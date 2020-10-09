Close

Support Global Voices

To stay independent, free, and sustainable, our community needs the help of friends and readers like you.

Donate now »

See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

New evidence indicates Hong Kong police helped China arrest 12 activists fleeing for Taiwan

The 12 activists are now detained in Shenzen
Written byOiwan Lam
Posted 9 October 2020 11:07 GMT

Activists protested outside Government Flying Service's headquarters on October 8. Photo posted by Joshua Wong on his Facebook profile.

Flight records and newly leaked documents belonging to Hong Kong Government Flying Service (GFS) suggest that the Hong Kong police tailed 12 fleeing activists until they were arrested by mainland Chinese coast guards on August 23.

The Hong Kong police had previously denied knowledge of the activists’ escape plan to Taiwan by speedboat and claimed to have learned about the arrest only on August 28 upon notification by mainland Chinese authorities.

But evidence surfaced this week suggest that the Hong Kong authorities were aware of the plan and may have assisted mainland Chinese authorities in the arrest operation.

Aged between 16 to 30, the 12 activists had been previously charged in Hong Kong with crimes ranging from police assault, arson, and rioting to collusion with foreign forces for their protest activities in 2019.

Penalty for those crimes could be up to 10 years in prison, in the case of rioting, or life imprisonment in the case of collusion with foreign forces under the newly-enacted national security law.

While they were on bail, the 12 activists attempted to flee Hong Kong by speedboat to Taiwan, where they would seek asylum. They were arrested by the Chinese coast guard and charged with illegal border-crossing. They are now detained in Shenzhen.

The 12 have been incommunicado since their capture and lawyers hired by their families were denied visits.

Since the arrest, activists in Hong Kong have been hunting radar records from nearby vessels and other available information to verify whether the speedboat was indeed captured in Chinese waters — if proven otherwise, the arrest would be deemed illegal.

This week, Apple Daily News obtained records from a flight-tracking application called Flightware which indicate that a fixed-wing B-LVB government-owned aircraft tailed the activists’ speedboat on August 23 until they were outside of Hong Kong waters.

Activist Joshua Wong, who is a member of the concern group “Save HK 12 youth,” posted the news on Twitter:

GFS refused to comment on the story. Chief Executive Carrie Lam reaffirmed on October 6 that the Hong Kong government has had no role in the arrest of the 12.

Two days after Apple Daily News’ story was published, “Save HK 12 youth” received the flight logs of the fixed-wing B-LVB aircraft showing it was involved in a GFS operation on August 23:

Joshua Wong highlighted that the mission was marked with “P-OPS,”  an abbreviation for “police operations”:

On October 8, the concern group and the activists’ families staged a protest outside the GFS demanding a full explanation of the August 23 flight mission:

The mounting evidence has led many more Hongkongers to believe that the police has assisted with the detention of the 12 activists by China, where the chances of them facing a fair trial are slim:

Categories

Regions
Topics
Creative Commons License
Written byOiwan Lam

Support our work

Global Voices stands out as one of the earliest and strongest examples of how media committed to building community and defending human rights can positively influence how people experience events happening beyond their own communities and national borders.

Please consider making a donation to help us continue this work.

Donate now

Recent East Asia Stories

More »

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved

Receive great stories from around the world directly in your inbox.

Sign up to receive the best of Global Voices!

Submitted addresses will be confirmed by email, and used only to keep you up to date about Global Voices and our mission. See our Privacy Policy for details.

Newsletter powered by Mailchimp (Privacy Policy and Terms).

* = required field
Email Frequency



No thanks, show me the site