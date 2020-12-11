How will the war in Nagorno-Karabakh change Azerbaijan?

Captured Armenian military equipment rumbled past a podium in Baku, behind which stood Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev with his Turkish counterpart and close ally Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Yesterday's military parade in the Azerbaijani capital celebrated the recapture of much of Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountainous territory which was governed by its ethnic Armenian population as a self-declared state since a 1994 ceasefire. Successive Azerbaijani leaders vowed to return it to Baku's control, without much success — until the latest military operation was launched in late September.

Previous hostilities such as those in 2016 are often described as “clashes”. But this was a full-scale war, resulting in hundreds of civilian deaths. Azerbaijan has retaken all the territories surrounding Nagorno-Karabakh, which were mostly populated by Azerbaijanis before the first war. Baku has also taken some sections of Karabakh proper, including the strategically important hilltop city of Shusha which is of immense symbolic importance to Karabakh's ethnic Azerbaijanis. The self-declared Republic of Artsakh is now a rump state, connected to its Armenian patron by a sole road — and guarded by over 2,000 Russian peacekeepers.

Their arrival was thanks to the November 9 ceasefire agreement, brokered by Moscow, which has redrawn the map of the South Caucasus. As Armenia enters another period of political turbulence and struggles to accommodate thousands of refugees from the wartorn region, it is also worth considering what this victory means for the victor — once that podium is empty and the cheering crowds have returned to their lives.

What does the outcome of this war mean for state-society relations in authoritarian Azerbaijan? What does it mean for Azerbaijan's ties with Turkey and Russia? Crucially, what does the future hold for the hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijani internally displaced people (IDPs) from Karabakh who have been waiting for this moment since 1994?

To find out more, I interviewed Sergey Rumyantsev and Sevil Huseynova, sociologists from Azerbaijan who now lead the Centre for Independent Social Research, a Berlin-based research institute. The interview has been edited for brevity.

Maxim Edwards: President Ilham Aliyev’s popularity is now at an all-time high. What does that mean for civil liberties and political freedoms in Azerbaijan?

Сергей Румянцев: Ильхам Алиев занимает президентский пост с 2003 года. Это длинный срок. Все позитивное что случилось за это время всегда записывалось на его счет. Реформы бюрократического аппарата, построенные новые школы и отремонтированные старые, мосты и дороги, и даже подземные переходы – все это происходило, по официальной версии, благодаря Ильхаму Алиеву. Нет никаких оснований думать, что после успешной для Азербайджана войны эта ситуация как-то радикально изменится. Победу в войне уже записали на все тот счет Ильхама Алиева. Да, конечно, и сам президент это подчеркивает, победила армия и азербайджанский солдат. Но во главе с умелым дипломатом и “победоносным” верховным главнокомандующим – главным творцом победы. При всех раскладах, победа в войне многое меняет. Очевидно, что президент приобрел новый и очень внушительный политический и символический ресурс дополнительной легитимности. После удачной войны режим приобрел и большую устойчивость. По крайней мере на какой-то неопределенный срок. Весь политический спектр без исключения, включая самых ярых оппонентов и критиков президента поддержали войну. Тот опыт всеобщей общественной солидарности в дни войны о котором с такой гордостью говорили и представители власти и оппозиционеры не пройдет бесследно. Однажды “согрешив” и поддержав режим критикам власти будет труднее сохранить за собой роль без страха и упрека критиков авторитарной и коррумпированной власти. Суммируя, можно сказать, что политической свободы в стране не было до войны, и тем более нет причин думать, что свободы будет больше после ее удачного для режима завершения.

Sergey Rumyantsev: Ilham Aliyev has been president since 2003. That's a long time in office. Everything positive which has happened over that period is always attributed to him. From reforms of the state bureaucracy, to building new schools and renovating old ones, bridges and roads, even pedestrian underpasses — the official line is that it's all thanks to Ilham Aliyev. There is no basis whatsoever to suppose that after Azerbaijan's successful military campaign, this situation will radically change. The credit for this victory, too, has as already been handed to Ilham Aliyev. Yes, of course, the president himself emphasises that the army and Azerbaijani soldiers are to thank for this victory. But this victory is mainly thanks to the leadership of a skillful diplomat and “victorious” supreme commander. Winning a war always leads to huge changes, under any conditions. It's obvious that the president has gained a new and very potent source of additional legitimacy. The regime has gained greater stability, at least for the foreseeable future. The entire political spectrum without exception, including the president's most strident critics and opponents, supported this war. The public experience of solidarity throughout this war, about which the authorities and the opposition spoke with such pride, will not fade away without a trace. Having “sinned” and supported the government, it will now be more difficult for critics of the government to pick up their role once again without confronting their own fear and the reproaches of others. In sum, we can say that there was no political freedom in Azerbaijan beforehand, and there is even less reason to expect any more freedom now that the regime has waged a war so successfully.

Севиль Гусейнова: Я бы сказала, что наивысший пик популярности президент достиг во время боевых действий. И с каждым взятым селом или райцентром градус популярности повышался. После 10 ноября, на фоне празднования победы, сразу прозвучала и критика от наиболее националистически настроенных оппозиционеров и публичных деятелей. Обещания вернуть целиком весь Карабах пока не сбылись, хотя взятие Степанакерта, как принято считать, было лишь вопросом времени. Более того, на территории страны теперь находятся российские военные и это обстоятельство раздражает и вызывает опасение не только у профессиональных критиков режима, но и у многих обывателей. Думаю, что в случае ухудшения экономической и социальной обстановки голоса критиков, приглушенные на фоне победы, вновь зазвучат громче. Важно и то обстоятельство, что не был решен важнейший вопрос о статусе Нагорного Карабаха. Т.е. в целом, ситуация очень не стабильная и в любой момент может претерпеть значительные изменения. Но в целом, в краткосрочной перспективе, имидж президента укрепился, а это означает, что в области гражданских прав каких-то изменений в лучшую сторону ожидать не приходится.

Sevil Huseynova: I would say that the president achieved the peak of his popularity during the conflict. And with each village or regional centre taken, his popularity increased. But after November 10, while victory was being celebrated, those more nationalist opposition supporters and public figures started to voice criticism. Promises to recapture the entirety of Karabakh had not been met, [they said], although it was commonly believed that the capture of Stepanakert was only a matter of time. Furthermore, the Russian military now has a presence in Azerbaijan, which bothers prominent critics of the regime and many ordinary people alike. I think that if the economic and social situation deteriorates, the voices of these critics, now drowned out by the victory celebrations, will once again be heard. Importantly, the question of Nagorno-Karabakh's status was not resolved. So in general, the situation is very unstable and could significantly change at any time. But in the short term, the president's image has been strengthened, meaning that there are no grounds to expect changes for the better when it comes to civil rights.

ME: It seems that there is discontent in Azerbaijan with Russia's new role in the region. Once the jubilation wears off, what does that mean for Azerbaijani-Russian relations? And will that discontent work in the government's favour or against it?

СР: Очевидно, что присутствие российских военнослужащих в Карабахе играет против политического режима. Уже сейчас данное обстоятельство вызывает настороженность даже в среде убежденных симпатизантов власти. Но не думаю, что данное обстоятельство как-то поменяет в ближайшее время атмосферу “партнерских” отношений между двумя режимами. Россию всегда недолюбливали и критиковали. На уровне СМИ или, допустим, школьных учебников по истории, Россия и русские все постсоветские годы были составной частью образа врага. Но на уровне внешних отношений большее значение имели личные связи. При Борисе Ельцине отношения с Россией были более напряженными. При Владимире Путине гораздо более партнерскими. То есть такой негативный образ России и русских, как империи и имперской нации, союзника Армении больше предназначался для внутренней аудитории. В отношениях между президентами и правительствами всегда находился общий язык. Я думаю, что это и вопрос взаимной поддержки авторитарных лидеров. Каждый режим нуждается в определенной поддержке из вне.

