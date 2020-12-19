Ecuador's transgender communities organize first-ever National Trans March

Rita Hester, a black transgender woman, was brutally murdered in her United States apartment in 1998. Her death became one of the catalysts behind the International Transgender Day of Remembrance held every November 20. The day memorializes members of the transgender community who have lost their lives to acts of violence caused by transphobia.



On 2020's Transgender Day of Remembrance, Ecuador's transgender community organized its first-ever National Trans March which was celebrated in cities across the country. La Red Comunitaria Trans (the Trans Community Network), based in Guayaquil, was in charge of organizing the march. Pachaqueer, one of the participating collectives, sent out a press release explaining the importance of the march:

#marchamostrans en ruptura cøntracultural y pølítica pørque #estamoshartas de las élites y cønsevadurismøs lgbtiq+. marchamøs para reclamar espaciøs dønde læs persønas trans pødamøs ser recønøcidæs desde la autønømia de nuestras existencias. marchamøs en memøria de nuestræs muertæs y en resistencia de nuestræs cuerpæs.

#marchamostrans (We walk as trans) against culture and pølitics because ##estamoshartas (We've had enough) øf the LGBTIQ+ elites and cønservatism. we march tø claim spaces where trans peøple can be recøgnized starting with the autønømy øf øur existence. we march in memøry øf øur dead and in resistance før øur bødies.

Coca and Mota, both founders and managers of Pachaqueer, spoke with Global Voices on Zoom.

Carlos E. Flores (CF): What was the objective and political agenda for the first National Trans March in Ecuador?

Coca: Uno de los principales detonantes para la organización desde la autonomía y desde la colectividad de esta marcha fue que estamos hartas, estamos cansadas de la deuda social, de la deuda estatal, de la mercantilización de la lucha trans. Entonces, sentimos que estos 23 años en Ecuador la despenalización [de la homosexualidad] está vigente, ya no somos detenidas simplemente por el hecho de existir pero sigue habiendo una discriminación social, una penalización en las calles hacia las cuerpas trans. Y las élites o las hegemonías que han llevado la lucha LGTBI, aquí en el país, durante todo este tiempo, lo único que han hecho ha sido lucrar de las muertes de las personas trans, de las necesidades de la población trans. Sentimos que ha llegado a un punto en que nosotras ya no queremos dialogar con estas organizaciones porque nos sentimos instrumentalizadas a pesar de que esta lucha por la despenalización [de la homosexualidad] en el país fue encabezada por personas travestis y transexuales e, irónicamente, esta misma población es la que ha sido rezagada durante toda la historia […].

Coca (C): We organized the march on our own with the community mainly because we are fed up, we are tired of the social debt, of the State debt, of the commodification of the struggle of trans people. Since the decriminalization [of homosexuality] in Ecuador 23 years ago, we are no longer being arrested simply because we exist, but there is still social discrimination and criminalization in the streets against the female trans body. During all this time, the elites or the leaders that have fought for the LGTBI in our country only have profited from the deaths of trans people, from the needs of the trans population. We feel that we have reached a point where we no longer want to dialogue with these organizations, because we feel instrumentalized, despite the fact that the fight for the decriminalization [of homosexuality] in the country was led by trans people. And, ironically, it is this same population that has been left behind throughout history […].

CF: What concrete demands did you make to the State with this march?

Coca: Bueno, hay un sinnúmero de demandas. Por ejemplo, la inserción del cupo laboral trans dentro del Código de Trabajo, las garantías y derechos para niñez y adolescencia, el acceso libre y gratuito de procesos de hormonización, los inhibidores para adolescencia trans, las garantías para adultas y adultos mayores trans, garantías para trabajadores sexuales […] Estas son las que más encabezaban esta necesidad de demandar al Estado. También la reparación para las compañeras y compañeres asesinades en la época de los 80s y 90s en el régimen de dictadura de León Febres Cordero, cuando era penalizada la homosexualidad y había el [artículo] 516 [del entonces Código Penal] que permitía la persecución a personas transexuales y travestis por las calles donde eran asesinadas, desaparecidas, torturadas. Ahora hay una demanda ingresada a la fiscalía, al Estado, por caso de lesa humanidad donde hace más o menos un año y medio que se ingresó el trámite y esta denuncia no avanza, entonces era una posibilidad de generar un poco de presión. Los mismos policías que fueron los que se encargaron de todas estas vejaciones a la población trans, ahora ellos gozan de jubilaciones, de una estabilidad económica y nuestras compañeras, nuestras próceres de la despenalización cada vez son menos y están en la precarización absoluta, están olvidadas. Entonces, [la marcha] es también por el ejercicio de la memoria y de la visibilidad.

