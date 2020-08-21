Close

Support Global Voices

To stay independent, free, and sustainable, our community needs the help of friends and readers like you.

Donate now »

See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

Devastated hilltop in Myanmar’s jade mining region remains home for scores of families despite danger

Last month's landslide tragedy killed almost 200 local prospectors
Written byThe Irrawaddy
Posted 21 August 2020 21:48 GMT

Scores of residents are still living near the scene of last month’s deadly landslide in Kachin State’s Hpakant jade mining region. Photo by Zaw Zaw / The Irrawaddy

This article by Nan Lwin Hnin Pwint and Zaw Zaw is from The Irrawaddy, an independent news website in Myanmar, edited and republished on Global Voices as part of a content-sharing agreement.

Following last month’s deadly landslide in the Hpakant jade mining region of Kachin State that killed nearly 200 prospectors, local authorities issued a warning to all households located near the collapsed mine, urging them to move as soon as possible.

But 77 households have ignored the warning and stayed in the area. They form the Hka Kyan Village, which is located just atop the slope where the landslide occurred on July 2 near a former jade mine in Hpakant’s Waikhar Village.

According to witnesses, an approximately 30-meter-high mound of waste soil collapsed into a lake below formed by water that had filled a disused pit. A huge wave triggered by the landslide cascaded over other nearby slopes, sweeping away the informal prospectors working on them. The Irrawaddy witnessed a number of subsequent landslides at the jade mine that were a result of the initial collapse.

Ten years ago, Hka Kyan and its surroundings were hilly, forested areas. But today, the area is denuded of trees and rather resembles a moonscape with barren slopes as tall as 1,000 feet (300 meters).

Despite the danger of further landslides, scores of residents are still living in Kachin State’s Hpakant jade mining area. Photo by Zaw Zaw / The Irrawaddy.

Hpakant Township General Administration officials conducted a survey following the recent disaster and asked 77 households in Hka Kyan to relocate as soon as possible, warning that their houses were at risk of being destroyed in landslides.

The residents now live in fear and anxiety after losing nearly 200 of their neighbors overnight. They told The Irrawaddy they are unable to sleep properly, fearing they will be swept away in a landslide if it rains at night.

However, they cannot afford to move to another location or buy new houses elsewhere. They hope the government and mining companies will take responsibility and evacuate them in time.

Many residents living in Kachin State’s Hpakant jade mining area said they cannot afford to relocate despite the landslide tragedy in their community last July. Photo by Zaw Zaw / The Irrawaddy.

The jade mining operation has transformed Hka Kyan and its surroundings which were once covered with forests. Photo by Zaw Zaw / The Irrawaddy.

The July landslide tragedy has killed almost 200 local prospectors. Photo by Zaw Zaw / The Irrawaddy

Categories

Regions
Topics
Creative Commons License
Written byThe Irrawaddy

Support our work

Global Voices stands out as one of the earliest and strongest examples of how media committed to building community and defending human rights can positively influence how people experience events happening beyond their own communities and national borders.

Please consider making a donation to help us continue this work.

Donate now

Recent East Asia Stories

More »

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved

Receive great stories from around the world directly in your inbox.

Sign up to receive the best of Global Voices!

Submitted addresses will be confirmed by email, and used only to keep you up to date about Global Voices and our mission. See our Privacy Policy for details.

Newsletter powered by Mailchimp (Privacy Policy and Terms).

* = required field
Email Frequency



No thanks, show me the site