SR: It's obvious that the Russian military presence in Nagorno-Karabakh will work against the regime. The current state of affairs is already causing some discomfort even among convinced supporters. But I don't think that in the near future it will somehow change the atmosphere of “partnership” between the two regimes. Russia has always been criticised and distrusted. In the media and, for example, in students’ history textbooks, Russia and Russians have been part of a broader image of the enemy throughout the post-Soviet years. But on the level of foreign relations, personal connections were more important. Under Boris Yeltsin, relations with Russia were more tense. Under Vladimir Putin, there has been more partnership. That is to say, the negative image of Russia and Russians as an imperialist nation and an ally of Armenia was more intended for domestic consumption. Presidents and governments have been able to find a common language. I think it's also a matter of mutual support between authoritarian leaders. Every regime needs some external support.

СГ: Присутствие российских военных в целом в обществе воспринимается негативно. Но, в то же время, невмешательство России в военные действия как бы компенсирует этот негатив. Весь вопрос в том, что будет, когда приблизится окончание пятилетнего срока пребывания миротворцев в Карабахе? Рано или поздно придется разбираться со сложными вопросами статуса Нагорного Карабаха. Мне кажется, что труднее придется российскому режиму. У азербайджанских властей есть ясное понимание выгодного для них и отвечающего интересам всей нации решения этого вопроса. Полный контроль со стороны Азербайджана. Армянскую сторону такое развитие дел никак не устраивает. Россия пытается сохранить отношения с обоими странами и чем дальше, тем труднее будет добиваться этой цели. Возрастающее недовольство, если оно случится в Азербайджане, будет играть против азербайджанских властей, потому что именно при их участии на территорию страны вошли войска третьего государства.

SH: The Russian military presence is indeed perceived negatively in society. But at the same time, Russia's non-interference in the hostilities somewhat makes up for it. The real question is what happens when the end of the peacekeepers’ five-year mandate approaches? Sooner or later, the complex issue of Nagorno-Karabakh's status will have to be addressed. It seems to me that that will cause a headache for the Russian regime. The Azerbaijani authorities have a clear understanding of that issue which suits them and the entire nation — complete control by Azerbaijan. But the Armenian side won't be satisfied by that state of affairs. Meanwhile, Russia tries to maintain relations with both countries; the further apart they are, the more difficult it will be for Moscow to do so. A growth in discontent, if that happens in Azerbaijan, will indeed work against the authorities because they enabled the troops of a third state to enter the country.

ME: Turkey also provided extensive support to Azerbaijan throughout the war. But Turkey is facing a crisis of its own. What will Turkey get in return for its assistance? What could Ankara expect?

СР: Турция уже получила определенные дивиденды от активной поддержки Азербайджана в войне. Сама война позволила хотя бы на некоторое время отвлечь значительную часть населения Турции от социальных проблем. С экономикой все очень плохо и лучший выход для негативных эмоций – участие в маленькой победоносной войне. Пантюркистские идеи и национализм правого толка широко распространенны в обеих странах, если не сказать, что доминируют в них. Война предоставила дополнительную возможность поиграть на этих струнах, возбудить приятные эмоции солидарности в борьбе против общего врага. Помимо этого, Турция максимально укрепила свой символический авторитет и влияние в Азербайджане. Любовь к “братской” Турции сейчас сильна как никогда. Нужно сказать, что Реджеп Эрдоган выглядел куда внушительнее на трибуне в качестве оратора обращавшегося к азербайджанским военнослужащим и гражданам страны, чем Ильхам Алиев. Тем более, что Алиев и не сказал ничего нового. А вот Эрдоган даже стихи о Лачине продекламировал. Турция тоже получает прямое наземное сообщение с Азербайджаном – Мегринский коридор. Эта часть соглашения выгодна обеим сторонам.

Ну и, наконец, можно ожидать, что последуют какие-то новые выгодные для Турции соглашения. Теперь мяч на поле Алиева, который в долгу перед Эрдоганом, которому уже были обещаны контракты. Но сфера строительства это очевидное поле отмывания коррупционных миллиардов. И мало вероятно, что азербайджанский режим не воспользуется таким шансом в полной мере. Восстановление разрушенных сел и городов – это отличная возможность для азербайджанской власти вновь говорить о том, что с социальными реформами придется повременить. Вначале нужно построить дома и дороги и вернуть вынужденных переселенцев домой. Турецкий бизнес допустят к проектам по восстановлению территорий, но львиная доля и контроль над процессом останется за семьей Алиевых-Пашаевых.

