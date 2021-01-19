Close

Support Global Voices

To stay independent, free, and sustainable, our community needs the help of friends and readers like you.

Donate now »

See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

Webinar: How to use automation to improve social reach and increase reader engagement

This webinar is aimed at audience engagement editors at news publications
Written byNevin Thompson
Posted 19 January 2021 19:35 GMT

Hosted by TargetingS and Global Voices, this 75-minute webinar on Thursday February 26 @ 12pm ET / 5pm UTC will focus on how automating publishing on social media can increase reader engagement while freeing up resources for other tasks.

Increase readership from your social media channel to your news site while reducing effort

Hosted by TargetingS and Global Voices and aimed at social media editors in newsrooms, this 75-minute webinar on Thursday February 26 @ 12pm ET / 5pm UTC will focus on how automating publishing on social media can increase reader engagement while freeing up resources for other tasks.

Sign up here >>

This webinar is aimed at audience engagement editors at news publications. Discussion topics will include:

  • Practical solutions for social media managers and contributors in their daily social tasks
  • Best practices and tips for getting the most out of your newsroom and story production through social media
  • Understanding how consistency and efficiency are key to audience growth and development

Global Voices social media partner TargetingS will lead the webinar. Special attention will be paid to best practices, quick tips and “hacks” to get the most of your story production:

  • Put the content you already have to work
  • Create multiple posts to drive to single landing landing or category page
  • Efficiently use evergreen content
  • Tap into viral content
  • Drive traffic to your site through multiple CTAs

Webinar Details:

Title: How to use Automation to Improve Social Reach and Increase Reader Engagement

Hosts: Global Voices & TargetingS

When: Friday February 26 @ 12pm ET ~ 13:15pm ET

Where: Zoom (link provided following signup)

Signup: Signup form

For more information, contact:

Nevin Thompson, Social Media Manager, Global Voices

Contact form >>

Categories

Topics
Creative Commons License
Written byNevin Thompson

Support our work

Global Voices stands out as one of the earliest and strongest examples of how media committed to building community and defending human rights can positively influence how people experience events happening beyond their own communities and national borders.

Please consider making a donation to help us continue this work.

Donate now

Recent Announcements Stories

More »

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved

Receive great stories from around the world directly in your inbox.

Sign up to receive the best of Global Voices!

Submitted addresses will be confirmed by email, and used only to keep you up to date about Global Voices and our mission. See our Privacy Policy for details.

Newsletter powered by Mailchimp (Privacy Policy and Terms).

* = required field
Email Frequency



No thanks, show me the site