una sola ruta: naces, creces, te casas, te reproduces (siempre en ese orden), y mueres. Hasta que un día me pregunté: “bueno, ¿y por qué?”, y decidí seguir mi propio camino.

Because being a woman matters a lot. It’s uncommon to hear of a girl who dreams of being a scientist, and this is because education and society establish gender roles very early. Your path is carved with what subjects you are taught,”compliments” you are given (telling little girls they’re pretty, instead of smart), and with female role models that are presented to you. I was lucky my mother is a biochemist, so I grew up playing with her portable microscope and knowing women can be in science. But I also grew up with the idea that there was only one route: You are born, you grow up, marry, reproduce (always in that order), and die. Until one day I asked myself “Well, why?” And decided to go my own way.

BF: What can we do to change these roles?

Muchísimo. Podemos motivar a las niñas desde pequeñas a considerar diversas opciones de vida, e incentivarlas a estudiar y avanzar en su carrera. Tenemos que explicar que el camino de la ciencia no siempre es fácil para que cuando una científica joven se encuentre con situaciones fallidas no piense que hay algo mal con su trabajo o con ella y se desanime, sino que sepa que esas dificultades son parte normal del proceso. También hacer públicas las preguntas impertinentes hasta que dejen de ocurrir. Por ejemplo, en una entrevista para la que te preparas con todas las respuestas científicas y técnicas sobre tu trabajo, te preguntan si vas a tener hijos y qué opina tu esposo sobre lo que haces; cosas que a los hombres nunca les preguntan. Las siguientes generaciones no deberían pasar por esto. También hace falta un cambio estructural desde las políticas públicas y la educación formal. En los libros deben aparecer científicas nacionales e internacionales, porque sí las hay, solo no se habla de ellas. Así podremos lograr que tanto niñas como niños crezcan sabiendo que las mujeres somos igual de capaces y que nuestro trabajo científico es igual de importante para el avance del conocimiento. Además, debemos repartir las tareas del cuidado, tradicionalmente destinadas a las mujeres. En todo el mundo, incluso más en países como Ecuador donde la investigación hace tanta falta, resulta absurdo perder la mitad del talento por falta de equidad de género; es un lujo que no nos podemos permitir. Necesitamos todos los cerebros trabajando en conjunto. Finalmente, los museos y los medios de comunicación deben jugar su rol clave generando otros patrones de pensamiento, visibilizando sesgos e injusticias, y resaltando el trabajo de las mujeres en distintos campos, incluyendo todas las ramas de la ciencia.