SR: Turkey has already received certain payoffs from its support for Azerbaijan. For a time, the war made it possible to distract a significant section of Turkish society from social problems. The economic situation is very bad, and the best way to quell negative sentiment is to get involved in a “victorious little war”. Pan-Turkic ideas and right-wing nationalism are widespread in both countries, or even dominate them. The war offered another chance to play the same tune, inflaming solidarity in a struggle against a common enemy. Moreover, Turkey has strengthened its symbolic authority and influence in Azerbaijan to the maximum degree possible. Love for “brotherly” Turkey is at an all-time high. It must also be said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was far more impressive on the [victory parade] podium when addressing the Azerbaijani servicemen and citizens, even more so than Ilham Aliyev. Particularly because Aliyev did not say anything new. While Erdoğan even recited poems about Lachin [a strategically important town in Nagorno-Karabakh]. Turkey also receives a direct ground connection with Azerbaijan — a corridor through Meghri in Armenia. That part of the agreement suits both parties. And finally, it can be expected that there will be new agreements which benefit Turkey. Now the ball is on Aliyev's court — he is indebted to Erdoğan, who has already been promised contracts. The construction industry is an obvious way to launder billions, and it is unlikely that the Azerbaijani regime will not take full advantage of that chance. The reconstruction of destroyed villages and cities is an excellent chance for the Azerbaijani authorities to argue that social reforms have to be postponed. Firstly, roads and houses need to be built for returning IDPs. Turkish businesses will be invited to reconstruction projects across the retaken territories, but the lion's share and ultimate control over the process will remain with the [ruling] Aliyev-Pashayev family.

ME: Many Azerbaijani IDPs have lived outside Karabakh for over a quarter of a century. What will be the biggest obstacles to their returning home? Will all of them be willing or able to do so?

СР: Можно точно сказать, что все захотят вернуть свои дома и какие-то земельные участки. Квартиры. Но будут ли жить на этих территориях? Кто-то, конечно, останется. Кто-то вернув дом, возможно отстроив его останется в Баку, где есть работа и налажена жизнь. Так живут не только вынужденные переселенцы, но и вся страна. Надежды найти хоть какую-нибудь работу, сделать карьеру, приводят очень многих жителей страны в столичный Баку. И, конечно, есть проблема поиска финансовых средств. Пока неясно в какой форме государство будет оказывать поддержку. Но если какая-то семья, а таких очень много, за почти 30 лет так и не смогла обустроить свой быт, если люди все эти годы продолжали жить в ужасных условиях в бывших пионерских лагерях, общежитиях и тому подобных местах, это значит, что у них просто не было средств построить себе новые дома, приобрести земельные участки, курить квартиры. Понятно, что такие возможности не появятся вдруг только потому, что они могут вернуться к своим разрушенным домам.

SR: It can certainly be said that all of them want to return to their homes and their lands, their apartments. But will they live in these territories? Of course, some will stay. Others may return, and having rebuilt their homes, return to Baku where they have jobs and lives. That's the reality of life for the entire country, not just IDPs. They hope to find some kind of work, get an apartment, and move to the capital like many other Azerbaijanis. And, naturally, there is the problem of financial resources. It's not yet clear in what form the state will offer support. But if a family has been unable to build a stable life for the past 30 years — and there are many such families — if for all that time they have continued to live in abysmal conditions and in former pioneers’ camps, dormitories, and similar accommodation, that means that they simply do not have the resources to build themselves new homes, take over plots of land, or buy apartments. Everybody understands that such opportunities will not simply appear just because they can return to their destroyed houses.

СГ: С возвращением возникает большая проблема определения прав собственности. Учитывая, что речь идет о сотнях тысячах людей решить эту проблему будет очень непросто. В 1990-е люди покидали свои дома в спешке. У многих не сохранились документы. Большинство так наверняка и не смогли оформить права собственности. Это ведь был Советский союз, с его особенным отношением к недвижимости. Это будет очень сложный процесс. Но, в любом случае, это рано или поздно должно было случиться. Жаль, что для этого понадобилась новая война.

