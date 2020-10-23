Close

All topics 

Official obscurification trails the Lagos shooting of anti-police protesters 

Nigerian authorities deny the killings despite numerous evidence 
Written byNwachukwu Egbunike
Posted 23 October 2020 8:39 GMT

The Lagos Lekki toll gate. The #EndSARS protesters were concentrated in front of the toll gate. Photo by S. Aderogba, December 15, 2018, Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0). 

At around 7 p.m. WAT, October 20, on what is now referred to as Black Tuesday, Nigerian security forces released live ammunition on unarmed youth protesters in Lekki toll gate, Lagos.

READ MORE: Nigerian military opens fire on peaceful protesters in Lagos

Barely 48 hours after, official government sources are now either trying to deny the incident or the fatality recorded. 

Nigerian youth have staged peaceful nationwide protests since October 9, against police brutality inflicted by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad known as SARS.

Official muddling of the Lekki massacre

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on the morning of October 21, repudiated any record of fatality at the Lekki shooting during a live broadcast: “Three of the injured protesters have been discharged, while some are in the hospital. There is no record of any fatalities.”

The governor, later that day, recanted the no-fatality stance by admitting that “a life was lost at Reddington Hospital due to blunt force trauma to the head,” which he described as “an isolated case.”

But this runs contrary to investigations by Amnesty International which states that “the Nigerian army and police killed at least 12 peaceful protesters,” in both Lekki and Alausa, Lagos sites of the EndSARS mass action.

Sanwo-Olu also disowned ownership over the deployment of soldiers to Lekki, stating that “no governor controls the rules of engagement of the army.”

But the governor is not alone in this official muddling of the narrative about the Lekki killings. 

The Nigerian Army, which through their verified Twitter handle has branded screenshots of news reports from foreign media as “fake news” coming from Reuters, New York Times, Globe & Mail, France24, and numerous local media like ThisDay, Vanguard, Nairametrics.

The Lagos State government (LSG) and the Nigerian Army (NA) have been on a denial spree without giving any account of what actually transpired on the night of October 20. 

The truth about the Lekki mass shooting 

Protesters at the #EndSARS protest in Lagos, Nigeria. Photo by Kaizenify, October 13, 2020. Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The tons of multimedia evidence from protesters totally negate the spin by the LSG and the NA.  

This first-hand report [gory video, viewers discretion advised] shows how one of the Lekki #EndSARS protesters had to feign death to fend off a soldier’s physical attacks on October 20. This heart-wrenching video captures a protester breaking with emotion as he sings the Nigerian national anthem, while gunfire pops in the background. 

But protesters were not the only ones with testimonies of what transpired in Lekki on that Black Tuesday. 

Journalist Fanny Facsar, DW News’ Africa correspondent and head of West Africa Bureau, was one of those who “made it out from Lekki tollgate alive” after the shootings. 

Facsar confirms in the above video that the Lekki toll gate was invaded by “people dressed in camouflage, gunmen, unclear whether they were the military or what kind of Nigerian security forces,” and released live ammunition on protesters. Facsar and her team “found a way to hunker down” and from their position, “lying down for at least an hour,” they were able to “witness what was going on around [them.] …There was chaos, there was panic, it was a huge mess,” Facsar said.   

Additionally, journalists and human rights group have conducted independent verification of protesters’ claims. Their findings equally debunk the claims by both LSG and NA.  

Investigations by Amnesty International from evidence collected “from eyewitnesses, video footage and hospital reports” asserts that “between 6:45 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. [WAT] on Tuesday, 20 October, the Nigerian military opened fire” on peaceful and unarmed protesters. 

Investigations by the BBC, confirmed eyewitness account, that men dressed in military camouflage opened fire on protesters in Lagos, Nigeria at around 6:45 p.m. WAT Tuesday evening of October 20:

They started firing at we [us], the peaceful protesters, it was chaos. Somebody got hit straight beside me, and he died on the spot. They kept on shooting and shooting at us and it lasted for an hour and half. The Nigerian Army actually put barricades at both sides. Medical services couldn’t get to people. And the soldiers were actually picking up the dead bodies…  

CNN spoke to eyewitnesses “from the scene of the shootings” who confirmed that “the protesters were barricaded on both sides of the toll gate and fired on.”  

Video verified by Reuters on October 21, showed armed police in the Yaba area of Lagos, kicking a man as he lay on the ground. One officer fired into his back and dragged his limp body down the street.

Nigerians are not fooled by government-backed falsehoods

Protesters at the #EndSARS protest in Lagos, Nigeria. Photo by Kaizenify October 13, 2020, Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Nigerian netizens have been speaking up in face of the false spin and the effort to change the narrative about the killings. 

Samuel Otigba, a Twitter user said that the whole ploy is to make the incident look “like a tall tale” with “zero soldiers, zero deaths”: 

This will be achieved by a government-sponsored social media “troll army” churning out propaganda to discredit the movement, asserts Ayobami: 

This has been the norm for Nigerian governments, to deny every incident by “querying eyewitness accounts, muddying the waters of the narrative”, Dr. Ike Anya opines: 

Young Nigerians, Moverick states, are now experiencing the same “horrors that their parents dealt with” while pushing back military dictatorship:  

Film producer Editi Effiòng tweeted that the Nigerian government had no intentions to grant any of the protesters’ demands, despite their initial promises to do so:  

“We leave you to your conscience and law of humanity,” says Dupe Killa: 

As Alexander Onukwue asserts in TechCabal, while the establishment consistently alleges that “everybody is lying,” they are not “interested in volunteering the truth.” In order to cover their tracks, these state institutions seem to have “kicked off an operation against misinformation on social media across Nigeria,” says Onukwue. 

Written byNwachukwu Egbunike

