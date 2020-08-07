Close

Support Global Voices

To stay independent, free, and sustainable, our community needs the help of friends and readers like you.

Donate now »

See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

‘Wiki Loves Africa’ 2020 features images of a continent on the move

The annual contest diversifies Africa-relevant media on Wikimedia
Written byAmanda Lichtenstein
Posted 7 August 2020 16:56 GMT

“My Homeland,” photo by Mohammed Yousry, Lake Burullus, Egypt, February 23, 2019, via Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA 4.0.

A quick search for images from or about Africa on Google often drudges up reductive, cliché and exploitative images of a monolithic continent in perpetual despair.

Wiki in Africa, a South Africa-based nonprofit founded in 2016, aims to diversify the “single story of Africa” that Nigerian writer Chimamanda Adichie lamented in her renowned 2009 TED Talk, “The Danger of a Single Story.” Their founders asked:

By 2020, Africa’s community of mobile users is expected to swell to 725 million. With so many Africans being exposed to a ‘single story’ about their continent – will they, too, believe that this narrative is true?

To “rebalance the type and diversity of information and perspectives” of Africa online, the organization has hosted a continent-wide photo contest since 2016 called “Wiki Loves Africa,” that encourages photographers to contribute Africa-relevant media to Wikimedia around a particular theme. This year, the theme is transportation — to capture the widest range of images of Africa on the move.

On Wikimedia, with 18 billion page views and nearly 500 million unique visitors each month, there is a dearth of acceptable images of and about Africa. “Most content relating to Africa has been written by editors who have no connection to Africa,” explains Wiki in Africa. In fact, Wikimedia content providers are “disproportionately male, young, and from countries in the Global North.” Half are under 22 and at least 91 percent of Wikimedia editors are male, according to Wikimedia.

Read more: In the age of misinformation, who holds the power to categorize the ‘truth'? 

Between February 15 to April 15, 1,904 competitors submitted 16,982 media files of Africa-related content from about 53 countries. Top winners received cash prizes based on decisions made from an international jury. These images are viewed approximately 3.1 million times in June 2020 alone.

Here are the award-winning images of Africa on the move in 2020:

First Prize: ‘My Homeland,’ by M Lake Burulius, Egypt

“My Homeland,” by Mohammed Yousry, Lake Burullus, Egypt, February 23, 2019, via Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA 4.0.

Second Prize: ‘Bread delivery by bicycle,’ by Abd Elhamid Fawzy Abd Elhamid Tahoun, Egypt

“Bread delivery by bicycle,” photo by Abd Elhamid Fawzy Abd Elhamid Tahoun, Egypt, 2020, CC BY-SA 4.0.

Third Prize: ‘A Mess,’ by Summer Kamal Eldeen Mohamed Farag, Alexandria, Egypt

“A Mess,” photo by Summer Kamal Eldeen Mohamed Farag, Alexandria, Egypt, 2020, CC BY-SA 4.0.

Traditional Culture Prize: ‘Salt transport by a camel train in Ethiopia,’ by Olivier Siret, Lake Asssale (Karum), Ethiopia

“Salt transport by a camel train in Ethiopia,” photo by Olivier Siret, Lake Asssale (Karum) Ethiopia, 2020, CC BY-SA 4.0. 

Highly commended: ‘Me and You’ by Mohamed Hozyen, Egypt

“Me and You,” photo by Mohamed Hozyen, Egypt, via Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 4.0.

Highly commended: ‘Busy schedule,’ by Kelly Bissue, Accra market, Accra, Ghana

“Busy schedule,” by Kelly Bissue, Accra market, Accra, Ghana, CC BY-SA 4.0.

Highly commended: ‘Crazy horse ride,’ Ewien van Bergeijk, Kwant, Senegal

“Crazy horse ride,” photo by Ewien van Bergeijk Kwant, Senegal, 2020, via Wikimedia CC BY-SA 4.0.

Highly commended: ‘Khartoum, Africa road tunnel,’ Mohammed Abdelmoneim Hashim Mohammed, Khartoum, Sudan

“Khartoum, Africa road tunnel,” photo by Mohammed Abdelmoneim Hashim Mohammed, Khartoum International Airport Road, Sudan, March 13, 2020, via Wikimedia CC BY-SA 4.0.

And a prize-winning video “Le Transport Lagunaire a Abidjan realisé par Bouba Cam's,” by filmmaker Aboubacar Kamate:

In addition to overall winners, national teams also identified winners per country.

For example, Team Tanzania announced their winners on Twitter:

Team Ghana announced their local winners:

And Wikimedia Nigeria announced its first prize photo entitled, “Moving upstream”:

‘Africa is many things, not just one’

Activists, writers, scholars and photographers have worked hard especially over the last 10 years to diversify content and counter negative narratives about Africa online, but colonial, racist narratives persist through images that dominate with just a few keyboard clicks.

Read more: New York Times ad for Nairobi bureau chief riddled with clichés about Africa

Clearly, Africa is not just its despair, but it is also not just its riches — or its past. When American singer Beyoncé recently put out her visual album, “Black is King,” there was major backlash over its reductive representations of Africa that perpetuate narrowly imagined fantasies of the continent.

South Africa writer Pababllo Chauke takes issue with this “corrective representation,” or — “showing Africa solely as ‘better off’ through a capitalist lens.”  In his essay, “Black is not king, queen or peasant — black is complex,” Chauke writes:

Africa is many things, not just one: We need to treat it with complexity.

“Motherlandization” is the term Chauke uses to describe the “process, conscious or subconscious, overt or covert, intentional or unintentional, by African Americans to romanticize and reduce Africa to a monolithic, frozen and fixed “motherland” that serves their views. They treat Africa as a repository for their use and consumption,” he writes.

By encouraging submissions of more diverse open-source photos of Africa in all its complexity, Wiki in Africa hopes that:

[T]ruthful information, correctly placed on a platform that is open and accessible to all, can fundamentally change how people both within and outside Africa view and interact with the continent.

Categories

Regions
Topics
Creative Commons License
Written byAmanda Lichtenstein

Support our work

Global Voices stands out as one of the earliest and strongest examples of how media committed to building community and defending human rights can positively influence how people experience events happening beyond their own communities and national borders.

Please consider making a donation to help us continue this work.

Donate now

Recent Sub-Saharan Africa Stories

More »

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved

Receive great stories from around the world directly in your inbox.

Sign up to receive the best of Global Voices!

Submitted addresses will be confirmed by email, and used only to keep you up to date about Global Voices and our mission. See our Privacy Policy for details.

Newsletter powered by Mailchimp (Privacy Policy and Terms).

* = required field
Email Frequency



No thanks, show me the site