SH: IDPs’ return to Karabakh raises the question of defining property rights. Considering that we are talking about hundreds of thousands of people, it will be very difficult to solve the issue. In the 1990s, many people left their homes in a hurry. Many did not have documents. This was the Soviet Union, which had its own attitude to real estate. It will be a difficult process, but sooner or later it has to happen. It's a pity that a new war was needed to do so.

ME: Aliyev recently stated that there will be no special autonomous status for Karabakh Armenians, but has also hinted at “cultural autonomy”. In any case, over nearly three decades, Baku does not seem to have concretely proposed any autonomy which might assuage Karabakh Armenian concerns. Could that change?



СР: Что касается автономии для Карабаха, то я скорее пессимист. Об автономии не договорились до победы, почему режим должен идти на этот непопулярный шаг сейчас? Да и в целом, что может значить автономный статус для какой-то территории в современном Азербайджане, где авторитарная власть стремится к полному контролю над обществом? Даже если статус и будет предоставлен, то это будет какая-то форма культурной автономии. Не более того.

SR: When it comes to autonomy for Karabakh, I'm more of a pessimist. There were no agreements about autonomy before the military victory, so why should the regime be expected to take such an unpopular step now? And in general, what can an autonomous status for this or that territory really mean in modern Azerbaijan, where an authoritarian regime strives for complete control over society? Even if such a status were to be granted, it would be some form of cultural autonomy. Nothing more.

СГ: Не думаю, что официальная позиция будет меняться кардинальным образом. Более того, как победившая сторона, Азербайджан может занять еще более бескомпромиссную позицию по вопросу статуса Карабаха. Теперь стороны поменяются местами. Азербайджан будет устраивать до поры до времени статус-кво, а армянская сторона попытается выносить этот вопрос на широкое обсуждение. Более того, Азербайджан может поднять вопрос финансовой компенсаций и таким образом сузит шансы другой стороны во время переговоров. По понятным причинам есть сейчас и сохранится еще на долгие годы большой запас недоверия к карабахским армянам. Они с оружием в руках выступили против официальной азербайджанской власти. Поэтому предоставление реальной автономии представляется мало вероятным. По крайней мере, власти будут всеми силами сопротивляться такому решению. Тем более, что встретят в этом полную поддержку у практически всего населения страны.

SH: I don't expect the official position to change dramatically. Furthermore, as the winning side, Azerbaijan can take an even more uncompromising stance towards the status of Karabakh. The sides will now switch. Azerbaijan will be content to preserve the status quo for the time being, while the Armenian side will try and raise the issue for discussion. Azerbaijan could also raise the issue of financial compensation to narrow the other side's chances during negotiations. For obvious reasons, there is now deep distrust towards the Karabakh Armenians and that will remain for many years to come. They took up arms in opposition to the Azerbaijani authorities. Therefore, the granting of any real autonomy seems unlikely. At the very least, the authorities will resist such a move with all their might. And in that, they will enjoy complete support from almost the entire population of the country.

ME: The Caucasus scholar Laurence Broers has suggested that this victory could mean more prominence for veterans in Azerbaijani politics. The situations are very different, but veterans had a big clout in Armenia after the First Karabakh War. Could they be a political challenge in Azerbaijan?

СР: Очевидно, что статус армии и людей в форме сильно вырос. Армейская служба никогда не пользовалась большой популярностью в стране. Возможно сейчас ситуация поменяется. Человек в военной форме будет пользоваться гораздо большим уважением. За ними теперь слава героев. В стране появился новый влиятельный институт, новые публичные люди, претендующие на всеобщую любовь. Но думаю, что в ближайшие годы конкуренции Алиеву эти люди не составят. Им понадобится время, чтобы привыкнуть к роли самостоятельных игроков. Весь вопрос в том, что однажды, неизбежным образом трон под Алиевым закачается и тогда военные могут быстро заполнить образовавшийся вакуум власти.

