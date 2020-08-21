Close

Support Global Voices

To stay independent, free, and sustainable, our community needs the help of friends and readers like you.

Donate now »

See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

Netflix to show first Angolan feature film

Dias Santana is 80% an Angolan production and 20% South African
A small portrait of Dércio Tsandzana
Written byDércio Tsandzana
Translated byLiam Anderson
Translation posted 21 August 2020 11:31 GMT

Translations

Read this post in Malagasy, Português

Netflix advertisement for the movie Santana, to be premiered on 28 August. ScreengrabImage text: “I want Dias Santana and his brother dead” 

From August 28, an Angolan production will appear for the first time in Netflix's catalogue. It is the feature film “Dias Santana”, made jointly with South Africa.

The film “Santana”, a co-production between Angola and South Africa, by Maradona Dias dos Santos and Chris Roland, which premiered in cinemas in 2015 with the title “Dias Santana”, will be available on Netflix on 28 August

The film, which was shown at the Cannes Film Festival in 2015, tells the story of two brothers, a general and a police officer, who discover the identity of their parents’ killer from decades before.

According to the outlet Observador, the film was produced by Giant Sables Media of Angola and Zen HQ Films of South Africa.

The Angolan producer of the film, Jeremias Didalewa, posted a thankful message on his Instagram profile for having managed to close the deal with the platform:

Malta, amigos e compatriotas. Conseguimos fechar o deal com a Netflix. Teremos o filme “DIAS SANTANA” primeiro filme Angolano na Netflix.

Um filme, com uma produção Angolana 80%/Sul Africana 20%. História de uma família Angolana, que começa em Angola e termina na África do Sul. Com vários actores nacionais e internacionais.

Guys, friends and compatriots. We managed to close the deal with Netflix. We will have the film “DIAS SANTANA” the first Angolan film on Netflix.

A film, with a production 80 percent Angolan and 20 percent South African. The story of an Angolan family, which begins in Angola and ends in South Africa. With several national and international actors.

The premiere of the Angolan film comes one month after the first Mozambique film also appeared in the Netflix catalogue.

Categories

Regions
Topics
Creative Commons License
A small portrait of Dércio Tsandzana
Written byDércio Tsandzana
Translated byLiam Anderson

Support our work

Global Voices stands out as one of the earliest and strongest examples of how media committed to building community and defending human rights can positively influence how people experience events happening beyond their own communities and national borders.

Please consider making a donation to help us continue this work.

Donate now

Recent Sub-Saharan Africa Stories

More »

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved

Receive great stories from around the world directly in your inbox.

Sign up to receive the best of Global Voices!

Submitted addresses will be confirmed by email, and used only to keep you up to date about Global Voices and our mission. See our Privacy Policy for details.

Newsletter powered by Mailchimp (Privacy Policy and Terms).

* = required field
Email Frequency



No thanks, show me the site