Young Cubans capture beauty and resilience with photographs of the COVID-19 lockdown

This article was originally published by Periodismo de Barrio and edited by Global Voices. This is the link to the original article.

Cuba entered a partial lockdown at the end of March and began relaxing restrictions on July 20. After a new wave of infections in Havana in August, the country once again canceled international flights and closed beaches, restaurants, and bars. So far, the death toll on the island is 91.

During the first lockdown, in mid-June, elTOQUE ‘s newsroom and Periodismo de Barrio launched the “After April” Online Photography Workshop with the aim of creatively documenting life on the island while the April lockdowns were in full swing.

For almost a month, young Cubans exchanged skills and knowledge about photography. Through social networks and a group on the platform Telegram, they formed a community of around 70 people who taught and learned collectively, while sharing photos and experiences.

Among the photographs in the workshop, there were portraits, landscapes, and building façades that had an impact on the memory of the participants.

Although the workshop is officially over, the After April group is still active on Telegram. So far, around 570 photos have been shared and 45 were submitted for the call. In this gallery, we published 13 of the 24 photographs that were included in the final selection.