Close

Support Global Voices

To stay independent, free, and sustainable, our community needs the help of friends and readers like you.

Donate now »

See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

Hong Kong police to launch hotline for public to report violations of the national security law

'There will be eyes and ears everywhere'
Written byOiwan Lam
Posted 31 October 2020 0:07 GMT

Screen capture of HK police's website through which the public can report protest activities to authorities.

Hong Kong police's national security unit will soon launch a new multi-platform channel including email, messaging apps, and a telephone hotline for the public to report on people suspected of violating the national security law (NSL), according to sources who spoke on condition of anonymity to the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

If confirmed, this new development strongly indicates that the NSL will likely not target “a small number” of individuals, as Carrie Lam once promised, but surveil Hong Kong residents on a massive scale.

The SCMP reports that the informants’ identities would be kept secret and all intelligence gathered would be handled by the national security police.

A government source told the SCMP the setup would “create a deterrent effect for potential suspects, as there will be eyes and ears everywhere.”

Currently, a number of pro-Beijing politicians, organizations and groups in Hong Kong have set up similar, private hotlines and websites that encourage the public to report on suspects of violating the NSL. Those include, for example, platforms for the public to report school teachers who they believe have engaged in “professional misconduct.”

The Hong Kong police did set up a similar platform in September through which the public can inform authorities about protest activities. The police say the platform has received 1.2 million reports since it was launched, and that they have assisted on the arrest and prosecution of individuals. As of October 28, 10,144 individuals have been arrested since the anti-China extradition protests broke out in Hong Kong in June 2019.

The current proposal seems similar, but of a larger scale. It'd be handled by the police’s national security department, which has zero public accountability: By the national security law itself, the department does not respond to public complaints, including those made by the Legislative Council. This means that the public would have no way to find out how the department uses the intelligence it gathers.

Hong Kong Watch, a UK-based human rights group, described the potential new development as “dystopian:”

Under @hk_watch’s thread, many described the report system as “Cultural Revolution 2.0” — during the Chinese Cultural Revolution in the 1960s, Chinese Communist Party Leader Mao Zedong mobilized grassroots citizens to report on their friends and families’ ideological leanings.

@Stand_with_HK, an activist outlet, compared the new development to the Soviet Union's Stalinist era:

Benjamin Cheung, lecturer on social psychology at the University of British Columbia, considered the chilling effects of this “hotline”:

And Hong Kong-based activist outlet @HKGlobalConnect pointed out:

Democratic Party Lawmaker James To says that this Cultural Revolution-style of report system would lead to distrust and eventually social disintegration.

Categories

Regions
Topics
Creative Commons License
Written byOiwan Lam

Support our work

Global Voices stands out as one of the earliest and strongest examples of how media committed to building community and defending human rights can positively influence how people experience events happening beyond their own communities and national borders.

Please consider making a donation to help us continue this work.

Donate now

Recent East Asia Stories

More »

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved

Receive great stories from around the world directly in your inbox.

Sign up to receive the best of Global Voices!

Submitted addresses will be confirmed by email, and used only to keep you up to date about Global Voices and our mission. See our Privacy Policy for details.

Newsletter powered by Mailchimp (Privacy Policy and Terms).

* = required field
Email Frequency



No thanks, show me the site