C: Well, our demands are countless. For example, the introduction of a quota on trans labor within the Labor Code, guarantees and rights for children and adolescents, free access to hormonal procedures, inhibitors for trans adolescents, rights for trans adults and older adults, rights for sex workers […] These are the ones that mainly pushed us to take action against the State. Also, the compensation for our fellow trans people who were murdered during the 1980s and 90s under the dictatorship of León Febres Cordero, when homosexuality was criminalized and when [Article] 516 [of the then Criminal Code] allowed the persecution of trans people and transexuals in the streets, where they were murdered, forcibly disappeared, and tortured. Now a lawsuit was filed about a year and a half ago with the prosecutor's office, with the State, for cases against humanity. The lawsuit is still pending, so the march was an opportunity to create some pressure. The same police who were responsible for all of the abuses against the transgender population, they are now retired and they have economic stability, while our sisters, our champions of decriminalization, are fewer and fewer, and they are in a state of absolute precariousness, they are forgotten. So [the march] is also an invitation to remember and to demand visibility.

CF: When you talk about compensation, what are you referring to?

Mota: Principalmente la reparación debería ser que el Estado reconozca que hubo tortura, asesinato y desapariciones por parte de la policía nacional en complicidad con el Estado de turno contra la población trans y contra la población LGTBI. Esta sería la mínima reparación, tener el reconocimiento del Estado. De ahí hay obviamente otras reparaciones como la económica, reparaciones en el campo de la seguridad social, por ejemplo. Esto se está gestando obviamente para las personas que fueron víctimas de estas agresiones en esas épocas. Hay una lista larga de personas que se va acortando con el tiempo; lamentablemente mientras se espera que la justicia llegue, las mujeres trans siguen muriendo.

Mota (M): The main compensation is that the State recognizes that there were cases of torture, murder and forced disappearances carried out by the national police, in complicity with the State, against the transgender population and against the LGBTI population. This would be the minimum, to get the recognition of the State. From there, there are obviously other types of compensation, such as economic compensation and social security compensation, for example. It is an ongoing process for the people who were victims of the aggressions at that time. There is a long list of people, but the list is getting shorter over time; as we are waiting for justice to be made, unfortunately, trans women continue to be killed.

CF: Finally, do you know what the situation is like for trans people in prisons in Ecuador?

Mota: Nosotras tenemos información cercana de la Red Comunitaria Trans que trabaja muy de cerca con el tema de mujeres trans privadas de libertad y también con mujeres transmigrantes. Lamentablemente, como decíamos en el inicio de estas declaraciones, existe un monopolio no solamente en el Ecuador sino en la región que se acreditan como organizaciones de lucha LGTBI u organizaciones y federaciones trans que lo único que hacen es lucrar de lo que son las muertes de las personas y lo que hacen es levantar cierta información que está disponible públicamente pero no recaban más allá, es decir, no se hace un seguimiento al tema de reparación y justicia. Eso por un lado. Por otro lado, por supuesto que el sistema carcelario en el país tiene un déficit absoluto en el término de igualdad, en el respeto de género, de reconocimiento de la identidad trans. Lamentablemente, las mujeres trans tienen que ser destinadas a los reclusorios de hombres, ahí es donde tienen que hacer su tránsito. Muchas incluso tienen que parar su transición o tienen que de alguna u otra forma buscar las posibilidades de iniciar esa transición dentro de la privación de la libertad, estando encerradas, siendo privadas de libertad. Es una cosa humillante para una mujer trans tener que ingresar a un calabozo de hombres. Es humillante. Además es también exponernos una vez más a doble, triple, cuádruple vulneración porque vamos a ser objeto de violaciones, de vejaciones y un sinnúmero de maltratos por el tema de nuestra identidad de género.