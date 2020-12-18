Close

Support Global Voices

To stay independent, free, and sustainable, our community needs the help of friends and readers like you.

Donate now »

See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

After years of protests, the Islamabad Zoo will convert into an animal sanctuary

A happy ending for 2020, a year when Pakistanis debated animal abuse like never before
Written byR Umaima Ahmed
Posted 18 December 2020 7:53 GMT
Lion at a Zoo. Image via Wikipedia by Carlosar.

Lion at a Zoo. Image via Wikipedia by Carlosar. CC BY-SA 3.0

The Islamabad Zoo, long a source of complaints from Pakistani animal activists, is officially closing down and converting into an animal conservation centre, city officials announced on December 8.

In May, the Islamabad High Court ordered all of its 878 animals to be relocated to conservation centres. The court also ordered that the zoo's management be handed over from the Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation (IMC) to Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB), on whose recommendation the Ministry of Climate Change decided to convert the 82-acre space into a wildlife conservation centre.

Among the animals relocated is Kavaan, who in 2012, after the death of his partner, became known around the world as “the world's loneliest elephant.”

READ MORE: Freedom in sight for Kaavan, ‘the world's loneliest elephant’

The zoo has been closed to the public since April due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Rina Saeed Khan, a climate activist and a non-official member of the IWMB, tweeted:

Pakistan's Federal Minister of Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam also reacted to the news:

Animal abuse dominated the conversation in Pakistan in 2020.

In July, two lions died of suffocation in the Islamabad Zoo after caretakers lit a fire inside the cage in order to force them to come out. Videos of the ordeal circulated on social media, causing widespread outrage.

In August, concerned citizens in Peshawar filed a joint petition to the city's High Court complaining of the treatment Peshawar Zoo dispensed to its animals. The petition claimed 18 animals had died in the zoo during the previous nine months.

In October, civil society organizations sued the Karachi Zoo after a viral video showed a Syrian brown bear with signs of exhaustion and thirst.

Mahera Omar, a documentary filmmaker and co-founder of Pakistan Animal Welfare Society, recently shared an older video of Karachi zoo, showing chained elephants.

This week, a video showing a lion forcefully being brought to a rally of the opposition party Pakistan Democratic Movement also caused outrage. The lion was later confiscated by the authorities. It is common for some political parties in Pakistan to bring animals to rallies as mascots.

Wildlife biologist and nature conservationist Uzma Khan tweeted:

Weak laws

Keeping wild animals such as big cats as pets is common amongst Pakistan's wealthiest.

According to Dawn News, “Pakistani laws make it easy to import exotic animals, but once inside the country, regulation is almost non-existent.” It is believed that the country is full of private breeding farms of endangered animals, whose trade is internationally banned.

Pakistan is also famous for the hunting of the large terrestrial bird houbara bustard, which has protected status internationally. The government also makes millions of dollars annually through the sale of permits for trophy hunting of the markhor, Pakistan's national animal.

Laws against criminal abuse are also considered weak.

A British colonial-era law against animal torture stipulates a fine ranging from 50 to 500 Pakistani rupees (approximately 0.30-3 USD) as punishment for mistreating animals. The national minimum wage in Pakistan is 17,500 rupees (USD 109).

The current government has promised to update the laws regarding harm to animals.

Categories

Regions
Topics
Creative Commons License
Written byR Umaima Ahmed

Support our work

Global Voices stands out as one of the earliest and strongest examples of how media committed to building community and defending human rights can positively influence how people experience events happening beyond their own communities and national borders.

Please consider making a donation to help us continue this work.

Donate now

Recent South Asia Stories

More »

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved

Receive great stories from around the world directly in your inbox.

Sign up to receive the best of Global Voices!

Submitted addresses will be confirmed by email, and used only to keep you up to date about Global Voices and our mission. See our Privacy Policy for details.

Newsletter powered by Mailchimp (Privacy Policy and Terms).

* = required field
Email Frequency



No thanks, show me the site