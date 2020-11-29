This Giving Tuesday, Donate to Global Voices

Close

Human connections across lines of difference can change how people understand the world.
Posted 29 November 2020 22:05 GMT
What a year 2020 has been—and it’s not over yet.

In the midst of it all, we at Global Voices have continued to publish nuanced stories from the four corners of the globe, bringing our readers unique global perspectives on issues such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the movement for racial justice, protests in countries such as Belarus and Thailand, and much, much more.

The Global Voices community of bloggers, authors, journalists and digital rights activists have been working for the past 16 years to build bridges across countries and languages and to defend the independence of the media, the openness of the Internet, and the right of everyone, everywhere, to free expression.

Our work and our international community of contributors is proof that that human connections across lines of difference can change how people understand the world.

Please donate today to help us continue this important work.

