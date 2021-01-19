Webinar: How to use automation to improve social reach and increase reader engagement

Increase readership from your social media channel to your news site while reducing effort
Hosted by TargetingS and Global Voices and aimed at social media editors in newsrooms, this 75-minute webinar on Thursday February 26 @ 12pm ET / 5pm UTC will focus on how automating publishing on social media can increase reader engagement while freeing up resources for other tasks.
This webinar is aimed at audience engagement editors at news publications. Discussion topics will include:
- Practical solutions for social media managers and contributors in their daily social tasks
- Best practices and tips for getting the most out of your newsroom and story production through social media
- Understanding how consistency and efficiency are key to audience growth and development
Global Voices social media partner TargetingS will lead the webinar. Special attention will be paid to best practices, quick tips and “hacks” to get the most of your story production:
- Put the content you already have to work
- Create multiple posts to drive to single landing landing or category page
- Efficiently use evergreen content
- Tap into viral content
- Drive traffic to your site through multiple CTAs
Webinar Details:
Title: How to use Automation to Improve Social Reach and Increase Reader Engagement
Hosts: Global Voices & TargetingS
When: Friday February 26 @ 12pm ET ~ 13:15pm ET
Where: Zoom (link provided following signup)
Signup: Signup form
For more information, contact:
Nevin Thompson, Social Media Manager, Global Voices