Mexican lawmakers approve same-sex marriage in the State of Puebla

On November 3, Puebla became the 19th Mexican state to recognize same-sex marriage in the country. 31 congresspeople out of 39 raised their hand to pass the legislation under the gaze of nearly 20,000 viewers on Facebook Live and Periscope. The meeting was held virtually to respect social distancing measures.

Puebla's recent ruling in favor of recognizing same-sex marriage follows in the footsteps of 18 other Mexican States such as Mexico City, Jalisco and Quintana Roo.

In 2015, the Mexican Supreme Court delivered a groundbreaking ruling which provided the legal basis for courts throughout Mexico to approve same-sex marriage. Since then, a series of federal appeals have ruled in favor of same-sex couples, including a 2017 Supreme Court ruling which struck down Puebla's same-sex marriage ban.

In the Americas, the first countries to recognize same-sex marriage were Argentina in 2010 and Brazil two years later. Today, Costa Rica, Colombia, Ecuador, Uruguay, the United States, Canada, and overseas European territories recognize the union.

In December 2019, Celeste Ascencio from the ruling party MORENA launched a process to amend the Mexican Constitution and make same-sex marriage legal nationwide in Mexico. This process is still pending.

In 2016, one out of seven polled Mexicans disagreed with the right for LGBTQI+ people to get married. The percentage fluctuates over time, with some years showcasing more approval than others. On Twitter, however, reactions were overwhelmingly positive at the news:

