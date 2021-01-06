Close

Mass arrests in Hong Kong of participants in the pro-democracy camp's July 2020 primaries

'... the day when more pan-democrats are arrested than there are pandemic cases.'
Written byOiwan Lam
Posted 6 January 2021 17:48 GMT

50+ arrested in Hong Kong. Image from the Stand News. Used with permission.

On January 6, more than 50 activists were arrested in Hong Kong under the national security law for having participated last year in the pan-democratic camp's primaries for the 2020 Legislative Council (LegCo) elections which were eventually postponed.

Those arrested include Benny Tai, the initiator of the primaries; the spokesperson of Power of Democracy (a coordinating body of the primaries), Andrew Chiu; and former lawmakers James To, Wu Chi-wai, Andrew Wan, Lam Cheuk-ting, Helena Wong, Au Nok-hin, Chu Hoi-dick, Alvin Yeung, Kwok Ka-Ki, Jeremy Tam and Gary Fan. Also arrested were candidates who took part in the primaries, including Lester Shum, Clarisse Yeung, Tiffany Yuen, Ventus Lau, Gwyneth Ho, Fergus Leung, Owen Chow, Winnie Yu, Jeffrey Andrews, Sam Cheung and Ben Chung.

Lawyer John Clancey, who served as treasurer of Power for Democracy, was also arrested and the law firm with which he was affiliated raided by police. The home of Joshua Wong’s was also raided, as the activist–who is currently in prison–had also taken part in the primaries.

Freelance journalist Holmes Chan shared a list of those arrested on Twitter:

In addition to the arrests, Robert Chung and Chung Kin-wah, CEO and deputy CEO, respectively, of the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute (PORI), which had provided logistics for the polling of the primaries, were summoned by police to assist the investigation. A number of pro-democracy media outlets, including Apple Daily News, Stand News and inmediahk, and received court orders directing them to hand in documents related to police investigations.

Over 600,000 Hongkongers cast their votes in the July 2020 primaries to choose the candidates who would contest the LegCo election in September. The pro-democracy camp's plan was to win more than 35 seats in the LegCo so that their representatives would have the power to veto the government’s budget.

After the primaries, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam stated that as the objective of the primaries was to obstruct the implementation of government policy, the act could be viewed as “subversion” under the then-newly enacted national security law.

Beijing’s Liaison Office in Hong Kong also issued a statement, accusing Benny Tai of plotting to seize the government’s power. Carrie Lam later used COVID-19 emergency powers to postpone the elections.

Hong Kong Secretary for Security John Lee’s comment on the mass arrest echoed Carrie Lam's and Beijing’s previous statements. Citing Benny Tai’s commentary in Apple Daily about political developments from 2020-2022, Lee said:

The people involved are suspected of making use of what they call a 35+ plan and a ten-step mutual destruction scheme to someway [sic] paralyse the Hong Kong government.

Benny Tai predicted in April 2020 that the national security law would not be implemented until the end of 2021, but Beijing passed the law 18 months earlier to crack down on democratic forces in Hong Kong.

Civic Party chairman Alan Leong stressed in a press conference that it is the constitutional right of lawmakers to vote against a budget. The chairman of the Democratic Party, Lo Kin-hei also expressed the belief that the arrests are in retaliation against politicians who have the backing of the people.

China researcher at Human Rights Watch Maya Wang commented:

Many, including artist-activist Baidiucao, have criticized the European Union for signing an investment deal with China at the expense of Beijing’s political crackdown in Hong Kong:

Exiled activist Nathan Law issued this appeal to the European Parliament:

Antony Blinken, US President-elect Biden's nominee for the post of Secretary of State, was quick to assure the people of Hong Kong of the Biden-Harris administration's support:

And activist investor David Webb drew an analogy between the crackdown on democracy and the pandemic:

On January 6, 2021, the number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Hong Kong was 20.

