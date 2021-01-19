Webinar: How to use automation to improve social reach and increase reader engagement

Increase readership from your social media channel to your news site while reducing effort

Hosted by TargetingS and Global Voices and aimed at social media editors in newsrooms, this 75-minute webinar on Thursday February 26 @ 12pm ET / 5pm UTC will focus on how automating publishing on social media can increase reader engagement while freeing up resources for other tasks.

This webinar is aimed at audience engagement editors at news publications. Discussion topics will include:

Practical solutions for social media managers and contributors in their daily social tasks

Best practices and tips for getting the most out of your newsroom and story production through social media

Understanding how consistency and efficiency are key to audience growth and development

Global Voices social media partner TargetingS will lead the webinar. Special attention will be paid to best practices, quick tips and “hacks” to get the most of your story production:

Put the content you already have to work

Create multiple posts to drive to single landing landing or category page

Efficiently use evergreen content

Tap into viral content

Drive traffic to your site through multiple CTAs

Webinar Details:

Title: How to use Automation to Improve Social Reach and Increase Reader Engagement

Hosts: Global Voices & TargetingS

When: Friday February 26 @ 12pm ET ~ 13:15pm ET

Where: Zoom (link provided following signup)

Signup: Signup form

For more information, contact:

Nevin Thompson, Social Media Manager, Global Voices

Contact form >>