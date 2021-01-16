Close

Support Global Voices

To stay independent, free, and sustainable, our community needs the help of friends and readers like you.

Donate now »

See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

Want to learn to curse like a Russian? There's an Instagram account for that

A Russian-Canadian visual dictionary celebrates the richness of Russian profanity.
Written byFilip Noubel
Posted 16 January 2021 13:55 GMT

Screenshot from Instagram account Curselikearussian, used with permission

Attempting to curse in a language you don't speak natively can be a tricky proposition, but for those who want to take the risk, there's now an Instagram account teaching English-speakers how to swear in Russian.

curselikearussian has taken on the mission of coaching users in the use of “мат,” as the rich reservoir of profanity is called in Russian and other Slavic languages. The term “мат” is derived from the classic Russian expression “Ёб твою мать”, which means “f*** your mother.”

While widely used in everyday life, мат was denied during the Soviet period, then recognized again after the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991. It has been widely studied by academics and lexicographers. In Russia, the use of мат was banned in public spaces in 2014 under article 20.1.1 of the Code on Administrative Offenses, which labels it a form of hooliganism and imposes fines or administrative arrest on offenders. This largely means that instances of мат are censored in films, on television and radio, and in public discussions or speeches.

None of this has stopped profanity from thriving in Russia and in other multilingual contexts: Kyrgyz speakers, for instance, drop Russian-language мат into Kyrgyz-language conversations for effect.

In an interview with Global Voices, the creators of curselikearussian, Russian journalist Elmira Kuznetsova and Canadian comics and animation artist Jess Pollard, said their aim is to honor the richness and creativity of Russian profanity—and also to highlight its complexity.  Kuznetsova explained how it all started:

Jess is learning Russian and one night I was trying to translate to her the Russian curse “На хую я вертел.” The phrase translates as “I don't care” but the literal meaning is “I spun it on my dick”. Just for laughs, Jess drew a sketch depicting random things being spun on male genitalia. We laughed so hard both at the image and at the absurdity of the literal translation, we decided to make more illustrations. This turned into a comic magazine that we called “An Illustrated Treasury of Russian Curses” that was printed in a batch of 50 copies and sold to our friends.

They created the Instagram account in October 2020 to promote the zine. Then, encouraged by friends and colleagues, they started adding to the collection. The account has now over 50,000 followers.

Asked to cite their favorites, Pollard said:

My Russian teacher explained that “Я скучаю по тебе” does mean I miss you, but it is also connected to the word “bored”: in a way, we are almost saying “I have lost my zest for life without you.” While learning Russian has resulted in many laughs, I also find it an extremely beautiful and complex language.

For Kuznetsova, the best Russian expletive is “сказочный долбоёб”, which she translates as “a fabulous whack-fucker.” She also cherishes the term because it has been the subject of several ridiculous court cases in Russia.

Asked how they deal with the challenge of translating highly idiomatic expressions, Kuznetsova and Pollard said that:

We go with the most literal, word-by-word translation of the curse. So there's no need to borrow. The process is usually pretty quick, although there are cases when even basic words or grammatical constructions in Russian require some adaptation to retain their meaning in English. Once we were stuck for an hour working on the phrase “Хуем груши околачивать”. We couldn't decide whether it was “to knock off” or “to knock from” that preserved the meaning of the verb better. The consensus was reached only after a Canadian friend with a Master's degree in English was invited to join this most heated discussion.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chto, blya? (@curselikearussian)

Translations, Pollard noted, can combine both linguistic and visual aspects:

There are so many aspects to consider when translating: flow, comedy, meaning, and the emotional aspect. The illustrations are themselves a kind of translation that supports the phrase. Should this character look happy? Angry? Amazed? A further layer is added when we connect the two languages together: sometimes curse translations can be “supported” by existing English phrases, as in the case of “whackerfucker” (which mirrors the construction of “motherfucker.” This is why we chose to not add a dash between “whacker” and “fucker.”) While this makes the translation both accurate and easily understandable to English speakers, some of our Russian fans were convinced “whackerfucker” is a real English word. Perhaps, the translation was too good… This is the most swearing I've ever done in an interview. My hands are shaking!

Categories

Regions
Topics
Creative Commons License
Written byFilip Noubel

Support our work

Global Voices stands out as one of the earliest and strongest examples of how media committed to building community and defending human rights can positively influence how people experience events happening beyond their own communities and national borders.

Please consider making a donation to help us continue this work.

Donate now

Recent Eastern & Central Europe Stories

More »

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved

Receive great stories from around the world directly in your inbox.

Sign up to receive the best of Global Voices!

Submitted addresses will be confirmed by email, and used only to keep you up to date about Global Voices and our mission. See our Privacy Policy for details.

Newsletter powered by Mailchimp (Privacy Policy and Terms).

* = required field
Email Frequency



No thanks, show me the site