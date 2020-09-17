In Peru, indigenous youth rap against sexual violence

On September 6, high school students from the Cusco region of Peru marked International Indigenous Women's Day by creating a rap video demanding girl's rights, including access to emergency kits and therapeutic abortions in cases of rape.

In the video, shared with the hashtag #WarmallanAmaraqMamaqa (Quechua for “#Girls, not mothers”), students from the Kusi Kawsay educational institution rap about the 700 reports of rape committed against girls during COVID-19 related lockdown. According to data from the Ministry for Women and Vulnerable Populations’ Aurora National Program, 6072 violence-related cases against children up to 17-years-old were reported during Peru's COVID-19 social isolation period from March 16 and August 31.

The same report adds that 16.2 percent of minors were victims of sexual violence, of which 92.9 percent were girls and 7.1 percent were boys. Cusco region is the third region nationwide in the rate of sexual violence against minors, with 9.7 percent of the total attended cases.

The full video, shared on September 6, can be viewed in full on Kusi Kawsay school Twitter account and on YouTube. The youngsters rap in Spanish and in Quechua.

Video campaña #WarmallanAmaraqMamaqa de las jóvenes de Kusi Kawsay. Exigimos que los derechos de las niñas campesinas e indígenas se respeten 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/ZX79Eo604F — Kusi Kawsay (@KawsayKusi) September 7, 2020

Video campaign #WarmallanAmaraqMamaqa by young girls from Kusi Kawsay. We demand the rights of peasant and indigneous girls to be respected. 👇🏾

The lyrics, which include “I reveal the fear”, “underestimating women [is] part of colonization” and “never silent,” were written by Elizangela, a 13-year-old teenager:

1 / 7 Letra de rap escrita por Elizangela, 13 años: Campaña juvenil de #WarmallanAmaraqMamaqa (#NiñasNoMadres en Quechua). Este video campaña fue creada por lxs jóvenes del colegio Kusi Kawsay para exigir la protección de niñas campesinas e indígenas. Estáte atento/a!✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/lmE3cgpt4z — Kusi Kawsay (@KawsayKusi) September 5, 2020

1 / 7 Rap lytrics were written by 13-year od Elizangela, Youth campaign #WarmallanAmaraqMamaqa (Girls, not mothers in Quechua). This video campaign was created by youth from Kusi Kawsay school to demand protection for peasant and indigenous girls. Stay tuned! ✊🏾

The Kusi Kawsay school is located in the Písac District, at almost 3000 meters above sea level, and is focused on education of indigenous children from nearby communities. The school's philosophy blends elements of Waldorf education with the Andean tradition, striving to to holistically enhance students’ artistic, intellectual, and practical skills:

La filosofía educativa de Kusi Kawsay está basada en la tradición andina a lo cual ha integrado algunos elementos de la pedagogía Waldorf. Actualmente atiende a un estimado de 95 niñas y niños del Valle Sagrado de los Incas en Pisac, Cusco. Actualmente cuenta con tres niveles: inicial, primario y secundario.