SR: It's obvious that the status of the army and people in uniform has been strongly enhanced. Military service has never really been very popular in Azerbaijan. But perhaps the situation will change now. A man in military uniform may be much more respected. They are now loved as heroes. An institution has appeared in the country which commands not just influence but universal adoration. Nevertheless, I don't think that these people will compete with Aliyev in the years to come. It will take some time before they are used to being independent players. The point is that one day, the throne will be pulled out from under Aliyev and the military could quickly fill the ensuing power vacuum.

СГ: Думаю, что власть может осознавать эти риски. Сейчас Алиев способен контролировать армию. У власти есть ресурсы необходимые для того, чтобы держать военных под своим контролем. У президента есть и кнут и пряники для этого. Но, учитывая, что готовится масштабная коммеморация победы, роль ветеранов будет в ближайшие годы только возрастать. Возможно однажды люди прошедшие войну попытаются заявить о себе на политическом поле. Если такое случится в ситуации политического кризиса, то это не сулит стране ничего хорошего.

Но можно думать, что в ходе войны не выделились какие-то очень уж яркие персоналии в среде военного руководства. Власти все же старались подчеркивать роль президента как главнокомандующего и в конце войны он получил неофициальное звание “победоносного”. Думаю власти очень ревностно будут следить за положением дел в этой сфере.

SH: I think that the authorities are aware of those risks. Aliyev is now able to control the army, and the government has the resources it needs to keep the military under its control. The president has both a carrot and a stick. But given that large-scale commemorations of the victory are already in planning, the role of veterans will only increase in coming years. Perhaps one day, those who fought in this war will try to make themselves known in politics. If that happened during a political crisis, it would not bode well for the country. What can be said is that there weren't really any figures among the military leadership who stood out. The authorities tried to stress the role of the president as commander-in-chief; by the end of the war he had received the unofficial title “victorious”. So I think that the authorities will very jealously try to keep an eye on that state of affairs.

ME: Several extremely gruesome videos showing Azerbaijani soldiers mutilating and decapitating Armenian prisoners of war and civilians have surfaced on social media channels. Azerbaijani prosecutors have launched an inquiry. While this step could be an acknowledgement of these crimes, the prosecutor has already dismissed some of the video evidence as a fake. What's the context, and the likely outcome?

SР: Отрицание военных преступлений, нежелание обсуждать проблемы насилия – это не новая тенденция. Обе стороны занимались этим на протяжении всех тридцати лет конфликта. Понятно, что признание таких фактов может еще и сильно подпортить праздник победы в Азербайджане. Так что подтекст здесь один – азербайджанская сторона будет и дальше отрицать факты совершения ее военнослужащими каких-либо преступлений. В этом контексте всегда будет ставиться спекулятивный вопрос: а почему международное сообщество ничего не говорит десятилетиями о преступлениях армян? О той же трагедии в Ходжалы? Это старая пластинка, которую заездили обе стороны, но она им еще прослужит многие годы.

SR: The denial of war crimes and the unwillingness to discuss this violence is not a new tendency. Both sides have done so for the past 30 years of this conflict. It is also clear that recognising such facts could spoil the victory festivities in Azerbaijan. So there is just one subtext: the Azerbaijani side will continue to deny that its servicemen have committed any crimes whatsoever. In this context, the following questions will always be raised: Why has the international community not said anything for decades about Armenians’ crimes? Or about the tragedy in Khojaly? This is an old record which has been played many times by both sides. It will serve them well for years to come.

СГ: На протяжении многих лет обе стороны инвестировали в популяризацию образа врага. Героизация поступка Рамиля Сафарова, военного офицера убившего армянского коллегу, также сыграло очень важную роль. Те, кто совершал такого рода действия возможно даже и не понимали, что совершают акты военных преступлений. Конечно, данное обстоятельство не может быть оправданием, но многое говорит об атмосфере в стране. Всеобщая эйфория на фоне военных успехов и позитивная реакция со стороны зрителей, могли только подстегивать кого-то на радикальные шаги. Сам факт снятия на видео и распространение в социальных сетях таких роликов лишь подтверждают такие догадки. В этой ситуации, только жесткая реакция военного начальства могла остановить подобные действия.