Watch a replay of the second webinar in our Global Voices Insights series of live virtual events, on the “Milk Tea Alliance,” the pro-democracy social movement that emerged in several Asian nations in 2020.

Featuring Darika Bamrungchok (Thailand), Brian Hioe (Taiwan), Anna Lawattanatrakul (Thailand), and Oiwan Lam (Hong Kong), and moderated by Mong Palatino (Philippines). The session was originally live-streamed on January 29, 2021.