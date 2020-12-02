Join our online conversation on ‘Combating misinformation in under-resourced languages’

Close

Written byRising Voices
Posted 2 December 2020 14:02 GMT

Join Global Voices and its Rising Voices initiative in collaboration with First Draft on Thursday 10 December 2020, for a free online conversation on the topic “Combating misinformation in under-resourced languages.”

The session will explore the impact of misinformation on some linguistic and ethnic minorities in Africa and Asia, and how certain members of these communities are gearing up to deal with it.

The coronavirus and elections are merely two examples of topics where providing credible information to citizens poses a challenge. While access to reliable information is a right, credible, fact-checked information often reaches only certain sectors of society, most likely those that speak more dominant languages. Are we doing enough to monitor how misinformation is impacting linguistic and ethnic minorities and speakers of languages where media literacy resources are scarce, and how it spreads among these communities?

Our aim for this webinar is for it to be a place where journalists and fact-checkers can meet some of the people fighting for accurate information to be made available in local, regional, or under-resourced languages, can gain an understanding of their issues, and also learn from their experiences and specific techniques.

The panelists at this session will be:

The session will be facilitated by Marie Bohner (First Draft) and Eddie Avila (Global Voices).

Register here to join us on Thursday 10 December 10 at 14:00 UTC (click here to convert to the time zone in your location).

