Close

Support Global Voices

To stay independent, free, and sustainable, our community needs the help of friends and readers like you.

Donate now »

See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

Youth activist Licypriya Kangujam leads India's movement against climate change

The nine-year-old promotes climate consciousness and environmental accountability
Written byAnumeha Verma
Posted 4 October 2020 7:56 GMT
Licypriya addressing UNESCO Partners’ Forum 2019 (Biennial Luanda) in Angola on 20 September 2019. Image via Wikimedia Commons by Dilanlekamge. CC BY-SA 4.0.

Licypriya Kangujam addressing the UNESCO Partners’ Forum (Biennial Luanda) in Angola on September 20, 2019. Image by Dilanlekamge via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

Two days before she turned nine, climate crusader Licypriya Kangujam — who has more than 93.4K followers on Twitter, over 20K followers on Facebook, and 18.6K-plus subscribers to her YouTube channeltweeted:

Kangujam uses these popular social media channels to champion the cause of climate justice not just in India, where she is from, but across the world. The response to her call is testimony to the support she has garnered online for her cause:

Many of Kangujam's followers, like Nandini Dixit, a plant lover from Chhattisgarh, often take her ideas even further:

They also lend support to the young climate activist in other tangible ways. On September 24, for instance, climate crusaders accompanied Kangujam as — true to her promise on Twitter — she sought to enter the Indian parliament in an effort to urge lawmakers to pass bills on climate change. Although the group was not given access, members staged a peaceful rally outside the parliament building in Delhi, making many sit-up and take notice:

Several national and regional dailies in India covered Kangujam's attempt to engage lawmakers, and quoted her as saying that laws against carbon emissions and greenhouse gases can go a long way in creating climate consciousness.

Kangujam is also a fervent supporter of introducing climate change education in schools, an intervention promoted by several activists who believe that inculcating climate consciousness at a young age can be effective in reducing activities that are detrimental to the environment.

Born in Manipur in northeastern India, Kangujam now lives in Noida, a satellite town near Delhi, the capital. She took up the cudgels against climate change at the tender age of six and hasn’t given up since. Attending the Asian Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction in July 2018 piqued her interest in the impact of climate change; her experience there encouraged her to become more involved in saving the planet.

After returning from the conference, she set up Child Movement, an India-based initiative aimed at raising awareness about climate change and tackling disasters in order to protect the planet's future.

Since then, she has been actively organising rallies in different parts of the country and adding her voice to initiatives across the globe, visiting more than 30 countries so far. Kangujam even addressed world leaders in Madrid, Spain, at the 2019 United Nations Climate Change Conference.

Though she and Greta Thunberg are “good friends”, Kangujam has categorically refuted comparisons to the young Swedish climate activist, preferring to forge her own identity. In an interview with WION News, she explained:

People call me ‘Greta of India’, but truly I am ‘Licypriya of India’.

Given the poor air quality in Delhi and surrounding areas, Kangujam says that living in Noida has made her more climate-conscious than ever. Each winter, residents’ lungs are subjected to the merciless attack of pollutants released into the atmosphere from burning stubble, adding to the already overwhelming emissions from factories and vehicles:

When it comes to climate change, she wants the problems of the Global South — including India — to be recognized, without being lost in the conundrum that the rest of the world faces. She explained her position in a talk she gave at the TEDxSBSC (Shaheed Bhagat Singh College in Delhi) earlier this year:

The efforts of young Licypriya Kangujam — not to mention her huge following on social media — goes to show that youth are not ambivalent towards the issue of climate change, and that many people, of all ages, relate to the cause. It's a silver lining that suggests hope is not lost and the world still stands a chance.

Categories

Regions
Topics
Creative Commons License
Written byAnumeha Verma

Support our work

Global Voices stands out as one of the earliest and strongest examples of how media committed to building community and defending human rights can positively influence how people experience events happening beyond their own communities and national borders.

Please consider making a donation to help us continue this work.

Donate now

Recent South Asia Stories

More »

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved

Receive great stories from around the world directly in your inbox.

Sign up to receive the best of Global Voices!

Submitted addresses will be confirmed by email, and used only to keep you up to date about Global Voices and our mission. See our Privacy Policy for details.

Newsletter powered by Mailchimp (Privacy Policy and Terms).

* = required field
Email Frequency



No thanks, show me the site